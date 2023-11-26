You are here

  Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
FC Union Berlin coach Marco Grote and assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta before their Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin on Nov. 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
  • Eta had already made history on Saturday by becoming the first female assistant coach in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga
  • She didn’t celebrate the goal for long, but instead encouraged her players to go for the win
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
BERLIN: When Kevin Volland scored a late equalizer for Union Berlin, assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta pushed the team for more.
Eta had already made history on Saturday by becoming the first female assistant coach in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga, as well as in the other top divisions of Europe’s “big five” soccer leagues.
With Union bidding to end a nine-game run of German league defeats, Volland scored two minutes before the end of regulation time against Augsburg to set off celebrations of joy and relief around Union’s Stadion An der Alten Försterei. It was Union’s first goal in five games and the match ended 1-1.
Eta didn’t celebrate the goal for long, but instead encouraged her players to go for the win. There were still five minutes of injury time to play.
Kevin Behrens was blocked, Josip Juranović went close, and in the end, Union had to be content with a point as they climbed off the bottom of the standings.
“An important step in the right direction,” interim coach Marco Grote said.
Grote and Eta were appointed by Union during the international break to replace the popular Urs Fischer and assistant Markus Hoffmann. Union enjoyed unprecedented success with Fischer at the helm, but nine consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga this season forced a painful departure.
Union's Germany international Robin Gosens said the new coaching team hadn’t changed too much.
“They didn’t want to destroy our work, or Urs Fischer’s work over the last five years,” Gosens said. “On the contrary, they said from the start that Union is what Urs Fischer has built up over the last five years, namely the mentality, giving everything we have for each other on the field. I think we showed that today.”
But Grote and Eta also brought their own ideas, Gosens said.
“What was new were two or three approaches, and two or three new ideas about how we play the spaces and get behind the defense. I think it worked quite well. We found room and good solutions,” Gosens said. “And I think the combination led to a really good game from us today.”

Topics: Bundesliga Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
  • The 24-year-old midfielder finally gave a glimpse of why Arteta splashed out $80 million to sign him
  • Havertz’s second goal for Arsenal was his first in his last 10 appearances
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta saluted “adorable” Kai Havertz after the German sent Arsenal to the top of the Premier League with the last-gasp goal that clinched a 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.
Havertz was a Champions League final hero for Chelsea in 2021, but he has endured a torrid time since crossing London to join Arsenal in the close-season.
The 24-year-old midfielder finally gave a glimpse of why Arteta splashed out £65 million ($80 million) to sign him when he headed home in the closing minutes.
Havertz’s second goal for Arsenal was his first in his last 10 appearances, moving his team one point clear of second placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by third placed Liverpool earlier in the day.
“That is the beautiful thing about life. When you have challenges and you have to overcome them, it makes these moments much better,” Arteta said.
“That is the reason the people reacted to him like that today. It is because he is adorable and he is a joy to work with. He fully deserves more than anybody to get that win.”
Arsenal’s third successive win in all competitions proved they have erased the bitter taste of their controversial VAR-aided defeat at Newcastle earlier in November.
Arteta’s men had already won at the Gtech Community Stadium in the League Cup in September and they left it late before making it another successful trip to west London.
“I love winning and we are top of the table. This is where we have to want to be,” Arteta said.
“When you have an opportunity to take a bite out of everybody you have to do it.
“I was really curious how the team was going to do. Winter has started, it was very cold and it is difficult coming to Brentford. I loved the way the team competed.”
With on-loan Arsenal keeper David Raya not eligible to play against his parent club, Aaron Ramsdale made his first league start since September 3.
Ramsdale’s father recently criticized Arteta’s handling of the Arsenal goalkeeping controversy, with the England international surprisingly losing his place to Raya despite recording the second most Premier League clean-sheets last season.
But Arteta’s faith in Raya received a boost when Ramsdale, his confidence clearly affected by his spell on the bench, almost gifted Brentford the lead with a horrendous mistake early in the first half.
Trying to play out from the six-yard box after Gabriel’s back-pass, Ramsdale panicked under pressure from Yoane Wissa.
Ramsdale missed his kick and the ball rolled to Bryan Mbeumo, whose shot was cleared off the line by Declan Rice before Wissa stabbed the rebound wide.
Arteta refused to be drawn on Ramsdale’s shaky performance, saying only: “I am really happy with the team and the way the team played and we kept the clean sheet.”
After a slow start from Arsenal, they finally showed signs of life when Trossard headed Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross over before Gabriel nodded into the side-netting.
Arsenal thought they had taken the lead in the 42nd minute when Gabriel Jesus met Bukayo Saka’s cross with a header that was parried by Mark Flekken and Leandro Trossard nodded home from close-range.
But a VAR check decided Trossard was narrowly offside, giving Arteta another dose of frustration at the hands of the review system.
Brentford nearly made Arsenal pay for their lethargy as Neal Maupay’s header was brilliantly cleared off the line by the stretching Zinchenko before the French forward poked the rebound wastefully wide.
That proved a crucial moment as Havertz came off the bench to win it in the 89th minute.
Saka’s cross picked out Havertz’s run to the far post and the German guided his header past Flekken as Arteta jumped for joy on the touchline.

