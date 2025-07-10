Pakistani minister calls Israel ‘illegal state,’ rules out recognition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, on Thursday ruled out any possibility of recognizing Israel, calling it an “illegal state” during a meeting with Palestinian envoy Dr. Zuhair Muhammad Hamdallah Zaid, as he reaffirmed his country’s longstanding position on the issue.

The comments come amid a debate on social media over whether Pakistan might be moving closer to joining the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered framework that has seen several Muslim-majority countries normalize relations with Israel since 2020.

The speculation was stirred in the wake of the recent high-level engagements between Pakistani officials and members of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

“There has never been, and will never be, any recognition of Israel,” Yousaf said during the meeting, according to a statement by the religious affairs ministry. “Israel is an illegal state, and Pakistan has always condemned its oppression of the innocent Palestinian people.”

Pakistan has continued its vocal criticism of Israeli policies in recent weeks, especially in light of Tel Aviv’s military operations in Gaza and recent clash with Iran.

“We are deeply wounded by the bombings on defenseless civilians, especially children and women, in Gaza,” the Pakistani minister continued, adding that his country would “continue to raise its voice to awaken the conscience of the international community.”

Yousaf also called for the Palestinian issue to remain a top priority on the agenda of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Ambassador Zaid praised Islamabad’s “consistent and selfless” support and noted that many Palestinians serving in key positions had studied in Pakistan.

He reiterated the Palestinian people’s resolve to “sacrifice their lives, wealth and families” for the liberation of their land from Israeli occupation.

He informed that Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was expected to visit Pakistan soon, accompanied by the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque.