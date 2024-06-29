You are here

Britain's King Charles poses for a picture while wearing his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations, in this undated handout picture issued on June 29, 2024. (Reuters)
Portrait of King Charles unveiled for Britain’s Armed Forces Day

Portrait of King Charles unveiled for Britain’s Armed Forces Day
LONDON: A new photographic portrait of King Charles wearing military uniform was released on Saturday to mark Britain’s Armed Forces Day.
The photograph shows the King wearing his Field Marshal No 1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations.
The King, who is Commander-in-Chief of the armed services, returned to public-facing engagements early last month after being diagnosed with cancer in February.
The release of the photograph coincided with a video message to members of the armed services from Queen Camilla. She called them “a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride.”

LA CHAUX DE FONDS: The air is stifling hot, with a heavy, metallic smell that sticks in the throat and stings the eyes.
In his foundry with smoke-blackened walls, Alois Huguenin uses an enormous ladle to pour molten bronze at 1,250 degrees Celsius (2,282 degrees Fahrenheit) into a metal frame.
For three generations, the century-old traditional foundry in La Chaux-de-Fonds in northwestern Switzerland — the cradle of the country’s famous watchmaking industry — has been crafting the bells used at the Olympic Games.
The bells are rung for a range of disciplines including athletics, track cycling, mountain biking and boxing.
Almost half a century after his grandfather made the first bell for the Moscow Olympics in 1980, Huguenin was preparing the bells for the upcoming Paris Games.
“If all goes well, one Olympic bell is three hours of work,” the 30-year-old, equipped with an apron, gloves and a protective screen, told AFP recently.
Huguenin said he had already delivered 38 bells for Paris, at the request of the Games’ official timekeeper Omega, which has its chronometric testing laboratory around 30 kilometers away in Biel.
“The bell is used to indicate to the athletes, as well as to the spectators, when the last lap has started,” said Alain Zobrist, who heads OmegaTime and is in charge of chronometry within the wider Swatch Group.
It tells the athletes “they must give it their all to reach the finish line as quickly as possible,” he told AFP.
Recalling that Omega has been timekeeping at the Olympics since 1932, he acknowledged that the bells constitute “a very traditional element.”
“Today, chronometry is done electronically. The bells are a nod to our past,” he said.


Ten minutes after pouring the molten bronze — with the texture and bright orange-yellow color of volcanic lava — Huguenin can unmold the thick liquid, with a temperature of just 200C.
With heavy blows of his hammer, he breaks the hard, black-sand mold in the frame, as smoke billows out.
The bell that emerges is covered with a crust, revealing the work that remains to be done: deburring, sanding, filing and polishing.
Huguenin made his first Olympic bell for the 2020 Tokyo Games.
While not as obsessed by bells as some collectors can be, Huguenin says he is proud his creations are seen by billions.
“I put the same energy, the same passion into all the bells I make,” he said, explaining that he also makes bells for livestock, and increasingly for individual events like weddings.
“But to know that we are participating in our own small way in the big Olympic celebration is a source of pride.”
Huguenin said Olympic bells had been part of his life as far back as he could remember.
“Each edition, we watch TV to try to see if we can spot them,” he said, recalling how he kept an eye out for his father’s bells when he was younger.
And “for a few years now, I have been looking out for the bell that I made.”


The bells used for each Olympics remain the same, with only the edition logo changing.
They are always emblazoned with the colorful Olympic rings, stand about 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) high and measure 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) across.
But each bell is nonetheless unique, Huguenin insisted, due to the use of traditional techniques, and recycling.
The clayey Paris sand used for his mold is not synthetic and is reused several times, he said, noting that some grains have been in service for 100 years.
As for the copper-tin alloy used for the bronze, it is made of individually-sourced recycled materials.
On the shelves near his wooden workbench, Huguenin keeps a souvenir collection of bells with defects that were made for previous Games in Atlanta, Rio and Athens.
But a few weeks before the opening of the Paris Olympics, he already has one eye on the future.
Bells need to be made for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, of course, he said, but “first there are the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina” in 2026.
“I’m going to get started on it this autumn,” he said.
“I’m always one step ahead.”

