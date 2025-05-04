You are here

Fatal Fury: Alvarez undisputed champion in Riyadh, Crawford eyes it next

Canelo Alvarez claims undisputed status with unanimous decision win over William Scull.
Canelo will face Terence Crawford next on a Sept. 12 in a mega-fight orchestrated by Turki Alashikh.
Updated 04 May 2025
Aisha Fareed
Fatal Fury: Alvarez undisputed champion in Riyadh, Crawford eyes it next

Canelo Alvarez claims undisputed status with unanimous decision win over William Scull.
  • Unanimous decision win over William Scull on Saturday night
Aisha Fareed
RIYADH: Canelo Alvarez once again cemented his place atop boxing’s super middleweight division, claiming undisputed status with a unanimous decision win over IBF title holder William Scull on Saturday night at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. It was a tactical affair rather than a thriller, but enough to remind the world who still rules at 168 pounds.

Canelo told Arab News before the fight that he would humble Scull, adding: “He’s very confident but he’s going to feel something different on Saturday.” The latter felt the Mexican king’s words.

Turki Alalshikh delivered the night’s biggest fireworks after the final bell, orchestrating a dramatic in-ring face-off between Canelo and Terence Crawford to announce plans for a Sept. 12 mega-fight. The undefeated Crawford, one of Turki’s favored fighters, now appears next in line — a high-stakes bout that has boxing buzzing.

A Canelo and Crawford showdown is a classic pressure versus precision matchup — Canelo’s methodical stalking and body punching against Crawford’s switch-hitting, movement, and counters. If Crawford can control distance and disrupt Canelo’s rhythm, he can box his way to a decision. But if Canelo cuts the ring, lands to the body, and imposes his physicality, he could break Crawford down — or at least bank enough rounds up close.

Elsewhere on the card, Badou Jack retained his WBC cruiserweight title in a majority decision that left many scratching their heads. Most observers believed Noel Mikaelian had done more than enough to win, but the judges saw it otherwise, handing Jack one of the night’s more contentious victories.

Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia picked up a solid, if unremarkable, win in his rematch with Bruno Surace, while heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Martin Bakole battled to a hard-fought draw that could easily set up a rematch. Both fighters absorbed plenty in a gritty back-and-forth contest.

Bakole was amazed to see how popular he was among Saudi fans who shouted his name throughout the fight. “I stole the show — everyone loves me (here),” he said, adding that he was aiming for a rematch to settle the score.

The undercard delivered glimpses of the future. Cuban light heavyweight prospect Brayan Leon stayed unbeaten with a dominant win, despite some defensive lapses, while 2024 Olympian Marco Verde made a thunderous pro debut with a first-round stoppage.

Richard Riakporhe made a successful entrance into the heavyweight ranks with a stoppage win over Kevin Nicolas Espindola.

Fighting for the first time since his cruiserweight title loss to Chris Billam-Smith last June, the 35-year-old Londoner returned to the ring carrying a bulked-up frame at 235 pounds. The added size signaled his intentions to create a new chapter in boxing’s glamor division.

“I want to get a heavyweight title. I’ve grown now, I’ve built myself up, I’m more healthy," Riakporhe said, expressing a desire to chase that ambition under the lights of a familiar setting. “This is where I want to do my fighting now,” he added, referring to Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s own Mohammed Alakel remained undefeated, winning a shutout decision and continuing his climb in the opening bout on the Fatal Fury City of Wolves card.

He told Arab News in a post-fight interview that he was ready to “happily” take on any name next, anywhere in the world, adding: “I just want to get the experience and (become) the first Saudi champion.”

It was a night billed around one man, but the supporting cast — for better or worse — gave fans plenty to talk about. From disputed decisions to promising debuts, Riyadh delivered the full spectrum of boxing’s beauty and blemishes.

