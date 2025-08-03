You are here

  • Home
  • Students rally in Dhaka, pledge to build ‘new Bangladesh’ amid political uncertainty

Students rally in Dhaka, pledge to build ‘new Bangladesh’ amid political uncertainty

Supporters of National Citizen Party (NCP) shout slogans during a political rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP)
1 / 2
Supporters of National Citizen Party (NCP) shout slogans during a political rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP)
Supporters of National Citizen Party (NCP) listen to the party leader Nahid Islam during a political rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP)
2 / 2
Supporters of National Citizen Party (NCP) listen to the party leader Nahid Islam during a political rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8bex

Updated 03 August 2025
AP
Follow

Students rally in Dhaka, pledge to build ‘new Bangladesh’ amid political uncertainty

Supporters of National Citizen Party (NCP) shout slogans during a political rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.AP
  • Separately, supporters of student wing of the BNP, also held a rally in Dhaka, where party leaders also vowed to work to establish democracy following fall of Hasina
Updated 03 August 2025
AP
Follow

DHAKA: A new political party formed by the students who spearheaded an anti-government movement ousting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday rallied in Bangladesh’s capital and pledged to build a new Bangladesh amid political uncertainty over the next election.
Separately, supporters of the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, also held a rally in the capital, Dhaka, where party leaders also vowed to work to establish democracy following the fall of Hasina.
The rallies took place two days before the country’s interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is marking the anniversary of Hasina’s fall.
Hasina fled the country to India last Aug. 5 amid a mass uprising, ending her 15-year rule. Yunus took over three days later and pledged to restore order following weeks of violence that left hundreds killed and thousands injured.
The rallies reflect the shifting power dynamics in Bangladesh following Hasina’s dramatic ouster. With her Awami League banned and the political landscape fractured, the country is at a crossroads. The emergence of new political actors and unresolved tensions over the timing of the next election raise concerns about whether Bangladesh will move toward a stable, democratic transition — or slide into deeper political turmoil.
On Sunday, some 1,000 supporters of the student-led National Citizen Party rallied in front of the Shaheed Minar national monument in Dhaka, the capital, where its top leader Nahid Islam announced a 24-point agenda for a “new Bangladesh.”
“Exactly one year ago, at this Shaheed Minar (memorial), we vowed to free this country from the hands of dictatorship. By responding to that call, we together defeated the fascist rule and regained control of our country,” he said.
He said his party wanted a new constitution that would replace one adopted in 1972 after Bangladesh was born under the leadership of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father. Bangladesh had just fought a nine-month war to gain its independence from Pakistan.
“Let us all unite and transform this historic 24-point agenda into reality to build a new Bangladesh — a Bangladesh that fulfills the dreams of all citizens, as we move toward the formation of our second republic,” he said.
Also on Sunday, thousands of supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing rallied elsewhere in the city. Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the party, asked his supporters to seek support from young voters in the next election. Rahman has been in exile in London since 2008 and joined Sunday’s rally online. He is expected to return to the country before the next elections.
Bangladesh has been at a crossroads since Hasina’s ouster and the interim government has been struggling to restore order with allegations of failure in controlling mob violence and maintaining human rights.

Topics: Dhaka Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Related

Bangladesh protest victim gives evidence at ex-PM Hasina trial
World
Bangladesh protest victim gives evidence at ex-PM Hasina trial
Special Bangladesh proposes hosting Saudi production hub to expand partnership video
World
Bangladesh proposes hosting Saudi production hub to expand partnership

