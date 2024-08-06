Ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protesters storm Israeli army base

You are here

Ultra-Orthodox protester sits on the ground during a protest on the first day Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men were requested to enlist for compulsory military service, outside the Tel Hashomer army base near Tel Aviv, August 5, 2024. (AFP)
  • Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up
  • Israel’s war in Gaza and a potential conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border sap resources and fuel resentment of those who do not have to serve
JERUSALEM: Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against compulsory military service for their community broke into an army base near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the military said in a statement.
“Over the past few hours, dozens of protesters attempted to break into the Tel Hashomer base during protests that took place outside of the base,” a military statement said.
The demonstrators “managed to infiltrate the Adjutant Corps Monument adjacent to the base fence” before being cleared out by police, it said.
Tel Hashomer, located east of Tel Aviv, is the largest base for newly enlisted army recruits in Israel.
The Israeli military said it “condemns this violent behavior and insists that the protesters be brought to justice.”
“The enlistment of ultra-orthodox citizens is an operational necessity and is being conducted in accordance with the law,” and the military is “determined” to press ahead with it, the statement added
Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up while Israel’s war in Gaza and a potential conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border sap resources and fuel resentment of those who do not have to serve.
The call-ups follow a ruling in June by Israel’s top court that exemptions from mandatory service for ultra-Orthodox men were discriminatory and that the state must draft them.
Under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up about 13 percent of Israel’s 10 million population, had not been subject to the draft.
Members of the largely insular community, where young men of recruitment age typically study in Jewish seminaries, have taken to the streets to protest conscription, leading to clashes with police in Jerusalem.
Ultra-Orthodox men had already clashed with police outside Tal Hashomer on Monday before being dispersed or physically carried away.
In July, one leading ultra-Orthodox rabbi, Dov Lando, urged Yeshiva students to ignore the summons orders, writing in the Yated Neeman daily that it was “war” against religious Jews.

BERIUT: A Lebanese security source said six Hezbollah fighters were killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday, with the group claiming attacks on northern Israel and low-flying Israeli warplanes breaking the sound barrier over Beirut.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
Tensions have soared in the past week as Iran and its allies vowed revenge for the killing, blamed on Israel, of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and after an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Lebanon’s health ministry said an “Israeli enemy raid on a house in the town of Mayfadun,” near the southern city of Nabatiyeh, killed five people, while another Israeli strike in the Adaysseh area killed one person.
The dead in both locations were “Hezbollah fighters,” a security source told AFP, requesting anonymity because the matter is sensitive.
Hezbollah announced five fighters had been killed, without specifying where they died.
The Israeli military said its air force “struck a Hezbollah military structure” in the Nabatiyeh area that was being used “to advance terror attacks” against Israel.
Hezbollah claimed several attacks on Israeli positions on Tuesday, including one with “explosive-laden drones” targeting a barracks north of the coastal town of Acre.
The Israeli military said “a number of hostile UAVs (drones) were identified crossing from Lebanon,” adding that “several civilians were injured to the south of Nahariya,” near Acre.
It later said an initial inquiry indicated that one of its interceptor missiles “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians,” adding that “the incident is under review.”
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said paramedics were treating “a 30-year-old male in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman in mild to moderate condition with shrapnel injuries.”
Hezbollah said the drone attack was in response to an air strike on the southern village of Ebba on Monday that, according to the Israeli military, targeted a commander in the group’s elite Radwan Force.
Low-flying Israeli military aircraft broke the sound barrier over Beirut Tuesday ahead of a speech by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon’s National News Agency, a security source and AFP journalists said.
Nasrallah was making a televised address a week after the killing of Shukr, whom Israel has described as the group’s “most senior military commander” and Nasrallah’s “right-hand man.”
The cross-border violence since October has killed some 556 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 25 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
Diplomatic efforts have gone into overdrive seeking to avert a regional conflagration and full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, who last went to war in the summer of 2006.