Topics: World Boxing Council (WBC) Fatal Fury Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Saudi Esports Federation, PUBG MOBILE unite to forge new era for Kingdom’s esports scene

Champion of PUBG MOBILE National Championship KSA will be sent to $3m PUBG MOBILE World Cup.
Champion of PUBG MOBILE National Championship KSA will be sent to $3m PUBG MOBILE World Cup. supplied
Arab News
Saudi Esports Federation, PUBG MOBILE unite to forge new era for Kingdom's esports scene

Champion of PUBG MOBILE National Championship KSA will be sent to $3m PUBG MOBILE World Cup.
  • Partnership creates unprecedented opportunities for Saudi players, fueling record participation
  • Champion of PUBG MOBILE National Championship KSA will be sent to $3m PUBG MOBILE World Cup
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi Esports Federation, the national body of esports in the Kingdom, and PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, announced the signing of a landmark memorandum of understanding, marking a pivotal moment in the development of the Kingdom’s esports ecosystem.

The strategic alliance aligns PUBG MOBILE’s local community with the SEF’s national esports development objectives, and is expected to create unprecedented opportunities for Saudi players.

It integrates the PUBG MOBILE National Championship into the SEF’s Saudi eLeague, making it the main PUBG MOBILE competition within the national circuit. This alignment strengthens the SEF’s grassroots-to-pro structure and embeds PMNC as a core component of Saudi Arabia’s official esports calendar.

The MoU has already yielded record-breaking results, further streamlining the pathway from amateur to professional for aspiring Saudi players.

In addition to PMNC’s role, the partnership encompasses broader development through the SEF Academy and university leagues — ensuring a structured and sustainable talent pipeline for PUBG MOBILE players in Saudi Arabia.

And as a direct consequence of the collaboration, the champion of PMNC KSA, held within SEL, will now earn a coveted spot to compete at the prestigious PUBG MOBILE World Cup, held as part of the Esports World Cup later this year.

The PMWC boasts a staggering $3 million prize pool, solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after global PUBG MOBILE tournaments, with the opportunity representing a monumental step for Saudi players by offering them a chance to showcase their skills on the world stage and to compete for a life-changing prize.

“Through strategic collaborations with leading titles such as PUBG MOBILE, we are expanding opportunities for our players, building sustainable pathways to international competition, and accelerating the development of a dynamic and thriving esports ecosystem,” said Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, president of the federation.

“We are proud to see Saudi talent rise to the global stage and look forward to inspiring future generations to pursue esports excellence,” he added.

Vincent Wang, head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing, Tencent Games, said that PUBG MOBILE “is deeply committed to fostering the growth of esports in Saudi Arabia, and this MoU with the Saudi Esports Federation is a testament to that commitment.

“We are thrilled to provide the Kingdom’s players a clear pathway to the global stage, starting with the PMNC KSA champion’s journey to the PUBG MOBILE World Cup. We believe this partnership will unlock the immense potential of Saudi esports and inspire a new generation of champions,” he added.

The impact of the partnership is already clear, with PMNC KSA witnessing record-breaking player registrations, surpassing all previous PUBG MOBILE tournaments in the Kingdom.

“By embedding PUBG MOBILE into our structured leagues and talent development programs, we are enabling players to compete at a professional standard from an early stage,” said Meshal Al-Qabbani, executive director of esports at the Saudi Esports Federation. “We look forward to witnessing a new wave of Saudi talent rise through the ranks and achieve international success through this historic collaboration.”

The surge in players highlights the growing enthusiasm for PUBG MOBILE esports in Saudi Arabia, as well as the strength of the collaboration between PUBG MOBILE and the SEF.

The MoU announcement coincides with the culmination of PMNC KSA, where the champion will be crowned, awarded $26,000 and have their ticket to the PMWC metaphorically punched.