Topics: Arsenal Mikel Arteta Kai Havertz english Premier League

Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Updated 25 November 2023
AP
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
  • It was only Luton’s second win in 13 games in English soccer’s top division this season
  • Teden Mengi fired Luton ahead in the 72nd minute at Kenilworth Road
Updated 25 November 2023
AP

LUTON, England: Jacob Brown scored an 83rd-minute winner as Luton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.
It was only Luton’s second win in 13 games in English soccer’s top division this season after securing promotion last term. The result saw them move four points clear of the relegation zone.
Teden Mengi fired Luton ahead in the 72nd minute at Kenilworth Road, but Michael Olize quickly evened the score in the 74th.
Brown’s goal ended a six-game winless streak for Rob Edwards’ team since their only other top flight victory against Everton in September.
Jefferson Lerma came close to rescuing a point for Palace with a header that hit the post 13 minutes into stoppage time.
The win reflects Luton’s improving form, having picked up five points in their last five games, including a 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this month.
Defeat for 13th-place Palace means the London club have only won one of their last six games.

Topics: english Premier League Luton Town Crystal Palace

Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka

Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka

Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka
  • The victory reestablished their two-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich
  • “It’s a dream for me to play under Xabi Alonso, he was a world-class player in the same position as me,” Xhaka told Sky Germany
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said on Saturday “it is a dream” to play under Xabi Alonso after a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen helped his team back to the top of the Bundesliga.
The victory — Leverkusen’s 17th in 18 fixtures this season — reestablished their two-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich.
Xhaka joined Leverkusen in the close-season from Premier League side Arsenal, where he played under Alonso’s childhood friend Mikel Arteta.
“It’s a dream for me to play under Xabi Alonso, he was a world-class player in the same position as me — I played against him myself,” Xhaka told Sky Germany.
“He gives me things that I can take...
“We have a great team, a great coach and a great mentality.
“We work hard daily and you can see the results on the ground.”
Xhaka is one of several summer signings to impress this season, along with Alex Grimaldo, who scored in the win over Bremen, Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann.
Leverkusen’s blistering start has some talking of a potential maiden Bundesliga title, but Xhaka was careful not to look too far into the future.
“Nothing is a foregone conclusion. We need to continue to work and see where we end up,” he said.
“In football, anything is possible.
“We must continue to keep our feet on the ground, and we will see what will happen.”

Topics: Bundesliga Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen Werder Bremen Granit Xhaka

Liverpool hit back to hold Man City, end Etihad winning streak

Liverpool hit back to hold Man City, end Etihad winning streak
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
Liverpool hit back to hold Man City, end Etihad winning streak

