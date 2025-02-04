You are here

Trump and Musk’s move to dismantle USAID ignites battle with Democratic lawmakers

Trump and Musk’s move to dismantle USAID ignites battle with Democratic lawmakers
US Sen. Chris Van Hollen (R) and Rep. Jamie Raskin speak at a press conference outside of USAID headquarters on February 3, 2025 in Washington, DC, as Democrats push back against the Trump administration's move to dismantle America's aid agency. (Getty Images via AFP)
Protesters gather outside of USAID headquarters on February 3, 2025 in Washington, DC, to protest the Trump administration's move to dismantle America's aid agency. (Getty Images via AFP)
Protesters gather outside of USAID headquarters on February 3, 2025 in Washington, DC, to protest the Trump administration's move to dismantle America's aid agency. (Getty Images via AFP)
This photo taken on May 3, 2015, shows a USAID officer watching as a US military C-17 cargo plane taxis to a stop at Katmandu's international airport. (AFP)
  • USAID should have been shut “done a long time ago,” said Trump, whose freeze order on foreign aid in 120 countries has led thousands of people to lose their jobs
  • Created in 1961 at the height of the Cold War, USAID humanitarian programs had been credited for saving more than millions of lives worldwide
  • Democrats accuse Trump of causing a constitutional crisis and Elon Musk of acting like a fourth branch of government in the US
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration and billionaire ally Elon Musk's move to eradicate the agency that provides crucial aid that funds education and fights starvation, epidemic and poverty overseas, has sparked a showdown with congressional Democrats, who blasted the effort as illegal and vowed a court fight.
In one of the most dramatic efforts to push back on President Donald Trump’s bid to slash and reshape the federal government, some Democrats sought Monday to enter the headquarters of the US Agency for International Development. They were blocked by officers from even broaching the lobby, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was the acting administrator of the agency despite it being an independent body for six decades.
While Trump has spent the first three weeks of his new presidency making broad changes to the federal government, the fast-moving developments at USAID have emerged as a particularly controversial flashpoint with Democrats who argue it symbolizes the massive power Musk is wielding over Washington.
“Spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper,” Musk boasted on X.
In the space of a few weeks, in fact, much of the agency was dismantled — work and spending ordered stopped, leadership and staff gutted by furloughs, firings and disciplinary leaves, and the website taken offline. Lawmakers said the agency’s computer servers were carted away.

Trump told reporters Monday that shutting down USAID “should have been done a long time ago.” Asked whether he needs Congress to approve such a measure, the president said he did not think so.
Congressional Democrats, cheered by a few hundred supporters, vowed to act outside USAID headquarters, where federal officers and yellow tape blocked both employees and lawmakers from entering hours after Musk declared, “We’re shutting it down.”
“This is a constitutional crisis we are in today,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said.
Added Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin: “We don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk. And that’s going to become real clear.”
Showing the extraordinary power of Musk and his budget-slashing Department of Government Efficiency, thousands of USAID employees have been laid off and programs shut down around the world in the two weeks since Trump became president and imposed a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance.
The US is the world’s largest provider of humanitarian aid, and the moves have upended decades of US policy that put humanitarian, development and security assistance in the center of efforts to build alliances and counter adversaries such as China and Russia. Trump, Musk and Republicans in Congress have made the US foreign assistance program a special target, accusing it of waste and advancing liberal social programs.
The US spends less than 1 percent of its budget on foreign assistance, a smaller share overall than some other countries. Trump accused the Biden administration of fraud, without giving any evidence and only promising a report later on.
“They went totally crazy, what they were doing and the money they were giving to people that shouldn’t be getting it and to agencies and others that shouldn’t be getting it, it was a shame, so a tremendous fraud,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Democrats push back
Lawmakers sought to enter USAID offices in Washington, saying they wanted to speak to any staffers remaining about the dismantling of the agency. Department of Homeland Security officers and men identifying themselves as USAID employees blocked them. “Elon Musk’s not here,” one told the lawmakers.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland called it an “illegal power grab” and said it was “a corrupt abuse of power that is going on.”
“It’s not only a gift to our adversaries, but trying to shut down the Agency for International Development by executive order is plain illegal,” he said.

