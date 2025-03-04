You are here

  Saudi Arabia's private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s PE market in 2024 was significantly driven by sector-specific trends, with the telecom and communications industry capturing the largest share of total investment value. File
Saudi Arabia’s PE market in 2024 was significantly driven by sector-specific trends, with the telecom and communications industry capturing the largest share of total investment value. File
Updated 04 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi Arabia’s private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024
Updated 04 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private equity market reached $2.8 billion in total investments across 15 transactions in 2024, maintaining its billion-dollar scale despite a slowdown, according to MAGNiTT’s latest report.

This represents a 27 percent year-on-year decrease from $3.9 billion in 2023, signaling a shift in capital allocation amid evolving economic conditions. The number of private equity deals also dropped significantly, falling 60 percent from 37 transactions in the previous year.

This decline follows three consecutive years of growth from 2020 to 2023, during which the market saw a compound annual growth rate of 67 percent. Factors such as higher interest rates, inflationary pressures, oil price fluctuations, and regional geopolitical tensions played a role in the slowdown observed in 2024.

Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, told Arab News that the Saudi private equity market had experienced “significant growth” between 2020 and 2024, with investment value surging from $215 million in 2020 to a peak of $3.9 billion in 2023.

“2024 saw a 27 percent year-on-year decline in investment value and a 60 percent drop in transaction volume, driven by a market recalibration toward higher-quality, mid-market growth opportunities over large-scale buyouts,” he said.

Despite the overall market contraction, growth-stage private equity transactions emerged as the most active segment, accounting for 67 percent of total deals in 2024, up from 43 percent in the previous year. In contrast, buyout transactions, which dominated in 2023, experienced a sharp 76 percent decline, with their share of total private equity deals dropping from 57 percent to 33 percent.

This shift reflects a growing investor preference for expansion-stage companies with strong scaling potential, rather than control-focused buyouts. Investment value trends further underscore this transition.

While buyouts still represented the largest share of private equity capital at 82 percent in 2024, they saw a significant 39 percent year-on-year decline, totaling $2.3 billion. Conversely, growth-stage investments, though representing a smaller 18 percent of total private equity investment value, experienced a notable surge from just 1 percent in 2023. This suggests a shift toward minority and expansion-stage investments in the deal mix.

Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, forecasts that Saudi Arabia’s private equity market will stabilize over the next five years, evolving from the extreme volatility of 2020-24 into a more mature and steady investment landscape.

“In a forward look, several factors will impact the private equity landscape, like increased institutional participation, as sovereign wealth funds like PIF will continue to anchor private equity investments alongside a growing number of regional and international LPs (limited partners),” he said.   

Sectoral breakdown  

Saudi Arabia’s private equity market in 2024 was significantly driven by sector-specific trends, with the telecom and communications industry capturing the largest share of total investment value. The sector attracted $2.3 billion in private equity investments, accounting for 81.8 percent of total private equity funding.

This surge was largely fueled by a major buyout transaction involving Telecom Towers Co., underscoring continued investor confidence in the Kingdom’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Beyond telecom, the sustainability sector emerged as the second-largest recipient of private equity investments, securing $225 million, or 8 percent of total private equity funding.

Healthcare followed with $190 million, representing 6.7 percent of the total, benefiting from both private equity growth transactions and buyouts, with $188 million specifically allocated to private equity growth investments. Transport and logistics secured $83 million, or 2.9 percent, while financial services saw the least investment activity among the top five sectors, attracting $17 million, or 0.6 percent.

Despite telecom leading in total investment value, the industry transaction volume told a different story. The food and beverage sector was the most active in terms of deal count, registering three transactions, all of which were buyouts. Healthcare also recorded three transactions, split between two private equity growth deals and one buyout. Financial services and transport and logistics each saw two transactions, representing 13.3 percent of total private equity activity. Education, though smaller in terms of funding, accounted for one transaction, making up 6.7 percent of total private equity deals.

The overall distribution of private equity transactions in 2024 reflected a strategic shift toward sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. While buyout investments dominated in terms of capital allocation — capturing 82 percent of total private equity funding — private equity growth transactions accounted for nearly half, or 47 percent, of overall deal activity across key industries.

This trend suggests a growing investor appetite for mid-market and expansion-stage companies, particularly in sectors such as sustainability, healthcare, and financial services.

Philip Bahoshy emphasized that sectoral diversification will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s private equity market.

“Telecom, healthcare, and financial services remain dominant, while emerging industries like sustainability and logistics will likely attract increased capital,” he said.    

The continued participation of sovereign funds, regulatory enhancements, and foreign investment are expected to further solidify these trends, paving the way for a more stable and mature private equity landscape in the coming years, he added.   

“Furthermore, regulatory maturity and market depth, whereby reforms and Vision 2030 initiatives drive transparency and foreign investment, will enable the ecosystem to allow smoother exits and secondary markets,” he said.  

