You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range

The pricing indicated that the firm’s overall worth was around SR8.3 billion. (MBC/File)
The pricing indicated that the firm’s overall worth was around SR8.3 billion. (MBC/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msfdy

Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range
  • Company establishes offering price of SR25 per share
  • After IPO, shareholders will own 90% of company
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Saudi media organization MBC Group generated SR831 million ($222 million) in its initial public offering after pricing it at the top of the range.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it had set the price for its stock offering at SR25 per share, for a 10 percent stake.

The pricing indicated that the firm’s overall worth was around SR8.3 billion.

Its shares will start trading on the Saudi Exchange’s main market following the “completion of the IPO and listing formalities” with the Capital Market Authority, MBC said.

Sam Barnett, the CEO of MBC Group, said: “The demand from investors reflects the high trust they have placed in MBC Group’s ability to shape the future of media and entertainment in Saudi Arabia, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, and beyond.

“The response highlights investors’ recognition of our strong brand, expansive reach, diverse and high-quality content portfolio, as well as the significant potential for growth, which is underpinned by Shahid,” he added.

Al Istedamah Holding currently owns 60 percent of MBC Group while group chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim, holds the remaining portion of shares.

Al-Ibrahim noted that the deal would help MBC Group, “expand its market position, enter new entertainment segments, and grow audience reach.”

He said: “Through this offering, we are inviting investors to be part of a robust enterprise, well-reputed brand, underpinned by strong macro fundamentals and dynamic growth prospects.”

After the IPO, shareholders will own 90 percent of the company.

HSBC Saudi Arabia, JP Morgan Saudi Arabia, and SNB Capital will serve as collaborative financial advisers, bookrunners, and underwriters for the IPO.

In a recent statement, MBC said the funds generated from the IPO would be utilized to, “repay outstanding debts, enhance liquidity headroom to finance the working capital requirements of the business, content expenditure on the Shahid video streaming platform, and investment in new initiatives.”

Topics: MBC Group

Related

MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul
Media
MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul
Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares
Media
Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares

Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing

Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing

Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing
  • In a video, Rotem Achihun is seen inscribing messages on missiles directed at Gaza
  • Actions condemned as provocative and inhumane
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Israel’s Kan News presenter, Rotem Achihun, is facing criticism following a video posted last week showing her engaging in light-hearted banter with Israeli soldiers who present tank shells inscribed with messages, including one that reads: “To Gaza with love.”

As reported by Anatolia Agency, Achihun took it a step further by writing on a missile: “I want to send the people of Gaza artillery shells.”

The video has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many users denouncing Achihun’s actions as inhumane and provocative.

The backlash is rooted in the perception that Achihun’s actions trivialize the grave and often tragic circumstances faced by Palestinians in the conflict with Israel.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and suffering on both sides. With more than 17,000 Palestinians killed, nearly 46,000 wounded, and thousands feared dead under the debris of bombed buildings, the context makes such actions particularly insensitive.

This incident is the latest in a series of provocative acts by some Israelis directed toward Palestinians.

Recently, a video emerged of an Israeli soldier destroying the remaining items inside a toy store in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. The soldier can be seen tossing items off the shelves and demolishing what is left, all while displaying a sense of pride and amusement.

Earlier in the conflict, Israeli influencers took to social media to share videos mocking Palestinian people who lack access to basic necessities such as water and food.

In one instance, popular Israeli influencer Eve Cohen is seen in a TikTok video donning Arab face, falsely claimed that Palestinian mothers were faking their deaths.

These incidents have drawn criticism from both the national and international communities for their insensitivity and dehumanization.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel

Related

Video of Israeli soldier hurling grenade in West Bank village mosque goes viral
Middle-East
Video of Israeli soldier hurling grenade in West Bank village mosque goes viral
Rashida Tlaib defends pro-Palestinian video as rift among Michigan Democrats widens over war
World
Rashida Tlaib defends pro-Palestinian video as rift among Michigan Democrats widens over war

Netflix’s casting of Denzel Washington as Hannibal sparks backlash in Tunisia

Netflix’s casting of Denzel Washington as Hannibal sparks backlash in Tunisia
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Netflix’s casting of Denzel Washington as Hannibal sparks backlash in Tunisia

Netflix’s casting of Denzel Washington as Hannibal sparks backlash in Tunisia
  • Thousands signing an online petition to cancel the “pseudo-documentary"
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix’s casting of Black actor Denzel Washington as the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming film has sparked criticism in Tunisia.

Hannibal, who was born near modern-day Tunis, is considered one of history’s greatest military leaders. During the war against Rome in 218 B.C., he led his troops and African war elephants across a high pass in the Alps to strike at his adversaries from the north.

While Hannibal’s skin color is not known, most historians agree he was of Phoenician descent, a region encompassing modern Lebanon and Syria. Earlier in November, Tunisian news outlet La Presse published an article claiming that the casting represented a “historical error.”

