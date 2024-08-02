You are here

Trailblazing female camel jockeys from Dubai to race in France

France will hold its firts ever camel race on Aug. 4. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
  • Two races will take place on Aug. 4 in Aix-les-Bains
Arab News
DUBAI: The picturesque town of Aix-les-Bains is ready to host a historic event as France stages its first camel race with international participants during the 2024 Paris Olympics, although the event is not affiliated with the summer games.

This groundbreaking event, taking place on Aug. 4 and featuring jockeys from Dubai’s Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center, will feature two 300-meter races.

This initiative aims to broaden the appeal of camel sports in Europe, introducing a new audience to the excitement and cultural significance of this traditional sport. The race coincides with the Olympic Games in France, adding to the diverse array of disciplines and athletes present in the country.

“While we have been hosting camel races in France for several years now, we are incredibly excited to finally compete against jockeys from Dubai. It makes the event so much more interesting from a global perspective,” said Olivier Philippaneau, the event organizer.

“This event represents a new chapter in global camel racing competitions, and we are honored to have top international teams such as ADCRC from Dubai participate. Their involvement underscores the growing interest and commitment to camel sports worldwide.”

French expat Coralie Viroulaud, who discovered her passion for camel racing in Dubai, expressed her excitement about the sport gaining recognition in her home country, while Isabella Leslie, another Dubai-based competitor, said she is thrilled to compete in France and witness the sport’s expanding audience, supported by her new sponsorship with American businessman and racehorse owner Mike Repole.

Born and raised in the UAE, Jennifer Reggio also said she is looking forward to sharing her love and passion for camel racing with an international audience in France.

The races will not only feature champion camel racers from Dubai but will also be attended by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi from the International Camel Racing Federation.

Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi

Fighters in open work before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
  • International stars go through their paces at Yas Mall
Arab News

Abu Dhabi: In the run-up to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov this weekend at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, fans enjoyed a glimpse of the main event protagonists at the UFC Open Workouts at Yas Mall on Thursday night.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov, headliners of the Aug. 3 event, took part in the workouts, as did co-main event athletes Shara Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk, with each demonstrating their workout skills in front of throngs of MMA enthusiasts.

Sandhagen, who is No.2 in the bantamweight rankings, will have his work cut out against undefeated Dagestani Nurmagomedov (17-0) in what promises to be an intense curtain-closer with both fighters looking to set up a future title shot.

The unbeaten Magomedov, meanwhile, is returning to the octagon on short noticen. His Polish opponent Oleksiejczuk is a veteran of the game, promising another gripping bout in the co-headline middleweight clash.

The four fighters were joined at Yas Mall by Mohammed Yahya, the first Emirati to compete in the UFC. Yahya will be competing in the fight promotion for the second time in his career, taking on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes. Yahya holds an overall record of 12-4, with extensive experience fighting in the region. Fernandes, 29 and with a record of 8-2, is also making only his second UFC appearance.

 

UAE jiu-jitsu team secure 15 medals on first day of Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan

UAE jiu-jitsu team secure 15 medals on first day of Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • Emirati contingent claimed 6 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team have made an outstanding start at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan, clinching 15 medals on the opening day, including six gold, four silver, and five bronze.

Shining for the team on Thursday were gold medalists Faisal Al-Wahdi (69 kg), Ammar Al-Hammadi (56 kg), Hamdan AlDhahri (56 kg), Khalfan Al-Zeedi (77 kg), Harib Al-Hammadi (62 kg), and Ahmad Andeez (69 kg).

Salem Al-Qubaisi (56 kg), Ahmed Al-Hosani (52 kg), Saif Al-Ameri (85 kg), and Rashed Aldhaheri (62 kg) earned silver medals. The bronze medalists are Ahmed Loobari (+77 kg), Ghanem Al-Ali (52 kg), Hazza Al-Kaabi (56 kg), Omar Awda (77 kg), and Saeed Alblooshi (77 kg).

Mubarak Al-Menhali, technical director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the team. “We have always had confidence in our champions’ capabilities because they consistently show the highest levels of passion and commitment.

“They give their all in training and strive for excellence in every competition. Our goal for this championship was to secure the maximum number of medals, and our athletes rose to the challenge with confidence and strength,” he said.

Al-Menhali added: “We remain committed to supporting our athletes, especially in the youth categories, by providing training opportunities and participation in various championships to enhance their skills and experience.”

Al-Wahdi, who won gold in the under-21, 69 kg weight category, said: “Winning gold at this major championship is a significant achievement. This success is the result of thorough preparation, strong support from our leadership, and the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and coaching team.”

“We dedicated many hours to physical and technical training, and this victory is a testament to our collective effort,” he said. “I look forward to achieving even more in the future.”

Al-Hammadi, gold medal winner in the under-18, 56 kg weight category, said this reflects the result of hard work and support. “Our dedication in every training session has paid off. This victory motivates us to continue working hard and aim for further success in upcoming competitions.”

Chito Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo ready for top bantamweight clash in Abu Dhabi

Chito Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo ready for top bantamweight clash in Abu Dhabi
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • Figueiredo aims to make history as first fighter to knock out Vera, who says he is ‘ready to deliver fireworks’ on his return to the UAE capital
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Saturday will have Marlon “Chito” Vera take on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly anticipated bantamweight showdown.