Deal sizes    

Transaction sizes also reflected this changing landscape. Deals in the $10 million–$200 million range remained the primary driver of Saudi Arabia’s private equity market, although their share fell from 72 percent in 2023 to 58 percent in 2024.    

Meanwhile, the proportion of transactions over $200 million rebounded to 29 percent in 2024, from 14 percent in 2023.  

Investment landscape  

“Saudi Arabia’s investment ecosystem is transforming strategically, driven by Vision 2030, regulatory enhancements, and increasing institutional participation,” Bahoshy said.    

He noted that private capital, spanning private equity, venture capital, and venture debt, is playing a complementary role in shaping the investment landscape.    

While private equity focuses on scaling mature businesses, VC remains a critical driver of early-stage innovation, particularly in fintech and e-commerce.    

Saudi VC funding peaked at $1.3 billion in 2023 before moderating to $750 million in 2024, while venture debt is emerging as an alternative financing tool for startups.     

As Saudi Arabia’s investment ecosystem matures, the interplay between private equity, VC, and alternative investment vehicles will be key in sustaining long-term economic diversification and capital efficiency.    

“As PE matures and M&A activity rises, VC-backed startups will have better liquidity options, strengthening the investment cycle,” Bahoshy said.   

The country’s recalibrated approach to private equity signals a shift toward a more measured and strategic capital deployment strategy, positioning the market for long-term stability and growth.   

“Saudi Arabia’s investment landscape is evolving into a multi-layered ecosystem where private equity drives scale, VC fosters innovation, and alternative investment vehicles provide liquidity and diversification,” Bahoshy said.   

“The interplay between these verticals will be essential in sustaining long-term economic diversification, capital efficiency, and investor confidence,” he added.  

Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report

Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report
Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report

Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report
Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a prime destination for private equity investment, spurred by a global resurgence in dealmaking, according to Bain & Co.’s latest Global Private Equity report.

The report highlights a 37 percent rise in global buyout investment value, reaching $602 billion in 2024, fueled by declining interest rates, renewed investor confidence, and the growing need to deploy idle capital.

As economic diversification accelerates across the Gulf, government-backed initiatives are driving investments in technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure, positioning private equity firms to capitalize on these shifting dynamics.

“The Middle East is entering a dynamic period of growth and transformation, creating unprecedented opportunities for investors,” said Gregory Garnier, head of Bain & Co.’s private equity practice in the region.

He emphasized that success in this market will depend on leveraging local expertise, forming strategic partnerships, and adopting innovative value-creation models.  

This rise in Middle Eastern activity mirrors broader global trends. Public-to-private transactions, for example, are leading the private equity market, accounting for $250 billion in 2024—representing nearly half of transactions over $5 billion in North America.

Global challenges persist

Despite a strong recovery in dealmaking, fundraising remains difficult, with investor caution driven by ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

While exit activity rebounded by 34 percent to $468 billion, private equity firms still face a backlog of 29,000 unsold companies, limiting distributions to limited partners.

Rising competition for high-quality deals has kept valuation multiples elevated, and increasing debt costs are complicating traditional leveraged buyouts. However, the Middle East stands out as a key market, with governments actively supporting private equity investments through initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030, the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, and Qatar’s long-term plans.

Sovereign wealth funds in the region have also become major players, acting as key limited partners and co-investors in both local and global deals.

Rising sectors and investment focus

Technology continues to dominate private equity globally, accounting for 33 percent of all buyout deals by value. In the Middle East, key areas of focus for investors include fintech, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, and sustainable infrastructure projects. These sectors align with a growing trend toward impact investing and sustainability, driven by government efforts to foster long-term, eco-friendly economic growth in the Gulf.

Looking ahead, Bain & Co. forecasts that private equity will continue its recovery through 2025, assuming stable economic policies and trade conditions.

Hugh MacArthur, chairman of Bain’s Global Private Equity practice, noted that despite ongoing challenges such as inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical risks, the overall sentiment in the industry remains one of cautious optimism.

Topics: private equity Economic diversification Middle East

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower on Monday, with the Tadawul All Share Index falling by 90.89 points, or 0.77 percent, to finish at 11,745.63.

The total trading volume on the benchmark index amounted to SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion), with 52 stocks advancing and 192 declining.

The parallel market, Nomu, also saw a decline, dropping 300.45 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 31,031.37. Out of the 80 listed stocks, 32 gained while 48 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul Index mirrored the trend, falling by 7.38 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 1,487.1.