Social media users accused Netflix of promoting “woke culture,” with thousands signing an online petition to cancel the “pseudo-documentary,” The Guardian reported. The petition also urged the Tunisian Ministry of Culture to “take action against the attempt to steal our history.”

Following the announcement from Netflix regarding Washington’s role, Tunisian MP Yassine Mami questioned Culture Minister Hayet Ketat Guermazi about the project in parliament.

“The ministry should take a position on the subject,” Mami said, adding, “This is about defending Tunisian identity and listening to the reactions of civil society.”

Speaking in the assembly, Guermazi explained that her ministry was instead focused on negotiating with Netflix to shoot some of the film’s scenes in Tunisia.

“It’s fiction; it’s their right. Hannibal is a historical figure, even if we’re all proud that he’s Tunisian … What could we do?” Guermazi said. “What matters to me is that they shoot even one sequence in Tunisia and mention it. We want Tunisia to become a platform for foreign films again.”

The issue of racial identity has gained prominence in Tunisia, particularly with the recent influx of sub-Saharan migrants. President Kais Saied faced criticism for his unsubstantiated claims in February that these migrants were part of a plot to change  Tunisia’s predominantly Arab demographic to "purely African,” The Guardian reported.

The announcement of Washington’s role came after a similar controversy on race and representation in neighboring Egypt over Netflix’s casting of Adele James, an actor of mixed heritage, as Cleopatra. The Egyptian Antiquities Ministry later issued a statement claiming that the pharaonic ruler had “white skin and Hellenistic characteristics.”

Netflix and Washington, who has previously portrayed Malcolm X and Shakespeare’s Scottish Macbeth, have not commented.
 

Topics: Netflix Tunisia

Related

Update Legal team takes action over Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ in Egypt
Lifestyle
Legal team takes action over Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ in Egypt
REVIEW: Once again, Hollywood villainizes the Arab in ‘The Crown’ Season 6
Lifestyle
REVIEW: Once again, Hollywood villainizes the Arab in ‘The Crown’ Season 6

Zara pulls ad, says it regrets ‘misunderstanding’ over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

Zara pulls ad, says it regrets ‘misunderstanding’ over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Zara pulls ad, says it regrets ‘misunderstanding’ over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

Zara pulls ad, says it regrets ‘misunderstanding’ over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
  • Campaign featured mannequins with missing limbs, statues wrapped in white
  • Zara said photos have been pulled from all platforms
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Fashion brand Zara said on Tuesday it regretted the “misunderstanding” over an ad campaign featuring statues wrapped in white that triggered calls for a boycott by some pro-Palestinian activists, and it had removed the images.

People left tens of thousands of complaints about the campaign on Zara’s Instagram account, saying the images resembled photos of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza.

“#BoycottZara” trended on messaging platform X, with several users accusing the Spanish fashion label of “deliberate mocking Palestinians”.

The statement come after the advertising campaign featuring mannequins with missing limbs and statues wrapped in white was pulled from the front page of its website and app on Monday.

Inditex, which owns Zara, initially said the change was part of its normal procedure of refreshing content, but did not comment on the boycott calls.

It noted that the “Atelier” collection was conceived in July and the photos were taken in September, well before the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

It added that the campaign, named “The Jacket”, was meant to show unfinished sculptures in a sculptor’s studio.

Zara’s announcement illustrates the challenge for global brands navigating the sensitivities around the Gaza war. Zara is the first major Western brand to take such a drastic step after criticism for what some saw as insensitive advertising.

“Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created,” Zara said in an Instagram post.

The images were used “with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context”, it added.

“Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone,” Zara said.

Six posts showcasing the campaign were scrubbed from Zara’s Instagram page, and parent company Inditex said the photos had been pulled from all platforms.

The “Atelier” collection, of six jackets, is one of Zara’s most expensive, priced from $229 for a grey wool blazer with chunky knit sleeves, to $799 for a studded leather jacket. The jackets were still for sale on Zara sites.

Inditex is due to report results for the first nine months of its fiscal year on Wednesday, with analysts expecting sales growth to slow slightly in the third quarter due to an unusually warm October in Europe.