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
  • “Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan’s Nile state
  • The impact is expected to be worse this year after more than a year of fighting that has pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones
Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Heavy rains have triggered building collapses that have killed nine people in northern Sudan, as the country reels from almost 16 months of fighting between rival security forces, a medic told AFP Tuesday.
“Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan’s Nile state, some 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) north of Khartoum.
“Many injured people continue to arrive at the hospital,” the source added.
Each year in August, peak flow on the Nile is accompanied by heavy rains, destroying homes, wrecking infrastructure and claiming lives, both directly and indirectly through water-borne diseases.
The impact is expected to be worse this year after more than a year of fighting that has pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones.
“Heavy rains caused most of the houses to collapse and all the shops in the market collapsed,” a witness in Abu Hamad told AFP by telephone.
Last week, a flash flood caused the deaths of five people in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea coast.
Aid groups have repeatedly warned that humanitarian access, already hampered by the war, will be made near-impossible in some areas as the rainy season hits.
Sudan faces what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory, as fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shows no sign of abating.
Some 10.5 million people have been forced from their homes, while the main battlegrounds teeter on the brink of all-out famine.
The war has already pushed the nearly half a million residents of the Zamzam camp outside the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher into famine, a UN-backed assessment said last week.

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes swooped low over the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, setting off a series of sonic booms that rattled windows across the city minutes before the head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah was set to give an address.
The loud booms sent residents rushing to open their windows to prevent the glass from shattering, or standing on their balconies to get a glimpse of the planes flying over. There was no comment from the Israeli military.
In the capital’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, members and supporters of the Lebanese armed group had gathered to watch a televised speech by its leader to mark the one-week anniversary of Israel’s killing of a senior military commander.
As he began, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the sonic booms were intended to provoke those gathered for the memorial.
The strike that killed commander Fuad Shukr was the second time Israel had struck the southern suburbs in 10 months of hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli military that are taking place in parallel with the Gaza war.
Hezbollah earlier on Tuesday said it launched a swarm of attack drones at two military sites near Acre in northern Israel and also attacked an Israeli military vehicle in another location.
The Israeli military said a number of hostile drones were identified crossing from Lebanon and one was intercepted.
Israeli medical officials said seven people were evacuated to hospital, to the south of the coastal city of Nahariya, one in critical condition.
The Israeli military said an initial investigation indicated the injuries were caused by an interceptor that “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians.” It said the incident was still under review.
Reuters journalists saw one impact site near a bus stop on a main road outside Nahariya.
The Israeli military said in a statement sirens sounded around Acre, but that turned out to be a false alarm. It said its air force struck two Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon.
Fears are rising that the Middle East could tip into full-blown war following vows by Hezbollah to avenge Shukr’s killing, and by Iran to respond to the assassination in Tehran last week of the head of Palestinian militant group Hamas.
A Hezbollah source told Reuters that “the response to the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr has not yet come.”
Earlier on Tuesday, four Hezbollah fighters were killed in a strike on a home in the Lebanese town of Mayfadoun, nearly 30 km (19 miles) north of the border, medics and a security source said.

