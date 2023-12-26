Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region

RIYADH: International travel in the Gulf region is set to boost as Saudi Arabia and Oman have initiated discussions on initiatives for developing joint tourism programs.

In a virtual committee meeting for activating the Saudi-Omani partnership in the field of tourism, officials from both countries expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in the sector.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, they also intended to exert efforts toward sustainable tourism development and promote the region as a tourist destination.

The committee also discussed increasing the number of seasonal flights between the two countries, aligning with the Gulf Tourism Strategy.

Chaired by Saudi Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Affairs Sultan Al-Musallam, the meeting saw the participation of the Omani undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Azzan Al-Busaidi, and several other senior officials from both sides.

By strengthening this strategic partnership through initiatives to develop joint tourism programs, the countries aspire to attract more international tourists to the region, the SPA reported.

In October, the committee discussed enhancing cooperation in free zones and economic cities to boost trade further.

During the meeting in Riyadh, officials reviewed significant investment opportunities for the targeted sectors, incentives and facilities proposed for the integrated economic zone project in Dhahirah and its role in increasing the trade volume between the two countries, according to the Oman News Agency.

The committee is responsible for crafting a comprehensive plan for the zone’s development in Oman and monitoring the implementation of all related programs.

Meanwhile, in June, a meeting was held between Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb and his Omani counterpart, Salim Al-Mahrouqi, where they agreed to introduce a unified tourist visa between the nations.

They further explored the establishment of a joint tourism calendar and facilitating seasonal trips between the two countries.

The ministers also discussed boosting trade and investment cooperation in tourism-related projects and supporting entrepreneurs participating in the industry.

Furthermore, both parties agreed to implement joint tourism programs focusing on camping and adventure tourism.