Liverpool hit back to hold Man City, end Etihad winning streak
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fine strike 10 minutes from time salvaged a point for the visitors
  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made his displeasure clear at the early kick-off time on the back of an international break
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, UK: Liverpool snapped Manchester City’s 23-match winning run at the Etihad as a clash between the Premier League’s top two ended 1-1 on Saturday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fine strike 10 minutes from time salvaged a point for the visitors after Erling Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal put City in front.
A share of the spoils means there remains just one point between the sides and that Arsenal can now take top spot from City if they win at Brentford later on Saturday.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made his displeasure clear at the early kick-off time on the back of an international break where both sides had players in World Cup qualifying action in South America little over 72 hours ago.
Fatigue appeared a factor as the expected fireworks failed to materialize.
“Preparing for the most difficult game of the season with one (training) session is really a challenge,” said Klopp.
“We’re still in a process. If we’d played really well today, we could have won — we didn’t. We played ok.”
City boss Pep Guardiola lauded the manner in which his side restricted a free-scoring Liverpool to precious few chances.
But the English champions lacked precision themselves in the final third and were made to pay for not building on their lead.
“I am really proud that after eight years we are still playing that way,” said Guardiola. “We were really good in all departments and needed to be against an incredible team.
“Maybe we missed the last pass a little bit but they defended really well.”
Alisson Becker was let off the hook by Phil Foden’s weak shot after the Brazilian gifted away possession inside his own box.
But the Liverpool goalkeeper was not so fortunate when his next sliced clearance picked out Nathan Ake.
The Dutch defender dribbled forward before picking out Haaland, who found the far corner on 27 minutes.
Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal in his 48th appearance smashed the previous record for the quickest half century held by Andy Cole in 65 matches.
At the other end, Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s biggest threat as Mohamed Salah failed to build on his impressive record against City.
Ederson clawed away Nunez’s first-half header and turned a powerful effort behind at his near post after the break.
But it was City who had looked the more likely to add to their lead in the second half as Liverpool struggled to contain the speed of Jeremy Doku on the counter-attack.
The Belgian winger teed up Julian Alvarez with a glorious chance that the Argentine spooned over.
Alisson was handed another let-off 20 minutes from time when he spilled a corner under minimal pressure from Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias tapped home.
However, a VAR check did not overturn the referee’s on-field decision to award the Liverpool ‘keeper a soft free-kick.
Instead it was the Reds who hit back against the run of play when Salah laid the ball into Alexander-Arnold’s path for a fantastic finish into the bottom corner.
City pushed for a winner and were inches away when Haaland headed wide in eight minutes of added time, but they were thwarted as Guardiola’s men failed to win at home for the first time since December 31 last year.
Tensions then boiled over after full-time when Klopp had to pull Nunez away from an altercation with Guardiola but both coaches played down the significance of that incident.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Erling Haaland Trent Alexander-Arnold

Flat Barca claim late draw at Rayo

Flat Barca claim late draw at Rayo
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
Flat Barca claim late draw at Rayo

Flat Barca claim late draw at Rayo
  • Unai Lopez drove Rayo ahead from long range in the first half
  • Barca levelled through Florian Lejeune’s own goal in the 82nd minute
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP

MADRID: Spanish champions Barcelona slipped up in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in La Liga, continuing a worrying run of underwhelming performances.
Surprise leaders Girona and rivals Real Madrid in second now have the chance to extend their lead on the third-place Catalans over the next two days.
Unai Lopez drove Rayo ahead from long range in the first half but Barca levelled through Florian Lejeune’s own goal in the 82nd minute.
The draw adds to the doubts around Barcelona, who have not been at their best for several weeks and face Porto on Tuesday seeking Champions League knock-out round qualification.
Inaki Pena started in goal for Barca with Marc-Andre ter Stegen out with a back problem, while Xavi turned to the fit-again Frenkie de Jong to replace the injured Gavi in midfield.
The 19-year-old’s cruciate ligament tear will keep him out for the season, with Barcelona losing a player the coach has described as the “soul” of the team.
Barcelona players wore shirts before kick off with his name on the back, and a message saying “we are with you, Gavi.”
Pena spilled the ball the first time he was called into action but recovered quickly to clear up the danger.
The goalkeeper then denied Oscar Valentin after De Jong lost the ball on the edge of his own box.
Hosts Rayo started well, encouraged by having beaten Barca on three of their four previous clashes, including twice at their ramshackle Vallecas stadium.
They took the lead after 39 minutes when Lopez hammered a superb effort into the bottom right corner from around 30 yards out after the ball was cleared into his path.
Rayo came close to adding a second in stoppage time but Alejandro Balde was alert to cut Jorge de Frutos’ low cross out with two Rayo attackers ready to pounce.
Xavi said Barca would miss Gavi’s “intensity, heart and courage” against Francisco Rodriguez’s side and he was proven right, although they improved a little after the break.
Ferran Torres might have levelled early in the second half with a header but sent it too close to Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Xavi immediately replaced the winger, along with Oriol Romeu after another disappointing shift at the base of Barca’s midfield, sending Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Felix on.
Pedri headed narrowly over from Robert Lewandowski’s cross and Inigo Martinez nodded a Gundogan free kick off target too as Barca sought the equalizer.
Raphinha’s raking effort struck the post and Rayo hacked Lewandowski’s attempted finish from the rebound off the line.
Eventually the Catalans levelled with eight minutes remaining when Lejeune diverted Balde’s cross into his own net, under pressure from Lewandowski.
Raphinha appealed for a penalty in stoppage time when he fell after Pacha Espino challenged him, but the officials did not oblige.
Barcelona now have failed to beat Rayo in five matches and could fall seven points behind Girona if they beat Athletic Bilbao on Monday at Montilivi.
Real Madrid, two points clear of Barca, visit Cadiz on Sunday, while fourth place Atletico Madrid host Mallorca later Saturday.

Topics: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski Xavi Hernandez Rayo Vallecano

