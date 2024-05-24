You are here

  • Home
  • EU’s Borrell urges Israel ‘not to intimidate,’ ‘threaten’ ICC judges

EU’s Borrell urges Israel ‘not to intimidate,’ ‘threaten’ ICC judges

Update EU’s Borrell urges Israel ‘not to intimidate,’ ‘threaten’ ICC judges
“Recognizing the Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas, quite the contrary,” he said. “The Palestinian authority is not Hamas, on the contrary they are deeply confronted.”.(AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5kjaw

Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

EU’s Borrell urges Israel ‘not to intimidate,’ ‘threaten’ ICC judges

EU’s Borrell urges Israel ‘not to intimidate,’ ‘threaten’ ICC judges
  • The warrants, if granted by the ICC judges, would mean that any of the 124 ICC member states would technically be obliged to arrest Netanyahu and the others
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

MADRID: EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Friday urged Israel “not to intimidate” or “threaten” the judges of the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and defense minister.
“I ask everyone, starting with the Israeli government, but also certain European governments, not to intimidate the judges, not to threaten them,” Borrell said during an interview with Spanish public television TVE, calling for “respect for the International Criminal Court.”
What the court’s prosecutor “has done in presenting a case should not be considered as an anti-Semitic attitude,” the former Spanish foreign minister added.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday that he requested arrest warrants for as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as top Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohamed Deif, on suspicions of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
While he said the Palestinian militant chiefs could be culpable of “extermination,” “rape and other acts of sexual violence” and “taking hostages as a war crime,” he accused the Israelis of “starvation,” “wilful killing,” and “extermination and/or murder.”
Netanyahu said he rejected “with disgust ... the comparison between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas,” and Biden also stressed that “there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas.”
The warrants, if granted by the ICC judges, would mean that any of the 124 ICC member states would technically be obliged to arrest Netanyahu and the others if they traveled there. However the court has no mechanism to enforce its orders.
The Gaza war broke out after Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday said that recognizing a Palestinian state was not a gift to Hamas.
Ireland, Norway and Spain said on Wednesday they would recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, to help secure a halt to Israel’s Gaza offensive after the Hamas attack on Oct.7 and revive peace talks that stalled a decade ago.
“Recognizing the Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas, quite the contrary,” he said. “The Palestinian authority is not Hamas, on the contrary they are deeply confronted.”
He added the EU already talked, financed and met the Palestinian authority.
“Every time someone makes the decision to support a Palestinian state, ... the reaction of Israel is to transform it in an antisemitic attack,” he added.

Topics: EU Palestine Hamas Israel

Related

Tickets for Pakistan-Saudi Arabia football World Cup qualifier go up for sale
Football
Tickets for Pakistan-Saudi Arabia football World Cup qualifier go up for sale
How AI may push the boundaries of creativity in Saudi film industry
Lifestyle
How AI may push the boundaries of creativity in Saudi film industry

Zelensky visits Kharkiv in show of support for city pounded by Russian strikes

Zelensky visits Kharkiv in show of support for city pounded by Russian strikes
Updated 6 sec ago
Follow

Zelensky visits Kharkiv in show of support for city pounded by Russian strikes

Zelensky visits Kharkiv in show of support for city pounded by Russian strikes
Updated 6 sec ago
The Ukrainian leader met senior military leaders in the city and traveled to the site of a major printing house a day after it was destroyed
“I also received updates on defense operations, particularly in the Vovchansk area, as well as the recovery of damaged energy infrastructure,” Zelensky said on X

KHARKIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Friday as it faces intensified Russian air attacks amid an offensive push by Moscow’s forces into the north of the surrounding region.
The Ukrainian leader met senior military leaders in the city and traveled to the site of a major printing house a day after it was destroyed in a Russian missile attack that killed at least seven people.
“Today I am in Kharkiv... I also received updates on defense operations, particularly in the Vovchansk area, as well as the recovery of damaged energy infrastructure,” Zelensky said on X.
Russian forces launched a cross-border assault on May 10, driving toward the border town of Vovchansk on one line of attack and pushing toward the village of Lyptsi on the other.
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s top commander, said on Thursday that Russian forces were locked in street fighting in Vovchansk and that they had moved onto a defensive footing near Lyptsi.
Russia says it wants to set up a “buffer” zone in the region in what it calls a response to Kyiv’s shelling of Russian border regions such as Belgorod. Russia frequently launches air strikes on Ukraine from the region of Belgorod.
The assault opened a new front in the war in what Kyiv said was an effort to divert its outnumbered troops from the east where the fiercest fighting is taking place.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city which lies some 30 km from the border with Russia, and the surrounding region have faced daily missile, drone and guided bomb strikes for months.
Most of the energy infrastructure has been severely damaged in the city, which is still home to around 1.3 million people.
“The entire city and region of Kharkiv deserve our support, gratitude, and respect,” Zelensky said.