Son of Norway princess charged with four rapes

Son of Norway princess charged with four rapes
Updated 6 sec ago
Follow

Son of Norway princess charged with four rapes

Son of Norway princess charged with four rapes
Updated 6 sec ago
OSLO: The 28-year-old son of Norway’s crown princess has been charged with raping four women and several acts of violence, and risks up to 10 years in prison, a prosecutor said on Monday.
Marius Borg Hoiby, who was born from a relationship before Crown Princess Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon, has been under investigation since his arrest on August 4 last year on suspicion of assaulting a girlfriend.
He is accused of raping four women while they were sleeping. In at least three of the cases, he met the women the same day and had consensual sex before the alleged rapes, public prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo told reporters.
Hoiby is also charged with filming their genitals without their knowledge.
Henriksbo said investigators had video clips and photographs as evidence.
The four rapes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023 and 2024, the last one after the police investigation began.
Other charges against Hoiby include domestic abuse against a former partner and several counts of violence, disturbing the peace, vandalism and violations of restraining orders against another former partner.
The only victim identified by the prosecution was Hoiby’s ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland, whom he is accused of physically and psychologically abusing in 2022 and 2023.
“The violence consisted, among other things, of him repeatedly hitting her in the face, including with a clenched fist, choking her, kicking her and grabbing her hard,” the prosecutor said.
The maximum penalty for the offenses in the indictment is up to 10 years in jail, he said.
“These are very serious acts that can leave lasting scars and destroy lives.”
The palace remained tight-lipped after the announcement.
“It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision,” spokeswoman Sara Svanemyr said in a comment emailed to AFP.
The prosecutor said that Hoiby, as a member of the royal family, would not be treated “more lightly or more severely” than anyone else in similar circumstances.
Hoiby has already admitted to assault and vandalism in the August 2024 incident.
In a public statement 10 days after his arrest, he said he had acted “under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument,” having suffered from “mental troubles” and struggling “for a long time with substance abuse.”
A tall blond who cultivates a “bad boy” look with slicked back hair, earrings, rings and tattoos, Hoiby has been in the eye of a media storm since his arrest.
When the rape allegations emerged in November, he spent a week in custody — unprecedented for a member of Norway’s royal family.
After his release, he reportedly went to rehab in London.
Hoiby is the child of a brief romance between his mother and Morten Borg — who has also been convicted of abuse and drug-related crimes. They were together at a time when the future princess was part of Norway’s house music scene, known for its abundance of hash and ecstasy.
He was propelled into the spotlight at the age of four when his mother married Norway’s crown prince, with whom she went on to have two more children.
Hoiby was raised by the royal couple alongside his step-siblings Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, now aged 21 and 19.
Unlike them, however, he has no official public role.
“He has been put in a virtually impossible position: one foot in, one foot out. He is not technically part of the royal household but he grew up in it,” said Sigrid Hvidsten, royals commentator at the newspaper Dagbladet.
“He has lived in a grey zone, a kind of gilded cage,” she told AFP in December 2024.
A cage that has not kept him away from controversy in recent years.
According to media reports, he hung out with gang members, Hells Angels bikers and members of Oslo’s Albanian mafia. In 2023, police contacted him to have a cautionary talk after he was seen moving in the same circles as “notorious criminals.”
It emerged last year that Hoiby had already been arrested in 2017 for using cocaine at a music festival.

China’s top diplomat Wang arrives in India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by an unidentified Indian foreign ministry official upon his arrival at the airport
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by an unidentified Indian foreign ministry official upon his arrival at the airport
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
AP
Follow

China’s top diplomat Wang arrives in India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by an unidentified Indian foreign ministry official upon his arrival at the airport
  • Warming ties between China and India come as relations between New Delhi and Washington are strained
  • Trump has issued an ultimatum for India to end purchases of Russian oil or Washington will double new import tariffs from 25% to 50%
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: China’s top diplomat landed in neighboring India on Monday, seeking to bolster long-fraught relations in the face of intense pressure and tariffs from the United States.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit to New Delhi.
Modi, according to Indian media, might also visit China this month.
India’s foreign ministry said in a social media post that “important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations” were scheduled over the next two days.
The world’s two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.
But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war, the countries have moved to mend ties.
Restarting border trade across their icy and high-altitude Himalayan border is expected to feature high on Wang’s agenda.
Its resumption would be significant for its symbolism, and follows agreements to return direct flights and issue tourist visas.
India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is seen as a counter to China.
Warming ties between China and India come as relations between New Delhi and Washington are strained.
Trump has issued an ultimatum for India to end its purchases of Russian oil — a key revenue source for Moscow’s war in Ukraine — or Washington will double new import tariffs from 25 percent to 50 percent.
Modi said Monday he spoke to “my friend” Vladimir Putin, with the Russian president “sharing insights” on his Alaska summit with Trump last week.
“India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard,” the Indian premier wrote on social media.
Indian hopes that the Alaska meeting would ease US tariff pressure were tempered earlier Monday by US trade adviser Peter Navarro.
“If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one,” he wrote in a sharply-worded column in the Financial Times.
“India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs,” he wrote.
“The proceeds flow to India’s politically connected energy titans, and in turn, into Vladimir Putin’s war chest,” he added, in an apparent swipe at India’s big refiners, which include tycoon Mukesh Ambani.
Navarro said the 50 percent tariff — due to begin on August 27 — will “hit India where it hurts.”

Topics: India China

Related

US-India trade talks scheduled for August called off
World
US-India trade talks scheduled for August called off
India, Pakistan floods: What exactly are cloudbursts?
Pakistan
India, Pakistan floods: What exactly are cloudbursts?

