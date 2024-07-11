You are here

NATO to establish first-ever Middle East liaison office in Jordan

Jordan’s foreign ministry has announced the establishment of the Middle East’s first NATO liaison office in Amman. (NATO)
Jordan’s foreign ministry has announced the establishment of the Middle East’s first NATO liaison office in Amman. (NATO)
Updated 11 sec ago
NATO to establish first-ever Middle East liaison office in Jordan

Jordan’s foreign ministry has announced the establishment of the Middle East’s first NATO liaison office in Amman. (NATO)
  • In a joint statement, the ministry said the office will bring NATO and Jordan closer by enhancing political dialogue and practical cooperation in areas of common interest
LONDON: Jordan’s foreign ministry has announced the establishment of the Middle East’s first NATO liaison office in Amman to strengthen collaborative ties with the military alliance.

In a joint statement, the ministry said the office will bring NATO and Jordan closer by enhancing political dialogue and practical cooperation in areas of common interest between the alliance and Amman.

“It will enable regular engagement between NATO and the Jordanian authorities, thus contributing to a better shared understanding of the national and regional context,” the statement said.

NATO and Jordan said the office will also enable “the development and implementation of partnership programmes and activities, including, among others, conferences, courses, and training programs in areas like strategic analysis, civil emergency planning and preparedness, crisis management, public diplomacy, cyber security, and climate change.”

The statement added that the establishment of the office acknowledged Jordan’s significant role “as a beacon of stability in both regional and global contexts, and as a long-time champion in fighting transnational threats, including terrorism and violent extremism.”

The opening of the office is a natural progression of the NATO-Jordan relationship which will continue to grow, the statement also said.

Topics: NATO Jordan Amman

Ex-Labour MP: UK governing party has a 'problem' over Gaza

Ex-Labour MP: UK governing party has a ‘problem’ over Gaza
Ex-Labour MP: UK governing party has a ‘problem’ over Gaza

Ex-Labour MP: UK governing party has a ‘problem’ over Gaza
  • Thangam Debbonaire lost seat at general election, says Labour’s refusal to address Gaza properly will damage party
  • She was expected to be secretary of state for culture in new government
LONDON: A former Labour MP has warned that the UK’s governing party has a “problem” with its stance on Gaza that will affect it for years to come.

Thangam Debbonaire, a senior party figure who lost her seat last week during the UK’s general election, said “the lack of a strong narrative had consequences” for MPs, including her.

She told Channel 4 News: “It’s easy (for opponents) to craft a narrative that goes, ‘Your MP didn’t vote for a ceasefire’ if your own party hasn’t said, ‘We voted twice for a ceasefire.’”

Debbonaire had been the shadow secretary of state for culture, and was expected to take on the role following Labour’s victory in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new government.

However, she was among a number of Labour MPs who lost their seats, with four new pro-Palestine independents elected to parliament, and Debbonaire losing to a Green Party candidate in her Bristol constituency, with Israel’s campaign in Gaza a key issue for voters. 

Debbonaire said her seat was “collateral damage” as a result of Labour not being more vocal about Israel’s war in Gaza

“Others will be too, or they’re going to have to spend the entire parliament in their constituencies, working their constituencies, trying to rebuild trust,” she added. “We’re storing up trouble for those colleagues who did make it over the line.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK Labour Party Thangam Debbonaire

G7 denounces Israel's settlement expansion in West Bank

G7 denounces Israel’s settlement expansion in West Bank
G7 denounces Israel’s settlement expansion in West Bank

G7 denounces Israel’s settlement expansion in West Bank
  • Israel announced last month that it was going to legalise five outposts in the West Bank
  • The G7 condemned the move and urged Israel to reverse its decision
ROME: Foreign Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on Thursday denounced Israel's move to expand its settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying it was "counterproductive to the cause of peace".

Israel announced last month that it was going to legalise five outposts in the West Bank, establish three new settlements, and seize huge swathes of land where Palestinians seek to create an independent state.

The G7 - which includes the United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy - condemned the move and urged Israel to reverse its decision. "We reaffirm our commitment to lasting and sustainable peace ... on the basis of the two-State solution," the statement said.

The G7 foreign ministers also called on Israel to release all remaining withheld tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority, saying maintaining economic stability in the West Bank was "critical for regional security".