Topics: PUBG Mobile Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) Prince Faisal bin Bandar

Al-Nassr crowned champions of Saudi Women’s Premier League with big win over Al-Taraji

Al-Nassr crowned champions of Saudi Women's Premier League with big win over Al-Taraji
Tamara Aboalsaud
Follow

Al-Nassr crowned champions of Saudi Women's Premier League with big win over Al-Taraji

Al-Nassr crowned champions of Saudi Women’s Premier League with big win over Al-Taraji
  • A 6-0 win capped an outstanding season with 17 victories and only 1 loss in the league
Tamara Aboalsaud

RIYADH: Al-Nassr celebrated winning the 2024-25 Saudi Women’s Premier League title on Wednesday night after a thumping 6-0 win over Al-Taraji in their final match of the season in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr had secured the title several weeks ago and finished the season with a total of 51 points from 17 wins and only one loss.

Al-Nassr got off to a perfect start when Maria Eduardo (Duda) scored in the first minute, one of three goals she bagged in the game. Her second came one minute before the break, and she completed her hattrick after 64 minutes.

It was not the only treble of the night as Carla Luvanga repeated the feat for Al-Nassr, bringing her total for the season to 21 and making her the league’s top scorer.

The Tanzanian star opened her account after six minutes and followed up with strikes in the 17th and 36th minutes, as Al-Nassr ended the first half with a five-goal lead.

There were several other notable moments, with one yellow card issued for Al-Nassr and two for Al-Taraji, and eight and 15 fouls respectively.

Following the win, Al-Nassr’s goalkeeper Sarah Khalid told Arab News: “We prepared very well for this game, but we also wanted to enjoy every moment of it.

“It’s the last game of the season, we’re champions.”

Khalid added: “It was a good game for us ... we gave it our all, we wanted to score more obviously but at the same time, the coach decided to play as many players as possible and this is also amazing.”

The key to the championship was taking one game at a time. “Working hard towards a specific objective and lifting each other up through hardships and adversity is what makes this team very special.”

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Nassr’s head coach, Abdulaziz Al-Alwni, said: “What happened today was not easy … all the challenges we overcame were difficult, but we lucked out with this team.”

Al-Alwni added: “This year we achieved high stats and difficult numbers, and the group as a whole is the main reason why we reached as far as we did.”

“Off the field, away from the game, it’s a clean environment, an attractive environment, an environment of one heart and one family, that is the main reason why the team performs well on the field.”

The coach has already begun planning for next season.

“Next season is a hard one, we have Asia (AFC Women’s Asian Cup), West Asia (WAFF Women’s Championship), the league, the cup (Saudi Women’s Cup), and the Super Cup (Saudi Women’s Super Cup),” Al-Alwni said.

“There’s some pressure, the Saudi players are not used to these types of championships, but we have started working and next season will hopefully be a substantial one.”

Reem Al-Beloshi, a goalkeeper for Al-Nassr, spoke proudly of the result. “Today’s game was of course amazing,” she said. “We celebrated our third league win in a row … we feel great, we’re happy.”

Al-Beloshi said the attitude going into every game was to “push through” until the last minute.

When that determination is combined with respect for the game and respect for the opposing team, she added, that is when you will see your ambitions realized.

Topics: Saudi Women's Premier League Women's Football

Rating Saudi clubs’ chances in AFC Champions League Elite playoffs

Rating Saudi clubs' chances in AFC Champions League Elite playoffs
Paul Williams
Follow

Rating Saudi clubs' chances in AFC Champions League Elite playoffs

Rating Saudi clubs’ chances in AFC Champions League Elite playoffs
  • Asia’s 8 top teams will play in centralized location, a controversial shift from home-and-away format
  • Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Jeddah-based Al-Ahli will get the benefit of home nation advantage
Paul Williams

AUSTRALIA: All roads lead to Jeddah this week as the top eight teams of this year’s AFC Champions League Elite converge on the coastal city to determine the best club in Asia.

There is a significant shift from the usual home-and-away format that has operated for the past two decades since the AFC Champions League was reformed in the early 2000s.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be staged in a centralized location over a two-week period, in a move that has divided opinion in Asian football circles.

With Saudi Arabia confirmed as the host for this new centralized format provisionally until the 2028-29 edition, it grants a massive advantage to the three Saudi Pro League sides that qualify for the tournament each season, should they progress this far.