“I love it out here,” Vera said about competing in Abu Dhabi. “The love they give to MMA is amazing, and they put on great shows. I’m excited for this card — it’s stacked, and I can’t wait to get in there on Saturday night,” added the Ecuadorian.

Vera added: “I’m aiming to win, but a finish would be pretty sweet. I’m always looking for a finish, so let’s see what happens.”

A win on Saturday would be crucial for Vera’s career, especially following recent setbacks. “It would be a great bounce back for me and would keep me on track for chasing the title.

“I just need to get in there Saturday night, do my job, and get my hand raised. They should expect fireworks from me. I’m ready to go, in great shape, and ready to put on a show for Abu Dhabi.”

Vera praised Abu Dhabi for promoting MMA. “I went to the UAE Warriors event on Friday, and it was an amazing show. I was glad to be there and got to meet some great people. I’m excited to be here — it’s a beautiful place,” he said.

On the other side of the Octagon, Figueiredo enters the fight with the confidence of a former champion. “The preparation has been straightforward. I’m 100 percent ready for whatever approach Chito brings on Saturday night,” he said.

“I feel at home here. Last time I was in Abu Dhabi, I won my belt. I arrived the week of the fight then, but this time, I came two weeks early. I’m fully prepared for this fight against Chito on Saturday night,” he said.

Figueiredo added: “Absolutely, this is 100 percent a title contender fight. I’ve won the belt before, and I’m ready to fight Chito Vera, stamp my title shot, and become the first to knock out Chito Vera, earning that title shot here in Abu Dhabi again.”

 

‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup

‘Honor of Kings’ and ‘Apex Legends’ launch at Esports World Cup
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • The summer-long tournament has now entered week 5 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup on Thursday saw the start of group stage action in the “Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason 2024” and “Apex Legends” tournaments.

Fans at Boulevard Riyadh City witnessed matchups between 12 teams in “Honor of Kings.” The sides are chasing the grand prize of $1 million from the $3 million prize pool, and 1,000 Esports World Cup Club Championship points.

The first-day standings for “Honor of Kings” ended with Malaysia’s LGD Gaming topping Group A unbeaten. In Group B, China’s KPL Dream Team and Malaysia’s Weibo Gaming are joint top with three wins and no losses each.

In “Apex Legends,” 40 teams are competing for the chance to progress with the top nine from each group automatically qualifying. The prize pool for the tournament is $2 million.

Elsewhere at the Esports World Cup, the Lower Bracket semifinals of Group A and B are battling it out to advance to the quarterfinals of “Rainbow Six Siege,” which also has a prize pool of $2 million.

The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and ends on Aug. 25, has 22 tournaments across 21 titles.

‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold

‘Just Simone’ celebrates GOAT status with Paris all-around gold
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
  • Biles: I was like, OK, if it goes well we’ll wear the goat necklace
  • Biles, who has pushed her sport’s limits on the way to an astounding haul of 39 world and Olympic medals — 29 of them gold — hasn’t been beaten in an all-around competition since 2013
AFP

PARIS: Simone Biles’s sixth Olympic gold medal hung around her neck, and so did a twinkling little goat — just a reminder to the gymnast hailed as the greatest of all time that she does indeed belong in the pantheon of sports greats.

“I was like, OK, if it goes well we’ll wear the goat necklace,” Biles said after winning a tense all-around final for her second gold medal of the Paris Games.

“I know that people will go crazy over it, but at the end of the day it is crazy that I am in the conversation of greatest of all athletes, because I just still think I’m Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip.”

Biles, who has pushed her sport’s limits on the way to an astounding haul of 39 world and Olympic medals — 29 of them gold — hasn’t been beaten in an all-around competition since 2013 — when she won her first all-around world title.

She won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and looked poised to burnish her Olympic legacy in Tokyo three years ago before she withdrew from most of her events as she was struck by the mental block gymnasts call the “twisties.”

“It’s been eight years,” she said of the gap between her Olympic all-around golds. “It feels amazing. I was a little bit naive in the process. So I appreciate my craft a little bit more.”

Biles, who said she wasn’t sure in the immediate aftermath of Tokyo if she would return to the world stage, credits coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi, her family and her own willingness to diligently work through mental health issues, with her ability to return from a near two-year absence and be even better than ever.

She needed all of her mental strength after a miscue on uneven bars left her in third place midway through the final, albeit just .267 points behind leader and eventual silver medallist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

“I was a little bit disappointed in my performance on bars,” Biles said. “That’s not usually how I swing.

“I’m not the best bar swinger. I’m not like Suni (Lee) or Kaylia (Nemour), but, like, I can swing some bars, you know?“

After a few minutes to “recenter and refocus” Biles delivered a solid balance beam routine to regain the lead, sealing the win with another dazzling, high-flying floor routine.

“I just couldn’t believe that I did it,” Biles said, adding that she was looking forward to three more finals — vault, beam and floor exercise.

“Now it’s time to have fun and the hard part is over,” she laughed.

And just in case she needs it, she said, in her room at the athletes’ village she has a toy goat “just to get a reminder like ‘You can go out there, you can do it. You’ve done it before, so let’s go.’“