Topics: G7 West Bank Israeli settlements

A boy in Gaza was killed by an Israeli airstrike, as his father held him and wouldn't let go

A boy in Gaza was killed by an Israeli airstrike, as his father held him and wouldn’t let go
A boy in Gaza was killed by an Israeli airstrike, as his father held him and wouldn’t let go

A boy in Gaza was killed by an Israeli airstrike, as his father held him and wouldn’t let go
  • Nael Al-Baghdadi held his 12-year-old son, Omar, and held him tight
  • Omar, who was playing outside near his home, had been killed Tuesday in the Gaza Strip by an Israeli airstrike
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: He wouldn’t let go.
Nael Al-Baghdadi held his 12-year-old son, Omar, and held him tight. But it was already too late. Omar, who was playing outside near his home, had been killed Tuesday in the Gaza Strip by an Israeli airstrike.
In the photo made by Associated Press photographer Abdel Kareem Hana after the strike, Al-Baghdadi’s eyes are shut. He holds his son, whose small body rests limply in his arms. His right hand and right shirt sleeve are streaked with blood. Grief is etched upon the father’s face, but more than that there is an expression of deep love for the child he has just lost. So much love that he insisted on holding Omar, uninterrupted, until the child could be shepherded hours later to his grave.
Omar and his three friends were playing soccer in the street near their house in the Bureij refugee camp around noon Tuesday, under a blistering sun, when the Israeli airstrike hit and sent the street into a swirl of dust, blood and chaos. Al-Baghdadi was already in nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah with his injured brother. His cousin ran toward the wreckage, found Omar and took him to an ambulance.
From there, he called the father and broke the news: His son had been killed; be ready to receive him. According to Al-Baghdadi, he met the ambulance when it rolled into the hospital, picked up his son’s body and carried it to the morgue, weeping all the way.
He refused to put his son on the ground inside the morgue, holding him gently until he was shrouded and the funeral prayer was performed before a quick burial.
One image, one moment — a child lost, a father’s grief, an excruciating goodbye.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli airstrike Deir Al-Balah Palestinian

Hamas says mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas says mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks
Hamas says mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas says mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks
  • It also accused Israel of “stalling” to gain time and thwart the current round of talks
CAIRO: Hamas said in a statement on Thursday that mediators have not yet provided the group with any updates regarding Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
It also accused Israel of “stalling” to gain time and thwart the current round of talks.
“The occupation continues its policy of stalling to buy time to foil this round of negotiations, as it has done in previous rounds,” the Islamist faction added.
The Hamas comments come as Qatari and Egyptian mediators, backed by the United States, have stepped up efforts this week to conclude a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the nine-month war in Gaza and releasing Israeli hostages held by Hamas and many Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israeli Ceasefire

Iranian court orders US to pay $6.7 billion after sanctions allegedly stopped special bandage supply

Iranian court orders US to pay $6.7 billion after sanctions allegedly stopped special bandage supply
Iranian court orders US to pay $6.7 billion after sanctions allegedly stopped special bandage supply

Iranian court orders US to pay $6.7 billion after sanctions allegedly stopped special bandage supply
  • Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over the body and eyes
  • The young who suffer from the disease are known as ‘butterfly children’ as their skin can appear as fragile as a butterfly’s wing
TEHRAN: An Iranian court on Thursday ordered the US government to pay over $6.7 billion in compensation over a Swedish company stopping its supply of special dressings and bandages for those afflicted by a rare skin disorder after Washington imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
The order by the International Relations Law Court in Tehran comes after Iran last year seized a $50 million cargo of Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. in the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with the West, something it later said came over the court action for those suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa.
A report Thursday by the state-run IRNA news agency described the $6.7 billion order as being filed on behalf of 300 plaintiffs, including family members of victims and those physically and emotionally damaged. IRNA said about 20 patients died after the Swedish company’s decision.
Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over the body and eyes. It can be incredibly painful and kill those afflicted. The young who suffer from the disease are known as “butterfly children” as their skin can appear as fragile as a butterfly’s wing.
The order comes as US judges have issued rulings that call for billions of dollars to be paid by Iran over attacks linked to Tehran, as well as those detained by Iran and used as pawns in negotiations between the countries — something Iran has responded to with competing lawsuits accusing the US of involvement in a 2017 Daesh group attack. The United Nations’ highest court also last year rejected Tehran’s legal bid to free up some $2 billion in Iranian Central Bank assets frozen by US authorities.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, apparently sparking the Swedish company to withdraw from the Iranian market. Iran now says it locally produces the bandages.
The nuclear deal’s collapse also escalated tensions between Iran and the US, sparking a series of attacks and ship seizures. Iran seized the Marshall Islands-flagged ship carrying the Chevron oil last year. The ship, called the Advantage Sweet, began transmitting its position for the first time since the seizure on Wednesday, potentially signaling the vessel is preparing to depart Iran.
Chevron, based in San Ramon, California, has maintained that the Advantage Sweet was “seized under false pretenses.” It since has written off the cargo as a loss.

Topics: Iran