Sunak urged to ‘safeguard’ UK vote against foreign interference

Sunak urged to ‘safeguard’ UK vote against foreign interference
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Sunak urged to ‘safeguard’ UK vote against foreign interference

Sunak urged to ‘safeguard’ UK vote against foreign interference
  • Letter highlighted findings from security officials that it was “almost certain” Russian actors sought to interfere in the UK’s 2019 vote
  • That interference could include cyberattacks, blackmailing of lawmakers, spreading of disinformation online — including AI “deep fakes”
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “must be prepared for the possibility of foreign interference” in the election campaign ahead of the July 4 vote, parliament’s security committee warned on Friday.
Margaret Beckett, chair of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS), wrote in a letter to Sunak that there had been a “pattern of attempted foreign interference from countries such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea” in recent years.
The letter highlighted findings from security officials that it was “almost certain” Russian actors sought to interfere in the UK’s 2019 vote, and that China was seeking to influence democratic processes overseas.
“It is our view that the UK must be prepared for the possibility of foreign interference” during the July 4 general election, it added.
That interference could include cyberattacks, blackmailing of lawmakers, spreading of disinformation online — including AI “deep fakes” — and sowing of division on controversial topics.
The government should help educate the public to identify disinformation and ensure the safety of elected politicians, advised the committee.
Beckett, a former foreign secretary in Tony Blair’s Labour government, urged Sunak “to identify any last actions that can be taken collectively in the national interest” before the current parliament is dissolved next week.
Advancements in AI and the deepening of hostilities between the West and nations such as Russia have led experts to warn of an unprecedented threat ahead of the key elections in the UK and the United States this year.

Topics: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak United Kingdom (UK) UK elections

Related

British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal
World
British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal
Home Office urged to be flexible on visa laws after baby born in UK is ordered to leave
World
Home Office urged to be flexible on visa laws after baby born in UK is ordered to leave

Home Office urged to be flexible on visa laws after baby born in UK is ordered to leave

Home Office urged to be flexible on visa laws after baby born in UK is ordered to leave
Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Home Office urged to be flexible on visa laws after baby born in UK is ordered to leave

Home Office urged to be flexible on visa laws after baby born in UK is ordered to leave
  • Massah, 13 months old, does not have settled status despite her Jordanian parents living legally in Britain
  • ‘The need to maintain the integrity of the immigration laws outweighs the possible effect on you/your children,’ Home Office tells parents
Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office has been urged to look again at how it enforces visa rules after it threatened a 13-month-old with removal from the country to ensure the “integrity” of immigration law, Sky News reported on Friday.

Massah was born to Jordanian parents in the UK who have been living legally in the country since 2021.

However, the family went on holiday in January this year, before Massah’s status in the UK was confirmed, meaning the child technically reentered the country as a tourist.

Despite applying for a child-dependent visa for the baby girl, her parents were told this month that Massah “will be required to immediately leave the UK.” She will then need to have her visa reapplied for from overseas.

In a letter to Massah’s parents, the Home Office said: “In the particular circumstances of your case, it has been concluded that the need to maintain the integrity of the immigration laws outweighs the possible effect on you/your children.”

Massah’s father Mohammed said the family fear that if they return with Massah to Jordan to reapply, the application will still be dismissed.

He added that he and Massah’s mother are worried about regional instability, and that the situation is giving them sleepless nights.

“I can’t imagine how I can tell (Massah) the story in the future that the country you (were) born (in) asked you to leave while you (were) a year old,” Mohammed told Sky News.

“I’m trying to fix everything. I don’t need to consider a one-year-old infant as an overstayer here.”

A Home Office spokesperson told Sky News: “All visa applications are carefully considered on their individual merits in accordance with the immigration rules.

“We are working closely with the parents of this child to ensure they receive the support and direction they require regarding the application.”

The issue of immigration law is set to become a central point of the UK’s general election, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this week that the country will go to the polls on July 4.

The announcement came the day before figures were released showing that net immigration to the UK had dropped slightly over the previous 12 months.