And given the strength of the competition at the moment, it is hard to see a scenario in which the final eight does not include three SPL sides.

This year the clubs are Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Jeddah-based Al-Ahli, who get the benefit of not just home nation advantage, but home city and home ground as well.

In an ominous sign for the remaining five sides, the three have dominated proceedings this season. In the 30 games played combined, they have won 23, drawn five and lost just two.

If anyone wants to take the trophy away from Saudi Arabia after the next fortnight’s action, they’re going to have their work cut out for them.

But just how well-placed are Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli to be crowned Asian champions this year?

Al-Hilal

Widely considered — especially in their own minds — to be Asia’s biggest club, lifting continental silverware is almost a minimum expectation, which is an almost impossible standard to meet.

And it might prove so this season given their current run of form, having uncharacteristically lost four of their past 10 in all competitions. Such form is tantamount to a full-blown crisis, and yet they remain in the running for both the league and ACL Elite this season.

The return to fitness of Joao Cancelo is a significant boost for Jorge Jesus’ side, with the Portuguese international sidelined since the start of March with a hamstring injury. But getting 26 minutes into his legs off the bench in the 3-0 win over Al-Khaleej is just what the doctor ordered.

Their aura in this competition means they are always a threat and if they can get past South Korea’s Gwangju, a potential clash with Al-Ahli awaits in the semifinals. This would pose a significant challenge having lost 3-2 to Matthias Jaissle’s side last time out.

Al-Ahli

It has been a weird season for Al-Ahli. A slow start in the SPL, with just three wins from their first nine, put them on the back foot from the get-go.

But once they turned their form around they became one of the most in-form teams in the entire competition, even if that was not reflected in their ladder position.

Despite their turnaround in form, however, they have continued to struggle against fellow Big Four teams, with just one win from six against Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad this season.

All the while, in continental competition, they went 7-1-0 in the ACL Elite to look one of the most convincing teams. And backed that up with commanding 3-1 and 2-0 wins over Al-Rayyan in the round of 16.

Perhaps no player epitomizes their persona more than Ivan Toney. Despite bagging 25 goals in all competitions, he does not carry the aura that someone with those numbers ordinarily might. That is Al-Ahli this season. The numbers stack up, but the aura is not quite there.

With home ground advantage over the next two weeks, though, and a first-up clash with Thailand’s Buriram United, they have a chance to achieve something this club has never achieved before.

Al-Nassr

This is the moment for Cristiano Ronaldo to silence the doubters, and there have been plenty since his move to Al-Nassr at the end of 2022.

Firstly Al-Ittihad, and then Al-Hilal, have thwarted his attempts for silverware domestically. And again it looks like they will fall short in that regard this season, especially after their 2-1 loss to Al-Qadsiah last week.

That result left them eight points behind top spot with a dwindling number of games in which to overturn the deficit. But the opportunity to lift continental silverware, with all the reward and prestige that comes with it, remains tantalizingly close.

If they are to do it, Ronaldo will be the man to lead them.

Despite entering his fifth decade on this earth, he shows no signs of slowing down, leading the SPL Golden Boot race with 23 goals, while he has 32 in all competitions this season including seven in the ACL Elite.

If Jhon Duran can find the fire again, with his last goal for Al-Nassr coming over a month ago, they have the firepower to go all the way.

They are facing a Yokohama F. Marinos side in disarray, having just sacked their coach Steve Holland, and sitting bottom of the J. League.

In the quarterfinal they have to be favorites to reach the final from their side of the draw, with a potential semifinal against either Al-Sadd or Kawasaki Frontale.

