NATO to establish first-ever Middle East liaison office in Jordan

LONDON: Jordan’s foreign ministry has announced the establishment of the Middle East’s first NATO liaison office in Amman to strengthen collaborative ties with the military alliance.

In a joint statement, the ministry said the office will bring NATO and Jordan closer by enhancing political dialogue and practical cooperation in areas of common interest between the alliance and Amman.

“It will enable regular engagement between NATO and the Jordanian authorities, thus contributing to a better shared understanding of the national and regional context,” the statement said.

NATO and Jordan said the office will also enable “the development and implementation of partnership programmes and activities, including, among others, conferences, courses, and training programs in areas like strategic analysis, civil emergency planning and preparedness, crisis management, public diplomacy, cyber security, and climate change.”

The statement added that the establishment of the office acknowledged Jordan’s significant role “as a beacon of stability in both regional and global contexts, and as a long-time champion in fighting transnational threats, including terrorism and violent extremism.”

The opening of the office is a natural progression of the NATO-Jordan relationship which will continue to grow, the statement also said.