Derayah Financial Co. saw the highest gains on the main index, with its share price surging 30 percent to SR39. Riyad Bank also performed well, rising 4.47 percent to SR30.40, while Alujain Corp. gained 3.59 percent, closing at SR33.20. Saudi Industrial Development Co. also saw an increase, rising 2.66 percent to SR27.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. suffered the largest loss, with its stock price falling 8.11 percent to SR0.34. Rasan Information Technology Co. dropped 7.76 percent, closing at SR72.50, while Riyadh Cables Group Co. fell 7.67 percent to SR118.

Molan Steel Co. revealed plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk, appointing Afaq Financial as the sole arranger for the offering. The sukuk, valued at SR20 million, aims to finance the company’s investment and operational needs. The issuance has already received the necessary approvals from the Finance Authority. Despite this news, Molan Steel’s stock dropped 1.59 percent to SR3.10.

Derayah Financial, a leading digital investment platform, successfully listed its shares on the Saudi Exchange. The SR1.5 billion IPO was priced at SR30 per share, valuing the company at SR7.5 billion. The offering was oversubscribed, with institutional investors subscribing 162 times over, generating SR243 billion in orders. The retail tranche was 15 times oversubscribed, attracting 586,422 investors.

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. reported a 17.19 percent decline in insurance revenues for the year ending December 31, 2024, dropping to SR694.7 million from SR838.9 million in 2023.

The decline was primarily due to lower motor and medical insurance revenues, although the Engineering insurance segment showed growth.

The company’s net profit fell 0.14 percent, reaching SR30.1 million compared to SR60.5 million last year. This decrease was mainly due to a drop in net insurance results and lower other income, although investment income rose by SR7.2 million. Arabia Insurance’s share price fell 3.35 percent to SR12.10.

Nahdi Medical Co. reported an 8.4 percent increase in revenue for the full year 2024, rising to SR9.45 billion from SR8.71 billion in 2023. The growth was driven by strong retail performance and significant expansion in both the healthcare and UAE markets.

However, the company’s net profit declined by 8.1 percent, reaching SR820.7 million, down from SR892.6 million last year, due to increased operating expenses. Despite the strong revenue growth, Nahdi’s share price decreased by 1.86 percent to SR115.80.

Sharjah's economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official
Updated 10 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official
Updated 10 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Sharjah’s economy is projected to grow by up to 7.5 percent in 2025, strengthening its position as a hub for diverse sectors, according to a senior UAE official.

Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al-Qasimi highlighted that the expected expansion will be driven by progressive policies, increased economic integration, and rising foreign investment in strategic industries.

Al-Qasimi underlined the importance of ongoing dialogue with the private sector to strengthen core industries such as manufacturing, trade, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

“We will be hosting a number of quite frank discussions with the private sector about what the government should be doing better to protect the core industries – manufacturing, trading, agriculture and the environment — that we have,” Al-Qasimi said during the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2025.

The event, which was held under the theme “Sharjah: Shaping the Future, Empowering Growth,” was attended by senior officials, including Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al-Qasimi, president of the American University of Sharjah; and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade.

During the gathering, Al-Qasimi said that Sharjah’s economy is evolving at an impressive pace, with the gross domestic product now over 145 billion dirhams ($39.47 billion), and growth of 6.5 percent registered in 2023 — surpassing the global average by 3.5 percentage points. 

“We are immensely proud of the businesses that have found their home in Sharjah, especially those in the private sector, that have been the backbone of our economy for over a decade, and there is a reason why global giants such as Halliburton and Amazon have shown their confidence by investing in our emirate,” he said. 

Al-Qasimi forecasted that continued integration, smarter policymaking, and collaboration with the private sector would contribute to growth ranging between 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent in the coming years.

He added that the automotive industry and vehicle parts trading accounted for 24 percent of the emirate’s economy, with agriculture at 19 percent, at manufacturing on 17 percent — the same level the broader food ecosystem.

Al-Qasimi also pointed to the potential growth in the real estate sector in 2025, citing major developers like Alef Group and Arada, which are making significant investments in the emirate.

Founded by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Qasimi and Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Arada is at the forefront of Sharjah’s expanding real estate market.

To foster this growth, Al-Qasimi stressed the importance of identifying supply chain interdependencies and collaborating closely with the private sector. “We need to identify the adjacencies and interdependencies in supply chains to understand from the private sector what we need to do to move forward,” he said.

Foreign Trade Minister Al-Zeyoudi pointed to Sharjah’s attractiveness to businesses, bolstered by initiatives like “Invest in Sharjah,” the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, or Shurooq, and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

“Companies are moving here, and we aim to showcase the incentives, markets, and benefits available through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements,” he said during the same event.

Juma Al-Kait, assistant undersecretary for foreign trade at the Ministry of Economy, emphasized the significance of foreign trade, a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic strategy.

He noted that the UAE’s foreign trade grew by 14.6 percent in 2024, hitting 3 trillion dirhams, outpacing the global rate, which recorded 2 percent. “If we look at Sharjah’s foreign trade, it grew 8.1 percent in 2024 compared to last year. There is a huge potential for the private sector to benefit or to utilize important agreements.” Al-Kait said. 