MOUNT FUJI: Mount Fuji’s summer climbing season began on Monday with new crowd control measures to combat overtourism on the Japanese volcano’s most popular trail.
An entry fee of 2,000 yen ($13) plus an optional donation is being charged for those taking on the Yoshida Trail, and numbers are capped at 4,000 per day.
Online reservations have also been introduced this year by authorities concerned about safety and environmental damage on Japan’s highest mountain.
“I really like the idea because if you respect the mountain, you have to limit the people,” hiker Chetna Joshi told AFP at the trail’s Fifth Station — a busy starting point for hikers that is reachable by car.
The 47-year-old from India compared the crowds seen at Fuji in recent years to the “traffic jam” of climbers at the peak of Mount Everest.
Although windy and drizzly weather on Monday prevented hikers from reaching the summit, Joshi said ascending part way was still a “great experience.”
“I love mountains. I think it is not giving me permission this time, that’s OK. I accept it,” she said.
Record tourist crowds are flocking to Japan post-pandemic, with many wanting to see or scale Mount Fuji.
The mountain is covered in snow most of the year but draws more than 220,000 visitors each July-September climbing period.
Many trudge through the night to see the sunrise from the 3,776-meter (12,388-foot) summit.
Some sleep on the trail or start fires for heat, while others attempt to complete the hike without breaks, becoming sick or injured as a result.


The once-peaceful pilgrimage site has three other main routes that will remain free to climb.
But the Yoshida Trail — accessed from Tokyo relatively easily — is the preferred option for most holidaymakers, with around 60 percent of climbers choosing that route.
Each summer, reports in Japanese media describe tourists climbing Mount Fuji with insufficient mountaineering equipment.
The new measures were introduced “first and foremost to protect lives,” governor Kotaro Nagasaki of Yamanashi prefecture has said.
In a reminder of the dangers, last week four bodies were found near the summit, according to local media reports.
“I personally feel like I’ve over-prepared,” Geoffrey Kula, a climber from the United States, told AFP.
“Having looked at the forecast, being ready to swap out multiple outfits if clothes get wet and things like that. Yeah, it just seems like another crazy adventure.”


Monthly visitors to Japan exceeded three million for the first time in March, and then again in April and May.
The tourism chief has deemed the country’s ambitious goal of attracting 60 million foreign tourists well within reach, having last year welcomed more than 25 million.
Mount Fuji is about two hours from central Tokyo by train and can be seen for miles around.
The mountain is a symbol of Japan that has been immortalized in countless artworks, including Hokusai’s “Great Wave.”
But as in other tourist hotspots, such as Venice — which recently launched a trial of entry fees for day visitors — the influx has not been universally welcomed.
In May, a town near Mount Fuji mounted a large barrier at a popular viewing spot for the volcano in an attempt to deter photo-taking by an ever-growing number of tourists.
Residents were fed up with streams of mostly foreign visitors littering, trespassing and breaking traffic rules in their hunt for a photo to share on social media.
Similar woes have befallen the country’s ancient capital of Kyoto, where locals have complained of tourists harassing the city’s famed geisha.