Democrats said court challenges already were in the works and pledged to try to block approval of Trump’s State Department nominations until the shutdown is reversed. Democrats are in the minority in the House and Senate after last November’s elections, leaving them with reduced leverage.
Musk announced the closing of the agency early Monday as Rubio was out of the country on a trip to Central America.
Rubio told reporters in San Salvador that he was now the acting administrator of USAID but had delegated his authority to someone else. In a letter to lawmakers obtained by The Associated Press, Rubio designated Peter Marocco, a political appointee whose short stint at USAID in the first Trump administration generated unusual staff protests for pushing program cuts and investigations that ambassadors and other senior officials complained slowed work to a crawl.
In his remarks, Rubio stressed that some and perhaps many USAID programs would continue in the new configuration but that the switch was necessary because the agency had become unaccountable to the executive branch and Congress.
USAID’s work worldwide
Conservative Republicans have long sought to roll back USAID’s status as an independent agency, while Democrats traditionally back its status as an independent agency. President John F. Kennedy created USAID in 1961 at the height of the United States’ Cold War struggle with the Soviet Union, seeking a more efficient way to counter Soviet influence abroad through foreign assistance, and viewing the State Department as frustratingly bureaucratic at that.
The Trump freeze on foreign assistance and targeting of USAID, which oversees humanitarian, development and security programs in some 120 countries, has forced US and international companies to shut down tens of thousands of programs globally, leading to furloughs, layoffs and financial crises.
That includes an HIV/AIDS program started by Republican President George W. Bush credited with saving more than 20 million lives in Africa and elsewhere. Aid contractors spoke of millions of dollars in medication and other goods now stuck in port that they were forbidden to deliver.
Other programs that would shut down provided education to schoolgirls in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and monitored an Ebola outbreak spreading in Uganda. A USAID-supported crisis monitoring program, which was credited for helping prevent repeats of the 1980s famine in Uganda that killed up to 1.2 million people, has gone offline.
Other organizations have filed for bankruptcy or are facing it after being told USAID would not be paying its invoices for projects that have already been approved and implemented around the world.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said USAID is not just about saving other countries from starvation and disease. “There is a reason that USAID is an arm of American foreign policy, and it is because we understand that a stable world means a stable America,” he said.
Latest hit to USAID
USAID staffers said more than 600 additional employees had reported being locked out of the agency’s computer systems overnight. Those still in the system received emails saying that “at the direction of Agency leadership” the headquarters building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, Feb. 3.” The agency’s website vanished Saturday without explanation.

Musk is leading an extraordinary civilian review of the federal government with Trump’s agreement. The day began with Musk announcing on a live session of X Spaces that he had spoken with Trump at length about the agency and “he agreed we should shut it down.”
“It became apparent that it’s not an apple with a worm it in,” Musk said in a live session on X Spaces early Monday. “What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair.”
Since Trump took office, appointees brought in from his first term like Marocco placed more than 50 senior officials on leave for investigation without public explanation, gutting the agency’s leadership. When the agency’s personnel chief announced that the allegations against them were groundless and tried to reinstate them, he was placed on leave as well.
Over the weekend, the Trump administration placed two top security chiefs at USAID on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Musk’s government-inspection teams, a current and a former US official said.
Musk’s DOGE earlier carried out a similar operation at the Treasury Department, gaining access to sensitive information including the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems. The Washington Post reported that a senior Treasury official had resigned over Musk’s team accessing sensitive information.
 

