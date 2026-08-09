Al-Ittihad consider Girona’s loan request for Unai Hernandez

DUBAI: Al-Ittihad are considering an offer by Spanish second-division club Girona to take first-team player Unai Hernandez on loan for one season, according to sources close to Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah.

The sources claimed that the offer would include an option to buy the player’s contract at the end of the loan period. In 2025 Hernandez went on loan at Al-Shabab, before returning to parent club Al-Ittihad last summer.

The deal would see Girona cover a small part of Hernandez’s salary for the upcoming season, with Al-Ittihad covering the majority. The sources said Al-Ittihad’s management are now studying the offer before making a final decision regarding the Spaniard’s future.

The club’s management is expected to confirm its position on the offer in the coming days, as it seeks to finalize the first team squad before the start of the new Saudi Pro League season on Thursday.