US NGO ‘distressed’ at suspension of visas for sick Palestinians

US NGO ‘distressed’ at suspension of visas for sick Palestinians
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

US NGO ‘distressed’ at suspension of visas for sick Palestinians

US NGO ‘distressed’ at suspension of visas for sick Palestinians
  • Heal Palestine has focused on bringing seriously ill children from Gaza to America for medical treatment
  • Self-described ‘proud Islamophobe’ Laura Loomer convinced secretary of state to halt visas
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: US-based aid group Heal Palestine has said it is “distressed” after a far-right influencer convinced Secretary of State Marco Rubio to stop granting visas to Palestinians seeking medical treatment in America.

Laura Loomer, a social media personality and self-described “proud Islamophobe,” told the New York Times that she had spoken to Rubio on Friday about the threat of “Islamic invaders” using medical visas as a route to the US.

Heal Palestine focuses on bringing severely ill children to the US “on temporary visas for essential medical treatment not available at home,” the group said in a statement.

“After their treatment is complete, the children and any accompanying family members return to the Middle East,” it added. “This is a medical treatment program, not a refugee resettlement program.”

Another group started by Heal Palestine’s founder Steve Sosebee, the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, gained national attention when it helped bring a 2-year-old Palestinian girl named Rahaf and her mother Israa Saed to St. Louis, Missouri, to be fitted with prosthetic legs. 

Rahaf’s case gained national attention after she was later filmed singing and dancing with American YouTube star Ms Rachel.

In a post on X, the State Department said: “All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days.”

Rubio told CBS on Sunday that he made the decision after “numerous congressional offices” raised concerns about the visas, suggesting he knew of various groups “bragging about and involved in acquiring these visas (which) have strong links to terrorist groups like Hamas.”

Loomer later suggested on social media that Sosebee had links to Hamas for trying to reopen a hospital in Gaza damaged by Israeli military activity.

She was praised on social media by Republican members of Congress Charles Roy from Texas and Randy Fine from Florida for helping to get the medical visas suspended.

Topics: War on Gaza

Delhi, Mumbai on alert as river levels rise, rainfall disrupts financial hub

Delhi, Mumbai on alert as river levels rise, rainfall disrupts financial hub
Updated 18 August 2025
Follow

Delhi, Mumbai on alert as river levels rise, rainfall disrupts financial hub

Delhi, Mumbai on alert as river levels rise, rainfall disrupts financial hub
  • At least 7 people were reported dead due to flood-related accidents in Mumbai
  • Delhi braced as the water level of the Yamuna River neared the danger mark
Updated 18 August 2025
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: New Delhi and Mumbai were on flood alert on Monday as water levels in the Yamuna River rose dangerously in the capital and heavy rains disrupted the country’s financial hub.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for the city and its suburbs for the next two days and advise residents to “avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.”

Following the alert, the city’s municipal corporation closed all schools and colleges in the city.

Traffic was disrupted not only in the city’s low-lying areas but even in those that are not usually flooded during the monsoon season — the main reason behind the current rainfall.

“This area is located higher than other parts of Mumbai. There has been knee-deep water in my area, too. It has been raining incessantly without any break,” said Madhu Nainan, a resident of Mumbai’s Mahim area.

“I did not go to the office today and decided to work from home. Mumbai in the rainy season becomes really tough to navigate. This time it’s really heavy.”

Anarkali Khatun from Antop Hill, one of the city’s higher neighborhoods, said she had to wade through deep water to reach her workplace.

“It was not easy to navigate the water. If the rain keeps falling, I fear it will not be easy for us to move,” she said.

The office of the chief minister of Maharashtra state said on Monday evening that seven people have died in various flood-related incidents.

“The next 10–12 hours are crucial for Mumbai, and the administration has been instructed to take necessary precautions,” it said in a statement.

The national capital, New Delhi, was also bracing for the night as the water level of the Yamuna River, its main waterway, was expected to cross the danger mark of 205.33 m due to the release from the upstream Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages in neighboring Haryana, according to a warning by the Central Water Commission.

Under Delhi government protocol, thousands of people are to be evacuated from areas along the river once the level reaches 206 m.

