Baha’s historic villages tell stories set in stone

RIYADH: In the mountains of Baha, centuries-old stone villages are drawing visitors with their striking architecture and cultural significance.
Built from local rock, these traditional homes reflect the region’s architectural heritage and showcase how residents adapted to the rugged terrain and shifting climate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Thick stone walls offer insulation, small windows regulate indoor temperature, and their roofs are crafted from native juniper and sidr wood.
Villages such as Thee Ain and Al-Mousa still preserve these buildings, now popular tourist landmarks that offer a glimpse into traditional Saudi lifestyle.
Mohammed Al-Zahrani, a heritage village supervisor in Baha, told SPA that these stone houses are more than just homes — they represent a “spatial and cultural memory” of the local community.
Their design tells the story of past social and economic life and highlights the creativity involved in using natural materials to suit the region’s terrain and climate, he added.
Al-Zahrani emphasized the importance of preserving these buildings, noting that restoration efforts not only protect local identity but also encourage contemporary architects to draw inspiration from traditional styles.