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP)
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 04 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP)
  • The trade threats from the White House add an unwelcome new layer to the already complex challenge of bolstering European defenses — faced with a menacing Russia and the spectre of Washington pulling back
  • Trump has vowed to bring a quick end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, leaving Europeans fearful he could sideline them and force Kyiv into a bad deal
Updated 04 February 2025
AFP

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent’s defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.
The EU’s 27 leaders, Britain’s prime minister and the head of NATO were in Brussels to brainstorm ways to ramp up European defense spending — a key demand that President Donald Trump has made to America’s allies.
But it was Trump’s repeated threat to target Europe “soon” — after having ordered tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China — that set the meeting’s tone.
“If we are attacked in terms of trade, Europe — as a true power — will have to stand up for itself and therefore react,” French President Emmanuel Macron warned.
The tough talk — which came before Trump temporarily backed down after talks with Canada and Mexico — mirrored the message from the European Commission, which said the EU would “respond firmly” to any US tariffs.
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, labelled trade wars “totally unnecessary and stupid.”
“There are no winners in trade wars,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
Trade aside, Trump has rattled US allies with a series of direct threats — not least his insistence that he wants to acquire strategically important Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.
Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, reiterated in Brussels that the Arctic island was “not for sale.”

The trade threats from the White House add an unwelcome new layer to the already complex challenge of bolstering European defenses — faced with a menacing Russia and the spectre of Washington pulling back.
Trump has made clear Europe can no longer take US protection for granted, insisting that NATO countries more than double their defense spending target to five percent of their total economic output — a goal out of reach for many.
He has also vowed to bring a quick end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, leaving Europeans fearful he could sideline them and force Kyiv into a bad deal.
NATO chief Mark Rutte insisted the trade tensions would not weaken the alliance’s collective deterrence.
“There are always issues between allies — it is never always tranquil and happy going,” he said.
European nations have ramped up their military budgets since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the all-out invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago.
But EU officials concede they are still not arming themselves fast enough as warnings grow that Moscow could attack one of their own in the coming years.

There is widespread consensus across Europe on the need to spend more on defense, with Brussels estimating the needs at 500 billion euros ($510 billion) over a decade.
But the question remains how to do it.
Key dividing lines revolve around the way to fund investments, whether EU cash should be spent only on EU arms, and NATO’s role.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen after the talks suggested relaxing EU budget rules for defense and getting the bloc’s lending arm to work more with weapons producers.
On the crunch issue of calls for possible joint borrowing, there appeared no clear movement.
But von der Leyen indicated the EU could potentially look to use it to fund common projects in crucial areas such as air defense.
The leaders’ discussion is now set to feed into proposals being drawn up by Brussels next month on the future of EU defense — before another round of talks on the issue in June.

As doubts swirl over the transatlantic relationship, many were keen to step up ties with an old friend: Britain.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer was back in the fold — at least for one dinner — as the first UK leader to attend a European Council gathering since the country withdrew from the EU five years ago.
Starmer said he wanted to work with EU leaders to “crush Putin’s war machine” by further targeting Russia’s economy.
The British leader, who has sought to reset relations after the rancour of Brexit, said he wanted to strike a “ambitious” security partnership with the EU.
That could bring Britain, with its potent military and large defense industry, a little closer — with security cooperation to top the agenda at an EU-UK summit planned for May.
But the bitter legacy of Brexit remains.
Numerous EU diplomats said there cannot be progress until a dispute over fishing rights is resolved and London drops its opposition to a youth mobility scheme proposed by Brussels.
 

 

Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but not China

The flags of Mexico, Canada and the United States are shown near the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Detroit. (AP)
The flags of Mexico, Canada and the United States are shown near the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Detroit. (AP)
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but not China

The flags of Mexico, Canada and the United States are shown near the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Detroit. (AP)
  • Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal migration and drugs
  • Trump suggested on Sunday the 27-nation European Union would be his next target, but did not say when
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON/OTTAWA: US President Donald Trump suspended his threat of steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada on Monday, agreeing to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighboring countries.
US tariffs on China are still due to take effect within hours.
Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said they had agreed to bolster border enforcement efforts in response to Trump’s demand to crack down on immigration and drug smuggling. That would pause 25 percent tariffs due to take effect on Tuesday for 30 days.
Canada agreed to deploy new technology and personnel along its border with the United States and launch cooperative efforts to fight organized crime, fentanyl smuggling and money laundering.
Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal migration and drugs.
The United States also made a commitment to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico, Sheinbaum said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada

• Mexico, Canada to bolster border enforcement

• EU leaders meet to discuss tariff threat response

“As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome,” Trump said on social media.
The agreements forestall, for now, the onset of a trade war that economists predicted would damage the economies of all involved and usher in higher prices for consumers.
After speaking by phone with both leaders, Trump said he would try to negotiate economic agreements over the coming month with the two largest US trading partners, whose economies have become tightly intertwined with the United States since a landmark free-trade deal was struck in the 1990s.