Topics: UK Home Office United Kingdom (UK)

Related

British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal
World
British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal
UK Labour leader Starmer says wants to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process
World
UK Labour leader Starmer says wants to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

Letter signed by EU staffers states ‘growing concern’ at bloc’s response to Gaza war

Letter signed by EU staffers states ‘growing concern’ at bloc’s response to Gaza war
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Letter signed by EU staffers states ‘growing concern’ at bloc’s response to Gaza war

Letter signed by EU staffers states ‘growing concern’ at bloc’s response to Gaza war
  • Over 200 employees sign letter calling for ceasefire, release of hostages, ban on arms sales to Israel
  • ‘What’s happening is jeopardising principles of international law that we deem important and that we take for granted’
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than 200 EU staff have signed a letter to top officials criticizing the union’s humanitarian response to the war in Gaza.

The 211 signatories condemned the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel “in the strongest terms,” but voiced “growing concern” at the “continued apathy to the plight of Palestinians” following the International Court of Justice’s January ruling suggesting a credible risk of genocide in Gaza.

They added that Israel abandoning a rules-based global order in favor of one determined by use of force is contrary to the EU’s core values.

“It was precisely to avert such a grim world order that our grandparents, witnesses of the horrors of World War II, created Europe,” the signatories declared.

“To stand idly by in the face of such an erosion of the international rule of law would mean failing the European project as envisaged by them. This cannot happen in our name.”

The letter, which will be delivered to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Council chief Charles Michel, urges EU leaders to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a halt to arms exports by EU members to Israel.

It added: “The EU’s inability to respond to these increasingly desperate calls is in clear contradiction with the values that the EU stands for and that we stand for.”

The move comes a few weeks after around 100 EU staff members protested against the war in Brussels.

One of the marchers, Manus Carlisle, told Reuters: “We’re coming together in a peaceful assembly, to stand up for those rights, principles and values that the European institutions are built on.”

Zeno Benetti, one of the organizers of the letter, told The Guardian: “We couldn’t believe that our leaders who were so vocal about human rights and who described Europe as the beacon of human rights were suddenly so silent about the crisis unfolding in Gaza.

“It’s like suddenly we were asked to turn a blind eye on our values and on the values that we were allegedly working for. And for us, this was not acceptable.”

Benetti added: “We signed because we think that what’s happening is jeopardising principles of international law that we deem important and that we take for granted.”

Topics: War on Gaza European Union (EU)

Related

CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza: Western source
World
CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza: Western source
Nearly all Gazans in poverty, Palestinian Authority facing ‘imminent fiscal collapse’ - World Bank
Business & Economy
Nearly all Gazans in poverty, Palestinian Authority facing ‘imminent fiscal collapse’ - World Bank

CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza: Western source

CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza: Western source
Updated 24 May 2024
AFP
Follow

CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza: Western source

CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza: Western source
  • Visit of the CIA chief to the French capital, expected on Friday or Saturday, comes after Israel gave the green light to the resumption of negotiations
  • It was not immediately clear if representatives of Qatar or Egypt would be present at the Paris talks
Updated 24 May 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: US intelligence chief Bill Burns is expected to hold talks in Paris with representatives of Israel in a bid to relaunch talks aimed at finding a truce in Gaza, a Western source close to the issue said Friday.
The visit of the CIA chief to the French capital, expected on Friday or Saturday, comes after Israel gave the green light to the resumption of negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire.
Previous talks in Cairo and Doha attended by Qatar and Egypt as mediators for Hamas broke up earlier this month with both Israel and the Palestinian militant group unhappy with the conditions of the other side.
It was not immediately clear if representatives of Qatar or Egypt would be present at the Paris talks.
The New York Times said Burns would meet his Israeli counterpart David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.
The US-based Axios news website quoted a source as saying Burns would also meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani as well as Barnea.
The Gaza war broke out after Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
Axios said Israeli negotiators developed in recent days a “new proposal” to renew the hostage talks which includes “some compromises” in Israel’s position compared to the last round of negotiations in Cairo.

Topics: War on Gaza CIA chief

Related

Israel has addressed many of Biden’s concerns over widescale Rafah operation, US official says
Middle-East
Israel has addressed many of Biden’s concerns over widescale Rafah operation, US official says
Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes
Middle-East
Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes

Latest updates

Barcelona sack Xavi as manager
Barcelona sack Xavi as manager
Sunak urged to ‘safeguard’ UK vote against foreign interference
Sunak urged to ‘safeguard’ UK vote against foreign interference
Food bound for Gaza rots in the sun as Egypt’s Rafah crossing stays shut
Food bound for Gaza rots in the sun as Egypt’s Rafah crossing stays shut
Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks
Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks
Tens of thousands flee as paramilitaries attack Sudan’s Al-Fashir, activists say
Tens of thousands flee as paramilitaries attack Sudan’s Al-Fashir, activists say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.