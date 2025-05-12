You are here

  • Home
  • ‘More than I imagined’: Saudi’s Ahmed Makki, Malik Basahel bask in impressive PFL MENA wins at home

‘More than I imagined’: Saudi’s Ahmed Makki, Malik Basahel bask in impressive PFL MENA wins at home

‘More than I imagined’: Saudi’s Ahmed Makki, Malik Basahel bask in impressive PFL MENA wins at home
Ahmed Makki of Saudi Arabia ended his career on high with win in Jeddah. (PFL)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vyxbc

Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘More than I imagined’: Saudi’s Ahmed Makki, Malik Basahel bask in impressive PFL MENA wins at home

‘More than I imagined’: Saudi’s Ahmed Makki, Malik Basahel bask in impressive PFL MENA wins at home
  • Mohsen Mohammadseifi advances to lightweight semifinals with unanimous decision in Jeddah
  • Taha Bendaoud secures featherweight semifinal spot with submission win over Boualem Drissi
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: The second season of PFL MENA got off to an exciting start at the weekend with wins for local favorites, and fighters in the featherweight and lightweight divisions advancing to the playoffs.

In the main event at the Onyx Arena, 2024 PFL lightweight champion Mohsen Mohammadseifi of Iran beat Egypt’s Ahmed El-Sisy by unanimous decision to advance to the semifinals.

Mohammadseifi leaned on his striking in the early rounds before shifting gears and showcasing his grappling in the final frame to seal the victory.

In the co-main event, PFL MENA newcomer Salah Eddine Hamli of Morocco clinched a spot in the lightweight semifinals with a slick third-round submission victory over Bahrain’s Abbas Khan.

Taha Bendaoud of Morocco needed just over two minutes to put away Boualem Drissi of Algeria by submission and secure his spot in the featherweight semifinals.

Malik Basahel of Saudi Arabia made a statement in his professional debut, scoring a second-round TKO win over Algeria’s Mountasser Boutouta in a showcase flyweight bout.

Basahel said: “I felt good in there during the fight, I trained hard and well for this fight with my team down at AVT Leeds, so I came in prepared and ready.

“There’s not much difference from amateur and pro, just probably the rules set and the extra two minutes in the round but a fight is still just a fight at the end of the day.”

He added: “I’m always going in a fight knowing I’m going to win, even if the first round is not going my way.

“I’m always confident I can turn the fight around if I have to, but for this fight I would say halfway through the first round I figured out the distance and what he wanted to do and managed to overcome that and get the win.”

Displaying sharp, well-rounded striking, Basahel picked Boutouta apart with punches, knees and kicks. He sealed the deal in the second round with a perfectly timed knee, followed by a flurry of ground-and-pound to force the stoppage.

A commanding performance from bell to bell earned Egypt’s Assem Ghanem a spot in the featherweight semifinals, as he smothered Hussein Salem of Iraq over three rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Islam Reda of Egypt punched his way into the featherweight semifinals with a crushing third-round TKO win over Algeria’s Akram Nasri. There was no stopping Reda after getting into full mount in the final round, as he unloaded a barrage of punches to get the win.

Mohammad Fahmi of Iraq also secured a spot in the lightweight semifinals with a dominant performance, submitting Georges Eid of Lebanon via Anaconda Choke at the 3:12 mark in the first round.

In the final fight of his MMA career, Ahmed Makki of Saudi Arabia went out with a bang, as he notched a third-round Heel-Hook submission win over Hasham Elnamer of Egypt in a showcase lightweight bout.

“It was more than I imagined,” Makki said. “To go out there and perform the way I did, in front of such an incredible crowd, meant everything to me.

“I wanted my last fight to be a statement, not just for myself, but for everyone who’s supported me throughout the years. I’m proud that I was able to end my career on a high note.”

“Retirement doesn’t mean stepping away from the sport completely,” he added.

“I’m excited to focus on mentoring young talent, possibly coaching, and working on projects that help grow MMA in the region, especially here in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m also diving deeper into social media to connect with fans and share more behind-the-scenes content, as well as doing fight analysis and commentary. It’s a new chapter but still rooted in the sport I love.”

Souhil Tairi of Algeria also advanced to the lightweight semifinals with a spectacular second-round TKO over Kuwait’s Abdullah Saleem. A devastating knee to the body spelled the beginning of the end for Saleem, as Tairi followed up with vicious strikes on the ground to score the win.

Eman Almudhaf of Kuwait remained undefeated in her MMA career with a win over Shamara Braga of Brazil in a showcase women’s featherweight bout. Almudhaf bucked a slow opening round and put the pressure on Braga in the second and third rounds to earn a split decision victory.

In the opening bout of the night, Abdulaziz Al-Moammar of Saudi Arabia beat Fares Hamdani of Algeria in an amateur showcase bout. Al-Moammar was the more aggressive fighter throughout the three-round contest, using his grappling to control the pace en route to a unanimous decision win.

The featherweight tournament’s co-main event between Jordan’s Izzeddine Al-Derbani and Yanis Ghemmouri of Algeria was canceled after Al-Derbani was deemed unable to compete due to medical reasons.