With Reuters

Topics: Zara War on Gaza fashion ad campaign

Related

Social media users call for Zara boycott after ‘Gaza destruction-inspired’ ad campaign sparks uproar online
Media
Social media users call for Zara boycott after ‘Gaza destruction-inspired’ ad campaign sparks uproar online
Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost
World
Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost

BBC staff to launch new company for Indian language services

BBC staff to launch new company for Indian language services
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

BBC staff to launch new company for Indian language services

BBC staff to launch new company for Indian language services
  • “Collective Newsroom” will provide services as commissioned by BBC
  • Launch comes as the BBC seeks to comply with India’s strict foreign direct investment rules in media
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: British broadcaster the BBC is launching a new company for Indian language services, in compliance with foreign investment rules that authorities in India alleged BBC violated after it aired a critical documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The broadcaster said on Tuesday four staff members, including current India head Rupa Jha, will leave the organization to form the new company named “Collective Newsroom” and provide services as commissioned by BBC.
The broadcaster is under scrutiny for alleged foreign exchange violations in India and an investigation was launched shortly after tax authorities searched BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February.
This followed the government’s angry reaction to a BBC documentary in January that examined Modi’s leadership during deadly communal riots in Gujarat state in 2002, in which at least 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims.
The BBC has said it was cooperating fully with tax authorities and hoped to resolve matters quickly.

Topics: BBC India

Related

BBC anchor gives middle finger in private joke gone wrong
Media
BBC anchor gives middle finger in private joke gone wrong
BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner
Media
BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner

Epic Games wins antitrust case against Google over Play app store

Epic Games wins antitrust case against Google over Play app store
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Epic Games wins antitrust case against Google over Play app store

Epic Games wins antitrust case against Google over Play app store
  • Google faces accusations of stifling competition, imposing fees that are up to 30% high
  • Ruling could have a ripple effect on the relationship between app stores and developers
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters

LONDON: “Fortnite” maker Epic Games has prevailed in its high-profile antitrust trial over Alphabet’s Google, which alleged the Play app store operated as an illegal monopoly, in a ruling that if it holds could upend the entire app store economy.
Jurors found for Epic on all counts, a court filing showed, after more than a month of trial in Epic’s lawsuit, which accused Google of taking action to quash competitors and charge unduly high fees of up to 30 percent to app developers. The court in January will begin work on what remedies to implement.
The ruling marks a stunning defeat for Google, which alongside Apple operates one of the world’s largest app stores. If the ruling holds, it has the potential to give developers more sway over how their apps are distributed and how they profit off them.
Google said it would appeal. “We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem,” Wilson White, vice president of government affairs and public policy at Google, said in an emailed statement.
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney on Monday cheered the ruling on social media site X, calling out “the Google Play monopoly.”
Lawyers for the two companies made their final arguments on Monday morning and the federal judge handed the case to the jury less than four hours earlier, with instructions that a decision must be unanimous.
Among Epic’s allegations were that Google illegally ties together its Play store and billing service, meaning developers were required to use both to have their apps included in the store.
While the Play store represents a much smaller chunk of Google’s revenue compared to its massively profitable search business, it is symbolically important as the central gatekeeper to billions of mobile phones and tablets.
Google may be compelled to allow for more app stores on Android-powered devices and lose revenue from the cut it takes out of in-app purchases.
“(Today’s verdict) proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation,” Epic said in a statement on its website.

GOOGLE ACCUSED OF DELETING MESSAGES
“The trial has shone a very bright light on what Google has done to impair the competition,” a lawyer for Epic, Gary Bornstein, told jurors earlier in the day, adding Google “systematically blocks” alternative app stores on the company’s Play store.
Among the more sensational allegations were that Google had a system for deleting texts and internal messages for the purpose of concealing its anticompetitive behavior. An attorney for Epic instructed jurors on Monday that they could assume the content of the deleted messages was pertinent to the case and “would have been unfavorable to Google.”
Google has denied wrongdoing, arguing that it competes “intensely on price, quality, and security” against Apple’s App Store.
A lawyer for Google, Jonathan Kravis, told jurors that “Google does not want to lose 60 million Android users to Apple every year.” Google lowered its fee structure to compete with Apple, Kravis said.
“This is not the behavior of a monopolizt,” he said.
Google settled related claims from dating app maker Match before the trial started. The tech giant also settled related antitrust claims by US states and consumers under terms that have not been made public.
Epic lodged a similar antitrust case against Apple in 2020, but a US judge largely ruled in favor of Apple in September 2021.
Epic has asked the US Supreme Court to revive key claims in the Apple case, and Apple is fighting part of a ruling for Epic that would require changes to App Store rules.
Epic purposefully violated Play store rules by skirting its billing systems allowing for customers to make in-app purchases directly with Epic, an attorney for the gamemaker said on Monday. As a result, Google banned “Fortnite” and Epic filed its suit in response.

Topics: Epic Games Fortnite Google antitrust

Related

‘Shabab Al Bomb 11’ among Saudi Arabia’s top Google searches of 2023
Media
‘Shabab Al Bomb 11’ among Saudi Arabia’s top Google searches of 2023
Google set to overtake ChatGPT with launch of AI model, Gemini
Media
Google set to overtake ChatGPT with launch of AI model, Gemini

Latest updates

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range
Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range
Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row
Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row
Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing
Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing
An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan condemns Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan has condemned the killing of journalists and their relatives in the Gaza Strip.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.