CHINA TARIFFS STILL PLANNED
No such deal has emerged for China, which faces across-the-board tariffs of 10 percent that are poised to begin at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday (0501 GMT). A White House spokesperson said Trump would not be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping until later in the week.
Trump warned he might increase tariffs on Beijing further.
“China hopefully is going to stop sending us fentanyl, and if they’re not, the tariffs are going to go substantially higher,” he said.
China has called fentanyl America’s problem and said it would challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization and take other countermeasures, but also left the door open for talks.
The latest twist in the saga sent the Canadian dollar soaring after slumping to its lowest in more than two decades. The news also gave US stock index futures a lift after a day of losses on Wall Street.
Industry groups, fearful of disrupted supply chains, welcomed the pause.
“That’s very encouraging news,” said Chris Davison, who heads a trade group of Canadian canola producers. “We have a highly integrated industry that benefits both countries.”
Trump suggested on Sunday the 27-nation European Union would be his next target, but did not say when.
EU leaders at an informal summit in Brussels on Monday said Europe would be prepared to fight back if the US imposes tariffs, but also called for reason and negotiation. The US is the EU’s largest trade and investment partner.
Trump hinted that Britain, which left the EU in 2020, might be spared tariffs.
Trump acknowledged over the weekend that his tariffs could cause some short-term pain for US consumers, but says they are needed to curb immigration and narcotics trafficking and spur domestic industries.
The tariffs as originally planned would cover almost half of all US imports and would require the United States to more than double its own manufacturing output to cover the gap — an unfeasible task in the near term, ING analysts wrote.
Other analysts said the tariffs could throw Canada and Mexico into recession and trigger “stagflation” — high inflation, stagnant growth and elevated unemployment — at home.

 

Pakistan threatens to deport Afghans in resettlement programs if cases are not swiftly processed

Pakistan threatens to deport Afghans in resettlement programs if cases are not swiftly processed
Updated 04 February 2025
AP
Follow

Pakistan threatens to deport Afghans in resettlement programs if cases are not swiftly processed

Pakistan threatens to deport Afghans in resettlement programs if cases are not swiftly processed
  • An estimated 800,000 Afghans have either gone back voluntarily or been deported since despite criticism from UN agencies, rights groups and the Taliban
Updated 04 February 2025
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan threatened to deport Afghan refugees awaiting relocation unless their cases are swiftly processed by host governments, officials said Monday.
Tens of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring Pakistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 and were approved for resettlement in the US through a program that helps people at risk because of their work with the American government, media, aid agencies and rights groups. However, after US President Donald Trump paused US refugee programs last month, around 20,000 Afghans are now in limbo in Pakistan.
The Trump administration also announced the US Refugee Admissions Program would be suspended from Jan. 27 for at least three months, fueling concerns amid Pakistani authorities.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided last week that the refugees would be deported back to Afghanistan unless their cases were processed quickly, according to two security officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media on the record.
The two also said March 31 has been set as a deadline to expel Afghan refugees from the capital, Islamabad, and the nearby city of Rawalpindi in preparation for their deportation if they are not relocated to their host countries.
There was no immediate response from Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs.
News about forced deportations has panicked many Afghan nationals who fear for their lives if sent back home.
Ahmad Shah, a member of the Afghan US Refugee Admission Program advocacy group, told The Associated Press that the latest decision by Pakistan comes at a very critical time as Afghan refugees in general and those seeking resettlement are already under emotional stress and trauma.
He asked Pakistan to seek answers from the United States and other countries “if and when they will begin completing the process” for their relocation.
“We appeal to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to be deported like this,” said Khalid Khan who has been waiting for relocation to the United States since 2023.
Khan said some Afghans prepared to leave Islamabad and move to other cities to avoid arrest. He also urged the host countries to expedite their cases.
Another Afghan refugee who lives in Islamabad with his family, and who refused to be identified because he is worried about the Taliban reprisals and arrest by Pakistan, urged Trump to revive the refugee program “in the name of humanity.”
Besides those living in Pakistan and the thousands awaiting travel to host countries, there are around 1.45 million Afghan nationals registered with UNHCR as refugees. Their stay has been extended until June.
Pakistan started a crackdown on foreigners who are in the country without proper documentation in November 2023. An estimated 800,000 Afghans have either gone back voluntarily or been deported since despite criticism from UN agencies, rights groups and the Taliban.
The two officials said the crackdown will continue in the coming months.
Last month, Amnesty International expressed its concern over “reports of arbitrary detention and harassment of Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers by law enforcement agencies in Islamabad.”