Topics: PFL MENA

Related

PFL MENA 2 will feature world-class talent from the Middle East North Africa region. Credit: @Webook12T
Saudi Sport
PFL MENA season 2 opens with world-class talent in Jeddah on Friday
‘I want to be the best’: Kuwait’s Eman Almudhaf eyes debut success at PFL MENA in Jeddah
Sport
‘I want to be the best’: Kuwait’s Eman Almudhaf eyes debut success at PFL MENA in Jeddah

Mbappe shows fallen Real Madrid new road to riches

Mbappe shows fallen Real Madrid new road to riches
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Mbappe shows fallen Real Madrid new road to riches

Mbappe shows fallen Real Madrid new road to riches
  • Much of Real Madrid’s season has been a balancing act and they finally fell completely off the rails on Sunday as Barcelona sped away from them on the way toward reclaiming the Spanish title
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

BARCELONA: Much of Real Madrid’s season has been a balancing act and they finally fell completely off the rails on Sunday as Barcelona sped away from them on the way toward reclaiming the Spanish title.
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick but the Catalans came from two-goals down to win 4-3 and the margin of victory might have been larger still, were it not for some contentious refereeing calls in the final stages in Madrid’s favor.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti understood early on this season that fitting last summer’s marquee arrival Mbappe and established stars Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes in the same side was going to be difficult while keeping the team stable.
After losing just twice across all competitions on the way to winning La Liga and the Champions League in 2024, this year Madrid have suffered 14 defeats — four of those against Barca — and will end up without a major trophy.
Defeat by Barcelona at the Olympic stadium on Sunday leaves them seven points behind the Catalans with three matches left to play.
That the Clasico was close at all came down to Mbappe, whose treble took him above Robert Lewandowski to lead Spain’s scoring charts with 27 league goals.
“Mbappe was the only resistance,” wrote newspaper Mundo Deportivo.
“Madrid faced the Clasico with one tank and 10 tin soldiers, and Barca knocked them all down.”
Mbappe’s goals also made him the club’s top goalscorer in a first season at Madrid with 39, beating Ivan Zamorano’s record of 37 set in 1993.
“The team’s flagship figure is Mbappe,” wrote AS, noting that although he has not been at his personal peak this season, he has still been one of the club’s best players, and “among the ‘fantastic four’, undoubtedly the standout.”
Madrid conceded 16 goals in their four Clasico defeats by Barcelona this season, scoring seven, with Mbappe netting five of those goals.
The French forward scored in every final Madrid played in, netting in European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup triumphs, as well as in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup defeats.
By contrast, Vinicius and Bellingham did not score in any of the four games against Barcelona.
“The changing of the guard is real,” added AS. “Heading into next season the roadmap is clear: Mbappe and 24 others.”
Mbappe failed to deliver in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and then Arsenal as Madrid were eliminated in the quarter-finals, but his hat-trick against Manchester City was the kind of display Los Blancos expected from him.
With the team built around him and a sturdier defense and midfield, Mbappe can take Madrid to the silverware they demand.
“He did well,” said Ancelotti of Mbappe, pleased with the way the forward got in behind Barcelona’s high line, but upset at his team’s woeful defending.
“It was quite obvious that we defended badly,” said the Italian bluntly.
Ancelotti is set to depart at the end of the season to be replaced by Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who will inherit the puzzle of how to use Madrid’s attacking stars effectively.
With Vinicius and Rodrygo struggling for form for months and Bellingham’s first season heroics long since faded, it is evident that Mbappe will spearhead Madrid’s next project.

Topics: Mbappe real madrid

Related

Zverev says out-of-form Djokovic can become dangerous again
Sport
Zverev says out-of-form Djokovic can become dangerous again
PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league
Sport
PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league

Zverev says out-of-form Djokovic can become dangerous again

Zverev says out-of-form Djokovic can become dangerous again
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

Zverev says out-of-form Djokovic can become dangerous again

Zverev says out-of-form Djokovic can become dangerous again
  • “There’s no question about his ability at all,” said Zverev, who advanced to this year’s Australian Open final after Djokovic retired injured midway through their clash
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters

Novak Djokovic’s tennis prowess is beyond question despite a sharp dip in form during the European claycourt swing and the veteran Serb can return to his devastating best again if he wants to, world number two Alexander Zverev has said.
Djokovic turns 38 three days before the French Open, which begins on May 25, and the 24-times Grand Slam winner’s preparations have been far from ideal, with opening losses at Masters tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.
After skipping the ongoing Italian Open without giving a reason, Djokovic will make one final attempt to rediscover his rhythm at next week’s Geneva Open after accepting a wild card and Zverev warned against writing off his friend completely.
“Maybe he didn’t play up to his standard or his liking, but who does sometimes? If you’re a top guy and you’re not winning the tournament, you always go home a little bit upset,” Zverev told reporters in Rome on Sunday.
“I believe once he finds his game, he’s still one of the most dangerous players in the world.”
World number six Djokovic, who is chasing his 100th tour-level title, has struggled to assert his dominance after winning three out of the four Grand Slams in 2023.
However, he stepped up his game at the Paris Olympics last year to win gold, outclassing four-times major champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Roland Garros.
“There’s no question about his ability at all,” said Zverev, who advanced to this year’s Australian Open final after Djokovic retired injured midway through their clash.
“It’s more whether he still wants to put in the work. That’s a question to him. His tennis ability is above everyone else’s.”
Second seed Zverev, who beat Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas 6-4 6-0 in Rome on Sunday, meets Frenchman Arthur Fils next in the third round.