Sharjah is a key destination for manufacturing, services, and finance, with nearly 96 percent of its economy non-oil-based. Home to six specialized free zones, the emirate offers flexible investment opportunities and advanced infrastructure.

Topics: Sharjah Sharjah economy

Saudi Arabia's industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 10 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 10 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial production index grew 1.3 percent year on year in January, supported by an expansion in manufacturing and waste management activities, official data showed. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the index remained steady month on month at 103.9, maintaining levels seen in December. 

The manufacturing sub-index climbed 4 percent annually, driven by a 4.3 percent increase in the production of coke and refined petroleum products and a 4.2 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. 

In contrast, mining and quarrying activity fell 0.4 percent from January 2024, reflecting a reduction in oil production to 8.92 million barrels per day from 8.96 million a year earlier. 

Saudi Arabia has been accelerating efforts to diversify its economy under Vision 2030, with the industrial and manufacturing sectors playing a key role in reducing reliance on oil. Initiatives such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program aim to establish the Kingdom as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing, focusing on petrochemicals, mining, and renewable energy. 

On a monthly basis, the manufacturing sub-index rose 0.3 percent, driven by a 0.1 percent increase in coke and refined petroleum products and a 0.5 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying sub-index edged up 0.1 percent. 

Other manufacturing segments posted mixed results. The non-metallic mineral products sector saw a 6.9 percent annual increase and a 1.7 percent rise from December, while basic metals manufacturing dipped by 0.7 percent year on year but surged by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month. 

The manufacture of paper and paper products recorded an annual increase of 5.1 percent and a slight monthly dip of 0.1 percent, while electrical devices manufacturing grew by 9.2 percent year on year and 0.7 percent month on month. 

Furniture manufacturing declined by 1.5 percent year on year and 0.4 percent month on month. 

Other economic activities within the manufacturing sector saw an annual rise of 0.6 percent, but a 0.3 percent month-on-month dip. 

The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply fell by 1.7 percent, while the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities saw an 8.7 percent annual increase. 

In January, oil-related activities grew by 0.4 percent year on year and 0.1 percent compared to the previous month.

Non-oil activities also recorded growth, increasing by 3.6 percent annually and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis. This diversification reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to expanding its non-oil industrial base in line with Vision 2030. 

The Industrial Production Index measures changes in industrial output based on the International Standard Industrial Classification framework, covering mining, manufacturing, utilities, and waste management sectors. 

Topics: General Authority for Statistics industry Saudi industrial sectors

Makkah's licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024
Updated 10 March 2025
REEM WALID 
Follow

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024
  • Makkah and Madinah have 17,646 and 20,079 rooms, respectively, in various stages of development
  • Kingdom recorded 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, up from 27.4 million in 2023
Updated 10 March 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The number of licensed hospitality facilities in Makkah reached 1,030 by the end of 2024, marking an 80 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism. 

The surge positions Makkah as the leader in the Kingdom for the highest number of licensed facilities and rooms, underscoring the region’s dedication to enhancing visitor experiences, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The move highlights the region’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience while reinforcing the ministry’s dedication to protecting the rights of visitors and Umrah pilgrims using hospitality services in Makkah, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve service quality. 

“The ministry’s inspection teams conduct regular monitoring and inspection visits throughout the year to ensure that all facilities comply with licensing requirements, detect violations, and impose fines under the Tourism Law and Regulations of Tourist Accommodation Facilities,” SPA said. 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is growing beyond Makkah. By the end of the third quarter of 2024, the total number of licensed hospitality facilities across the Kingdom surpassed 3,950, marking a 99 percent increase from the third quarter of 2023. Licensed rooms climbed to 443,000, a 107 percent jump from the 214,000 recorded a year earlier. 

According to CoStar, a global real estate data provider, Makkah and Madinah have 17,646 and 20,079 rooms, respectively, in various stages of development in 2025. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia recorded 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, up from 27.4 million in 2023, government data shows. The Kingdom aims to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030, with plans to raise the tourism sector’s gross domestic product contribution from 6 percent to 10 percent. 

Ahead of the 2024 Hajj season, the Ministry of Tourism said Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities reached 816, providing 227,000 rooms to accommodate pilgrims. Authorities have also introduced new initiatives, including enhanced crowd management, digital meal distribution, and an expanded electric golf cart fleet at the Grand Mosque. 

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has further implemented spatial guidance systems and multilingual support to improve visitor navigation, ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. 

Saudi Arabia’s aggressive expansion in hospitality and tourism underscores its ambition to position itself as a global travel hub, catering to both religious and leisure visitors. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Saudi Ministry of Tourism