US military flight deporting migrants to India, official says

US military flight deporting migrants to India, official says
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

US military flight deporting migrants to India, official says

US military flight deporting migrants to India, official says
  • President Donald Trump has increasingly turned to the military to help carry out his immigration agenda
  • Military flights are a costly way to transport migrants — a military deportation flight to Guatemala likely cost at least $4,675 per migrant
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US military plane is deporting migrants to India, a US official said on Monday, the farthest destination of the Trump administration’s military transport flights for migrants.
President Donald Trump has increasingly turned to the military to help carry out his immigration agenda, including sending additional troops to the US-Mexico border, using military aircraft to deport migrants and opening military bases to house them.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the C-17 aircraft had departed for India with migrants aboard but would not arrive for at least 24 hours.
The Pentagon has also started providing flights to deport more than 5,000 immigrants held by US authorities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.
So far, military aircraft have flown migrants to Guatemala, Peru and Honduras.
The military flights are a costly way to transport migrants. Reuters reported that a military deportation flight to Guatemala last week likely cost at least $4,675 per migrant.

Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head: report

Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head: report
Updated 04 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head: report

Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head: report
  • Najim’s repatriation has caused a major political row in Italy, and a special court is considering an investigation into Meloni and her justice and interior ministers for their role into Najim’s release
Updated 04 February 2025
AFP

ROME: A migrant who says he was tortured by a Libyan war crimes suspect has filed a complaint with prosecutors claiming Italy’s prime minister enabled the suspect to go free, news reports said Monday.
The migrant from South Sudan, Lam Magok, alleges he was imprisoned in a Tripoli detention center run by Osama Almasri Najim — who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges including murder, rape and torture.
Najim was detained in the northern Italian city of Turin on January 19 on an ICC warrant, only to be released and flown home to Tripoli on an Italian air force plane two days later.
Magok claims he was beaten and kicked by the police chief and his guards, according to the reports, which said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and two senior ministers were named in his complaint.
The complaint filed in Rome could prompt an investigation from prosecutors.
“The Italian government has made me a victim twice, nullifying the possibility of obtaining justice both for all the people, like me, who survived his violence,” he wrote, according to passages of the lawsuit published by local media.
Neither Magok’s lawyer nor Meloni’s government immediately replied to a request for comment or confirmation.
Najim’s repatriation has caused a major political row in Italy, and a special court is considering an investigation into Meloni and her justice and interior ministers for their role into Najim’s release.
Meloni has called the probe politically motivated.
In a press conference at parliament last week, Magok said he and other migrants were beaten when they tried to flee Tripoli’s Mitiga detention center run by Najim.
The police chied “beat us, tortured us for days,” said Magok, according to Italian news agency Ansa, adding that he was forced to remove dead migrants’ bodies.
“It was something that I will never forget and it is unthinkable that one might be forced to do this. We want justice,” he said.
Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi are also named in Magok’s complaint, according to reports.
Najim was freed after an Italian appeals court ruled he could not be detained in jail due to a technicality involving Nordio failing to respond in time to the ICC request.
Piantedosi then claimed the government had no choice but to repatriate Najim because he was considered too dangerous to remain in Italy.
Meloni has also defended the expulsion of the Libyan police chief, asking why the ICC only issued the warrant as he entered Italy after “spending a dozen calm days in three other European countries.”
 

 