Topics: tennis Zverev Djokovic

Related

Benzema puts Al-Ittihad within touching distance of SPL title
Sport
Benzema puts Al-Ittihad within touching distance of SPL title
PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league
Sport
PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league
Updated 12 May 2025
AP
Follow

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named top African player in French league
Updated 12 May 2025
AP

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has been voted the top African player in the French league after helping his club win a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League final.
The 26-year-old Moroccan won the the Marc-Vivien Foe award ahead of Nice forward Evann Guessand, from Ivory Coast, and Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra, who plays for Strasbourg.
The prize is named after the late Foe, the popular Cameroon player and two-time African champion who collapsed and died on a field in France in 2003 while playing for his country.
Hakimi, regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, scored last week as PSG defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.
He is the second defender to win the award after Congolese player Chancel Mbemba in 2023. He’s also the fourth Moroccan, following Marouane Chamakh in 2009, Younès Belhanda in 2012 and Sofiane Boufal in 2016.
PSG is hoping for its first-ever treble this season. In addition to the Champions League final against Inter Milan on May 31, it faces Reims the week before in the French Cup final.
Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the honor in 2024.

Topics: PSG France Achraf Hakimi

Related

Benzema puts Al-Ittihad within touching distance of SPL title
Sport
Benzema puts Al-Ittihad within touching distance of SPL title
Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans in Premier League title-winning victory
Sport
Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans in Premier League title-winning victory

Chelsea’s Jackson must learn from red card, Maresca says

Chelsea’s Jackson must learn from red card, Maresca says
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

Chelsea’s Jackson must learn from red card, Maresca says

Chelsea’s Jackson must learn from red card, Maresca says
  • “Jackson is our nine, the other one is Marc Guiu, who has been injured for three months and is close to being back,” added Maresca
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said forward Nicolas Jackson must learn from his mistakes after his red card in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United left the London side without a striker to lead the line for the final two games of the season.
The 23-year-old was sent off in the 36th minute, following a VAR review, for serious foul play and will miss Chelsea’s home game against Manchester United on Friday and the trip to Nottingham Forest on May 25.
“I didn’t speak to Nico, it’s not the moment. We will speak in the next day. No doubt he has to learn from it, especially at this stage of the season,” Maresca told reporters.
“You have to avoid this kind of thing. You need all your squad available. It happened, and he will be out. Hopefully he can learn for the future.”
With Christopher Nkunku still sidelined with injury and Marc Guiu not yet fully fit, Maresca has a shortage of attacking options for the run-in.
“Jackson is our nine, the other one is Marc Guiu, who has been injured for three months and is close to being back,” added Maresca. “We need to find a different solution.”
Chelsea are fifth, which would be good enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but with Aston Villa below them only on goal difference and Nottingham Forest just a point behind, Maresca is feeling the heat.
“My feeling is you need to win both games (to qualify for the Champions League),” he said of their final two fixtures.

Topics: Chelsea Jackson Maresca

Related

India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket
World
India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket
Benzema puts Al-Ittihad within touching distance of SPL title
Sport
Benzema puts Al-Ittihad within touching distance of SPL title

India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket

India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket
Updated 12 May 2025
AP
Follow

India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket

India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket
  • Kohli, 36, announces retirement only days after Rohit Sharma stepped down from test cricket as well
  • He scored 9,230 runs including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries at a test batting average of 46.85
Updated 12 May 2025
AP

NEW DELHI, India: India great Virat Kohli retired from test cricket Monday after playing 123 matches in his glorious 14-year red-ball career.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right,” Kohli posted on Instagram. “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

The 36-year-old Kohli’s retirement comes only days after Rohit Sharma stepped down from test cricket, taking two senior batters out of selection contention for India’s tour to England.

Kohli scored 9,230 runs including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries at a test batting average of 46.85. He also led India in 68 test matches and was India’s most successful captain with 40 test wins.

Kohli said the traditions and ebbs and flows of the five-day format were special to him, including “the quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“I am walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,” he wrote. “I will always look back at my test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

Topics: Virat Kohli retirement Test cricket

Latest updates

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland
KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland
In ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld,’ Asajj Ventress finds new depth
In ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld,’ Asajj Ventress finds new depth
Quinta Brunson opts for Lebanese gown in Los Angeles
Quinta Brunson opts for Lebanese gown in Los Angeles
Saudi Arabia aiming to drive up food exports, non-oil trade with China 
Saudi Arabia aiming to drive up food exports, non-oil trade with China 
UK veterans break silence on ‘barbaric’ killings in Iraq, Afghanistan
UK veterans break silence on ‘barbaric’ killings in Iraq, Afghanistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.