Topics: Al Hilal

Esports World Cup 2025 features $70m prize pool, 25 tournaments and global club showdown in Riyadh

Esports World Cup is scheduled to return to Riyadh from July 7 through Aug. 24.
Esports World Cup is scheduled to return to Riyadh from July 7 through Aug. 24. supplied
Arab News
Follow

Esports World Cup 2025 features $70m prize pool, 25 tournaments and global club showdown in Riyadh

Esports World Cup is scheduled to return to Riyadh from July 7 through Aug. 24.
  • A $27 million share of the prize pool is allocated to the EWC Club Championship
  • Team Falcons won the 2024 title with 5,665 points and three tournament wins
Arab News

Riyadh: The Esports World Cup Foundation has finalized the full lineup of games, tournament schedule and club championship rules for the Esports World Cup 2025, the world’s largest electronic sports event, scheduled to return to Riyadh from July 7 through Aug. 24.

It will feature 200 clubs, 2,000 players, 25 tournaments across 24 titles, and a record-breaking prize pool of more than $70 million — the largest in e-sports history.

Organized by the Esports World Cup Foundation, the event includes established and newly added games such as Valorant, Crossfire, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and chess. Competitions will be held at four dedicated arenas, with select titles offering last chance qualifiers during the opening EWC Festival. Finals will be held on weekends to maximize viewership and reduce schedule conflicts.

A $27 million share of the prize pool is allocated to the EWC Club Championship, which awards points for top-eight finishes and tournament wins. To win the title, a club must place in the top eight in at least two tournaments and win at least one. Joint ventures between organizations are ineligible, with all teams required to compete under a single name.

Game-specific tournaments will distribute more than $38 million in prizes, while MVPs will be awarded from a $450,000 pool. The club champion will be crowned during the closing ceremony on Aug. 24.

Team Falcons won the 2024 title with 5,665 points and three tournament wins, ahead of Team Liquid and Team BDS. Other top performers included Gaimin Gladiators, T1, Virtus.pro, Team Vitality, Gen.G, LOUD, and Twisted Minds. Tickets for EWC 2025 are now available.

Topics: Esports World Cup Foundation Team Falcons Crossfire chess

Pact with Mercedes-AMG will make Qiddiya a top world racing destination

Pact with Mercedes-AMG will make Qiddiya a top world racing destination
Arab News
Follow

Pact with Mercedes-AMG will make Qiddiya a top world racing destination

Pact with Mercedes-AMG will make Qiddiya a top world racing destination
  • Abdulaziz Alaqel, senior executive director of development at Qiddiya, spoke to Arab News about delivering the globe’s most dynamic and immersive motorsports entertainment location
Arab News

RIYADH: With its fifth edition in 2025, the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is no longer the new kid on the block.

While the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has established the Saudi event on the racing calendar over the last five years, the future of motorsports is in Riyadh’s new city of Qiddiya.

Abdulaziz Alaqel, senior executive director of development at Qiddiya, says the vision for motorsports at the entertainment and tourism megaproject is based on three key pillars.

Firstly, to become the new home of global motorsports, setting the highest standards across the board including the track, facilities and fan experience.

Secondly, delivering oﬀerings which will create the most dynamic and immersive motorsports entertainment destination in the world.

And finally to host national, regional and international events and championships, providing a sustainable platform for the future of Saudi motorsport.

“These three elements create a combined vision which is achieved across the large range of entertainment, sports, cultural and hospitality assets within the motorsport development at Qiddiya,” Alaqel said.

“It is also critical that the development allows for a multimodal motorsport offering, which supports the vast range of races which are to be hosted at Qiddiya.”

Several components will feature within the project, including the Qiddiya City Speed Park Track and the Mercedes-AMG World of Performance.

“Qiddiya City’s Speed Park Track is designed to take race day to the next level, delivering a high-octane, supercharged experience to those who love the sport and identify with the thrill of power and speed,” said Alaqel.

“The Speed Park Track redeﬁnes and elevates the motorsports experience, ensuring that it’s extraordinary and accessible to not only professionals and their fans but also to enthusiasts of all kinds.”

Some of the most unique features of the Speed Park Track is the combination of a permanent open section and street conﬁguration, with 21 corners constituting a lap.

The 80 garages will have the capacity to host multiples racing series and championships, Alaqel said.

