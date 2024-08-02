Trailblazing female camel jockeys from Dubai to race in France

DUBAI: The picturesque town of Aix-les-Bains is ready to host a historic event as France stages its first camel race with international participants during the 2024 Paris Olympics, although the event is not affiliated with the summer games.

This groundbreaking event, taking place on Aug. 4 and featuring jockeys from Dubai’s Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center, will feature two 300-meter races.

This initiative aims to broaden the appeal of camel sports in Europe, introducing a new audience to the excitement and cultural significance of this traditional sport. The race coincides with the Olympic Games in France, adding to the diverse array of disciplines and athletes present in the country.

“While we have been hosting camel races in France for several years now, we are incredibly excited to finally compete against jockeys from Dubai. It makes the event so much more interesting from a global perspective,” said Olivier Philippaneau, the event organizer.

“This event represents a new chapter in global camel racing competitions, and we are honored to have top international teams such as ADCRC from Dubai participate. Their involvement underscores the growing interest and commitment to camel sports worldwide.”

French expat Coralie Viroulaud, who discovered her passion for camel racing in Dubai, expressed her excitement about the sport gaining recognition in her home country, while Isabella Leslie, another Dubai-based competitor, said she is thrilled to compete in France and witness the sport’s expanding audience, supported by her new sponsorship with American businessman and racehorse owner Mike Repole.

Born and raised in the UAE, Jennifer Reggio also said she is looking forward to sharing her love and passion for camel racing with an international audience in France.

The races will not only feature champion camel racers from Dubai but will also be attended by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi from the International Camel Racing Federation.