PARIS: Game designer Sam Alfred is keenly aware of the challenge he faces in trying to build a video game with climate change at its heart.
Lists of best-selling games are filled with titles pushing destruction and violence rather than constructive engagement with the environment.
Yet “Terra Nil,” a strategy game designed by Alfred and released in March last year, puts players in charge of rebuilding ecosystems — and has since attracted 300,000 players, according to the publisher Devolver Digital.
“I’ve lost count of how many people have dismissed the game or made fun of the game, because of its nature, because it’s a game which is not about shooting people or rampant expansionism,” said Alfred.
“The environment was the focus of the game. The one angle was trying to show players and other game developers and people that it’s possible to build a strategy game without exploitation of the environment.”
True to his word, the 30-year-old South African asks players of Terra Nil to help decontaminate radioactive zones with sunflowers and save the Great Barrier Reef among other climate-related tasks.
He is not the first designer to include an environmental message in their games — nor is he the first to be criticized for it.
In 2017, “Cities: Skylines,” a city-building game, introduced its “Green Cities” offshoot where players could create their ideal metropolis while taking into account pollution and environmental management.
“I remember the Green Cities extension was something that surprisingly polarized the audience,” said Mariina Hallikainen, managing director of Colossal Order, the Finnish studio behind the game.
“There was actually feedback that we are now ruining the game by going political.”
The team behind the game deny there was any overt political message, flagging that players could choose whether to make their city green or not.
And other studios have not been discouraged from putting climate into their games.
The daddy of all strategy games, “Civilization,” included climate change in and offshoot of its sixth edition in 2019.
With an estimated three billion people playing video games at least once a year, climate campaigners have long targeted them as a potential audience.
Even the United Nations has tried its hand at creating a climate game — “Mission 1.5” — that it said reached more than six million people.
Industry figures have joined together in several collectives to see how they can include the climate in their games.
Studios, trade associations and investors formed “Playing for the Planet,” an alliance backed by the United Nations that has held a “Green Game Jam” each year since 2020.
Other industry figures bandied together to form a climate branch of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) in 2019.
“You have a superpower: you’re gamemakers,” Arnaud Fayolle, artistic director at publisher Ubisoft and key mover in the IGDA’s climate branch, told their conference last year.
“You can talk to three billion players around the planet who already trust what you have to say, you can teach complex problems in fun and engaging way that schools never can match.”
The IGDA branch brings together nearly 1,500 industry professionals, university professors and ecology and climate specialists, who share their expertise to infuse video games with climate issues and encourage gamers to get involved.
“The idea is to generate a positive cultural impact through aesthetics, storytelling, game mechanics and technology,” said Fayolle.
This is where people like Sam Alfred earn their money.
“A lot of our mechanics in the game are our way of trying to translate either real-life natural processes or real-life ecosystem restoration practices into game form,” he said.
“That means oversimplifying them and it means, you know, taking some creative liberties.”
 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian officials agreed Friday to redesign some of the country’s kit for next month’s Paris Olympics after fans derided the outfits as “ugly” and “cheap looking.”
Controversy erupted when the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) unveiled the gold-themed outfits featuring a tiger-stripe design last weekend.
Touted as symbolising Malaysia’s “relentless pursuit for gold medals,” the garments including tracksuits, polo shirts and T-shirts quickly became a target of public derision.
Detractors were particularly upset with how the flag on the outfits were in gold instead of Malaysia’s red, blue, yellow and white.
The kits were to be used for traveling in, rather than competition, according to local reports.
Chef de mission Hamidin Mohamad Amin said they have “decided to improve the existing design.”
“After taking into consideration and feedback from all parties, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Council and national sports fans, the Olympic council acknowledges that the design of the official jacket was not well received,” he said.
Earlier this week, in an attempt to quell the growing discontent, Amin proposed that a public competition be held for the design of the country’s Olympic kits in future.

WASHINGTON: NASA on Tuesday said it had picked SpaceX to build a vessel to carry the International Space Station back through Earth’s atmosphere and on to a final resting place in the Pacific Ocean after it is retired in 2030.
Elon Musk’s company has been awarded a contract with a potential value of $843 million to develop and deliver the spaceship, dubbed the US Deorbit Vehicle.
“Selecting a US Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations,” said NASA’s Ken Bowersox in a statement.
NASA plans to take ownership of the spacecraft after SpaceX builds it, and control operations throughout the mission.
Weighing 430,000 kilograms (950,000) pounds, the ISS is by far the largest single structure ever built in space.
Based on past observations of how other stations such as Mir and Skylab disintegrated on atmospheric re-entry, NASA engineers expect the orbital outpost to break up in three stages.
First, the massive solar arrays and the radiators that keep the orbital lab cool will come off, then individual modules will break off from the truss, or the station’s backbone structure. Finally, the truss and the modules themselves will tear apart.
Much of the material will be vaporized, but large pieces are expected to survive. For this reason, NASA is aiming for an area of the Pacific Ocean called Point Nemo, one of the most remote areas of the world and known as the graveyard of satellites and spaceships.
The first segment of the ISS was launched in 1998, and it has been continuously inhabited by an international crew since 2001.
The US, Japan, Canada, and participating countries of the European Space Agency (ESA) have committed to operate the microgravity lab through 2030 — though Russia, the fifth partner, has only committed to operations through 2028.
NASA chief Bill Nelson told Congress in April that given the dire state of US-Russia ties, it would be prudent to begin work on a US deorbit vehicle to “get the whole station down safely, so it won’t hit anybody or anything.”
Several companies are working on commercial successors to the ISS, including notably Axiom Space and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