“On top of hosting high-visibility racing events, the Speed Park Track will also regularly host open track days for enthusiasts during the quieter oﬀ-season,” he added.

“Speed Park Track is capable to host the world’s largest and biggest motorsport events, including Formula 1, MotoGP, Formula E, and many more.

“The Speed Park Track will also serve as a home base for many of the country’s various motorsport clubs, where enthusiasts get to showcase their machines, network with people of similar interests, attend trade shows, and compete in tournaments.”

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG World of Performance will be a combination of immersive rides, interactive experiences and exhibits. It will bring the world of Mercedes-AMG and its famed Petronas F1 team closer to its international army of fans.

Consisting of nine ﬂoors of Mercedes-AMG branded space, spanning 45,000 sq. meters, the center will be positioned adjacent to the Qiddiya City Speed Park Track.

“The Mercedes-AMG Driving experience will utilize this direct track access, placing guests behind the wheel of AMG’s latest models and alongside dedicated professional drivers, there to coach motorsport fans on how to achieve fast lap times and advanced driving techniques,” said Alaqel.

For fans of the modern history of the sport, the Mercedes-AMG World of Performance will showcase a collection of Mercedes-AMG’s ﬁnest, rarest, and boldest designs, from classic road cars to performance cars.

During a Mercedes-AMG World of Performance Play Panel ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Abdullah Aldawood, MD of Qiddiya Investment Co., spoke about the pact.

“I think the spirit of the partnership between Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes F1 and Qiddiya City is to take it beyond just a one-weekend Grand Prix through the Mercedes World of Performance, to take the next leap.”

Reema Juffali, the Saudi Arabia founder and racing driver of Theeba Motorsport, speaking on the same panel, said she was excited about the partnership.

“For me, hearing something like Qiddiya and Mercedes in Saudi investing in our people, investing in the future of sport, of motorsport in Saudi is extremely exciting.

“It’s something that I want to be part of, helping the next generation of Saudis, and I can’t wait to see it and be a part of it.”

Meanwhile Toto Wolf, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, called the development “the most spectacular Mercedes AMG presence in the world.”

“You haven’t seen anything like this on the racetracks that exist,” added the man who has led his team to eight consecutive Formula One Constructors’ Championships (2014-2021) and seven consecutive Drivers’ Championships (2014-2020).

“We are talking about this vision, but what this track is going to look like, the layout of the corners, up in the air, I mean it’s going to be truly fascinating.”

Alaqel added: “The spectator facilities being developed are not typical to a racing circuit … whereby there are no permanent grandstands, and guests can move between a relaxed style of landscape terracing.

“The motorsport development is fully integrated with the adjacent entertainment, cultural and hospitality assets, whether this is through the Speed Park Track which cuts through the adjacent locations or the entertainment assets which border the Aquarabia park and East Village.”

Alaqel said Qiddiya would be “the world’s ﬁrst city built for play, where thrilling entertainment and sports meet culture experiences,” enhanced by other developments.

Motorsport would add to the “world class sporting venues and events, immersive and authentic entertainment oﬀerings as well as cultural assets, combining in a succinct development putting play and the customer ﬁrst.

“The motorsport development within Qiddiya will help put Saudi Arabia motorsport on the map, bringing guests in from all around the world to experience and enjoy all that is on oﬀer.”

He said the construction of the shell and core for the Mercedes-AMG World of Performance began last year. It was “progressing very well” with the completion of the soil investigation and substructure, and work was starting on the superstructure and facade.

Alaqel believes the partnership between Qiddiya and Mercedes-AMG will cement the city’s status as one of the world’s leading motorsport destinations, contributing to Saudi Vision 2030.

“The Mercedes-AMG World of Performance will contribute to the ambitions of Qiddiya city to become the capital of entertainment, sports, and culture, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s global position in sports, culture and entrainment,” he said.

It would further “positively contribute to the quality of life for Qiddiya City visitors and residents.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Formula One

