Fatal Fury: Alvarez undisputed champion in Riyadh, Crawford eyes it next

RIYADH: Canelo Alvarez once again cemented his place atop boxing’s super middleweight division, claiming undisputed status with a unanimous decision win over IBF title holder William Scull on Saturday night at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. It was a tactical affair rather than a thriller, but enough to remind the world who still rules at 168 pounds.
Canelo told Arab News before the fight that he would humble Scull, adding: “He’s very confident but he’s going to feel something different on Saturday.” The latter felt the Mexican king’s words.
Turki Alalshikh delivered the night’s biggest fireworks after the final bell, orchestrating a dramatic in-ring face-off between Canelo and Terence Crawford to announce plans for a Sept. 12 mega-fight. The undefeated Crawford, one of Turki’s favored fighters, now appears next in line — a high-stakes bout that has boxing buzzing.
A Canelo and Crawford showdown is a classic pressure versus precision matchup — Canelo’s methodical stalking and body punching against Crawford’s switch-hitting, movement, and counters. If Crawford can control distance and disrupt Canelo’s rhythm, he can box his way to a decision. But if Canelo cuts the ring, lands to the body, and imposes his physicality, he could break Crawford down — or at least bank enough rounds up close.
Elsewhere on the card, Badou Jack retained his WBC cruiserweight title in a majority decision that left many scratching their heads. Most observers believed Noel Mikaelian had done more than enough to win, but the judges saw it otherwise, handing Jack one of the night’s more contentious victories.
Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia picked up a solid, if unremarkable, win in his rematch with Bruno Surace, while heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Martin Bakole battled to a hard-fought draw that could easily set up a rematch. Both fighters absorbed plenty in a gritty back-and-forth contest.
Bakole was amazed to see how popular he was among Saudi fans who shouted his name throughout the fight. “I stole the show — everyone loves me (here),” he said, adding that he was aiming for a rematch to settle the score.
The undercard delivered glimpses of the future. Cuban light heavyweight prospect Brayan Leon stayed unbeaten with a dominant win, despite some defensive lapses, while 2024 Olympian Marco Verde made a thunderous pro debut with a first-round stoppage.
Richard Riakporhe made a successful entrance into the heavyweight ranks with a stoppage win over Kevin Nicolas Espindola.
Fighting for the first time since his cruiserweight title loss to Chris Billam-Smith last June, the 35-year-old Londoner returned to the ring carrying a bulked-up frame at 235 pounds. The added size signaled his intentions to create a new chapter in boxing’s glamor division.
“I want to get a heavyweight title. I’ve grown now, I’ve built myself up, I’m more healthy," Riakporhe said, expressing a desire to chase that ambition under the lights of a familiar setting. “This is where I want to do my fighting now,” he added, referring to Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom’s own Mohammed Alakel remained undefeated, winning a shutout decision and continuing his climb in the opening bout on the Fatal Fury City of Wolves card.
He told Arab News in a post-fight interview that he was ready to “happily” take on any name next, anywhere in the world, adding: “I just want to get the experience and (become) the first Saudi champion.”
It was a night billed around one man, but the supporting cast — for better or worse — gave fans plenty to talk about. From disputed decisions to promising debuts, Riyadh delivered the full spectrum of boxing’s beauty and blemishes.