Topics: India flooding

Related

India, Pakistan floods: What exactly are cloudbursts?
Pakistan
India, Pakistan floods: What exactly are cloudbursts?
Cloudbursts are causing chaos in parts of India and Pakistan. Here’s what they are
World
Cloudbursts are causing chaos in parts of India and Pakistan. Here’s what they are

Philippine regulator resists online gambling ban amid pressure to criminalize industry

Philippine regulator resists online gambling ban amid pressure to criminalize industry
Updated 18 August 2025
Ellie Aben
Follow

Philippine regulator resists online gambling ban amid pressure to criminalize industry

Philippine regulator resists online gambling ban amid pressure to criminalize industry
  • Senate committee wants ban over rising addiction, debt, mental health cases
  • 66% of Filipinos aged 18-40 and 57% between 41-55 engage in online gambling
Updated 18 August 2025
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine gaming regulator on Monday opposed a proposed ban on online gambling, despite mounting nationwide calls to criminalize it over soaring numbers of addiction, debt and mental health cases.

The online gambling sector in the Philippines has been growing exponentially, with gross revenues jumping from $140 million in 2022 to $2.4 billion in 2024, according to Senate Committee on Games and Amusement data.

The committee held a hearing last week, highlighting the human cost of the industry, with its members demanding to outlaw it, saying the country was facing a full-blown public health and social crisis.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo, who led the hearing on online gambling, warned that “as long as online gambling exists, we are breeding the next generation of addicts, debtors, and broken families.”

He called for a ban and to “prosecute not only the operators, but also the enablers — in the government and in the private sector — who profit from this misery.”

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. — a government-owned and -controlled corporation, which is both an operator and regulator, and was present during the hearing — sent Arab News a statement saying it “is not in favor of a total ban and instead advocates for stricter regulation.”

The corporation said illegal operators were the real problem.

“Unfortunately, many of these unregulated online operators are based overseas who target Filipinos, most of whom do not realize that the sites they are playing on are not licensed by PAGCOR. This is where problems arise, especially regarding age restrictions.”

But a survey cited by senators indicates that age was not the main issue. It indicated that 66 percent of Filipinos aged 18 to 40, and 57 percent of those aged 41 to 55 were engaged in online gambling. Nearly a third bet multiple times a week, some wagering up to $53 per session.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva warned that online gambling was a “growing national crisis” in the Philippines.

“People are not just risking their hard-earned money. They are putting their futures, families, and lives on the line. The lure of instant wealth has already led many down a path of addiction, debt, and despair,” he said.

“Online gambling is not just a matter of financial loss. It is strongly associated with serious mental and physical health issues, broken relationships, family conflict, increased cases of domestic violence and suicide, crime against persons and property, and ultimately, the erosion of opportunities and dignity in the lives of many Filipinos.”

Bridges of Hope, a prominent addiction treatment and rehabilitation organization in the Philippines, reports that currently seven out of 10 of its clients are now treated for online gambling addiction.

The support group Recovering Gamblers of the Philippines says that the proportion of online gamblers among its members has increased from 60 to 90 percent in just the past two years.

Dr. Tony Leachon, a physician and commentator on public health, said that online gambling addiction has turned into a “silent epidemic that corrodes mental health, destabilizes families, and fractures communities.”

He warned that PAGCOR’s “dual role as regulator and operator creates a conflict of interest that undermines protective measures” in the Philippines, where financial vulnerability is widespread.

Leachon told Arab News: “Addiction drives people to borrow from loan sharks, sell possessions, or neglect basic needs like food and education. This is not merely a behavioral issue.

“It is a public health crisis that demands systemic intervention, just as we would respond to substance abuse or infectious disease.”

“Without decisive action, we risk institutionalizing addiction as a cultural norm,” he added.

Topics: Philippines online gambling

Related

Special Philippines’ Marcos moves to address online gambling crisis amid calls for ban 
World
Philippines’ Marcos moves to address online gambling crisis amid calls for ban 
Philippine police arrest 90 Chinese for illegal gambling
World
Philippine police arrest 90 Chinese for illegal gambling

Latest updates

Gaza slaughter a message to young Palestinians, ex-head of Israel’s military intelligence says
Gaza slaughter a message to young Palestinians, ex-head of Israel’s military intelligence says
Al-Qazoou’i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore
Al-Qazoou’i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore
Son of Norway princess charged with four rapes
Son of Norway princess charged with four rapes
SAMI inks deal with US firm Amentum to boost land defense systems, localize spare parts
SAMI inks deal with US firm Amentum to boost land defense systems, localize spare parts
‘Pressure on celebrities’ to condemn Israel behind ‘Snow White’ flop: Gadot
‘Pressure on celebrities’ to condemn Israel behind ‘Snow White’ flop: Gadot

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.