JERUSALEM: The United States said it was working "around the clock" to avert an all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel remained on high alert Tuesday for potential Iranian retaliation for two high-profile killings.
US President Joe Biden, whose country has sent extra warships and fighter jets to the region in support of Israel, held crisis talks on Monday with his national security team.
Biden and his top diplomat Antony Blinken sought to calm tensions that have soared since a suspected Israeli attack in Tehran last Wednesday killed Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Biden called King Abdullah II of Jordan, whose country helped down Iranian drones and missiles in an attack on Israel in April, while Blinken called top officials in Qatar and Egypt, the key intermediaries seeking a ceasefire in the 10-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
"We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message -- all parties must refrain from escalation," Blinken said after joining other top officials in a White House meeting.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hit out on Monday at what he called the "criminal acts" of Israel "against the oppressed and defenceless people of Gaza" as well as for Haniyeh's killing.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but this regime will definitely receive the response for its crimes and arrogance," Pezeshkian said during talks with a senior visiting Russian official, according to the official news agency IRNA.
The attack -- which Israel has not directly commented on -- came hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed the military chief of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, Fuad Shukr.
Israel held Shukr responsible for a rocket attack in the annexed Golan Heights that killed 12 children, calling him the "right-hand man" of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
Nasrallah was due to give a speech Tuesday to mark one week since Shukr's death.
Hezbollah has engaged in near-daily cross-border clashes with Israeli troops since the day after Hamas attacked Israel in early October.
The group claimed several attacks on Israel on Tuesday, including one with "explosive-laden drones" targeting a barracks north of the coastal town of Acre.
In southern Lebanon, five Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israel strike, according to a Lebanese security source.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, on a visit to Cairo, acknowledged that there was "a possibility of a war between us and Israel... We can't deny that."
A European diplomat in Tel Aviv said "a coordinated response" from Iran and its proxies was expected against Israel but de-escalation efforts persisted.
"That doesn't mean there will be a simultaneous response from all fronts," he added, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak on the issue.
"We're telling them they have to stop playing with fire, because the risk of flare-ups is higher than at any time since October 7," he said.
Turkey on Monday joined multiple governments calling on their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, while China urged increased caution.
Numerous airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon or limited them to daylight hours.
Lebanese national carrier Middle East Airlines put on extra flights for people wanting to leave or return, a company source said.
The Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation is to meet on Wednesday at the request of "Palestine and Iran", to discuss developments in the region, an OIC official said.
The United Nations' rights chief Volker Turk called on "all parties, along with those states with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation".
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in a joint statement Monday "agreed to make every effort to avoid a regional escalation". Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group of countries.
The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on Israel, has already drawn in Iran-backed militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.
In Tel Aviv on Monday thousands of Israelis gathered to mark the fifth birthday of child hostage Ariel Bibas, and to call for the liberation of him and his family.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,653 people, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said that Israeli forces killed eight people in two separate raids on Tuesday.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a restrained response to Israel’s suspected killing of the leader of Hamas, advising against attacks on Israeli civilians, two senior Iranian sources said.
The message, according to the sources, was delivered on Monday by Sergei Shoigu, a senior ally of the Kremlin leader, in meetings with top Iranian officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.
Tehran also pressed Moscow for the delivery of Russian made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, the two Iranian sources, privy to the meeting in Tehran, the sources told Reuters.
In Moscow, the Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment. State-run RIA news agency reported on Tuesday that Shoigu said he discussed Haniyeh’s killing on his Tehran visit.
The two sources with knowledge of the matter did not provide further details on the talks with Shoigu, who was defense minister before becoming the secretary of Russia’s security council in May.
They said Shoigu’s visit was one of several avenues Moscow had used to relay to Iran the need for restraint while at the same time condemning Haniyeh’s killing as “a very dangerous assassination,” in a bid to prevent a Middle East war.
The Middle East, the sources said, was on the brink of a major war and those behind the assassination were clearly trying to trigger such a conflict.
Russia has cultivated closer ties with Iran since the start of its war with Ukraine and has said it is preparing to sign a wide-ranging cooperation agreement with Tehran.
There was no immediate comment from Iran’s Foreign ministry. On Monday it said Tehran did not seek to raise regional tensions but needed to punish Israel to prevent further instability.

DIPLOMACY NO LONGER AN OPTION
In Washington, an official from the Biden administration warned on Monday of the risks of a major regional conflict. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasized that the scale of Iran’s and Hezbollah’s response would be a key factor in determining the extent of a potential conflict.
Despite efforts by Western and regional states to persuade Iran to retaliate in a measured way, or not at all, Tehran has told foreign officials it will respond “severely” to the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran, where he attended President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration, four Iranian sources independently confirmed.
In Lebanon, a prominent Lebanese source close to Hezbollah said “a retaliatory strike is inevitable and diplomacy is no longer a viable option,” adding Iran wants the strike to be “severe” but not lead to a regional war. However, he said, this does not rule out the possibility of a war in Lebanon between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel.
A Middle East-focused senior US official said Washington was doing all it can “to dissuade all parties from going to a place they can’t get back from,” stressing that other states in the region and Europe should do more. A Qatari official said Doha was in constant discussion with Iran to lessen tensions.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Monday that Israel must be prepared for anything, including a swift transition to offense.
The country’s response to any attack by Hezbollah or Iran would likely depend more on the damage caused rather than the scale of the attack, according to two sources familiar with recent Israeli assessments.
Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for the killing. Iran backs Hamas, which is at war with Israel in Gaza, and also Hezbollah, with whom Israel has been trading fire since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and ignited the Gaza conflict.

