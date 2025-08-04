You are here

Green Qassim initiative plants over 7.5m trees in major afforestation push

Green Qassim initiative plants over 7.5m trees in major afforestation push
Launched in 2016 with support from Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud and oversight by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the initiative has grown steadily each year. (SPA)
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Green Qassim initiative plants over 7.5m trees in major afforestation push

Green Qassim initiative plants over 7.5m trees in major afforestation push
  • Transformative environmental campaign set to combat desertification and enhance quality of life
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Green Qassim Land Initiative has made a significant leap in afforestation, planting a total of 7,521,316 trees across cities, governorates, and villages during its 15th phase.

This effort is part of an integrated plan to enhance vegetation cover, combat desertification, and improve quality of life, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Launched in 2016 with support from Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud and oversight by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the initiative has grown steadily each year.

Salman Al-Swainah, director general of the ministry’s Qassim branch, called it one of the Kingdom’s most prominent environmental initiatives due to its tangible results.

The initiative runs in two annual phases — March and October — to ensure optimal climatic conditions for tree growth and sustainability, the SPA reported.

Al-Swainah highlighted that the initiative’s success stems from strong cooperation among government agencies, the private sector, environmental groups, and volunteers, reflecting rising societal awareness of afforestation’s importance for ecological balance.

Recently, the initiative received regional and international recognition at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals held at the UN headquarters in New York.

This recognition came during a presentation by Saudi Green Building Forum Secretary-General Faisal Al-Fadl at a regional session chaired by the UN Economic and Social Council.

Al-Fadl described the initiative as an integrated national model balancing environmental, economic, and social dimensions, according to the SPA.

He noted it has become a regional role model, planting millions of trees, creating hundreds of green jobs, and driving sustainable urban transformation.

The Green Qassim Land Initiative is a key environmental effort supporting the Kingdom’s broader strategy to expand vegetation, combat climate change, and achieve sustainability.

It also raises community awareness and promotes environmental volunteering, aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative and Quality of Life programs under Vision 2030.

Additionally, the initiative supports goals related to rural employment, clean water, sustainable cities, and responsible consumption and production.

Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit

Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit

Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit
  • Netanyahu boasted that he had fulfilled his promise to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) on Tuesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to a settlement on occupied Palestinian land, calling his statements on “clinging to the land” a continuation of the occupation government’s policy of provocation and defiance of international legitimacy.

During his visit to the West Bank settlement of Ofra, marking its 50th anniversary, Netanyahu boasted that he had fulfilled his promise to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state, Times of Israel reported. He recalled pledging 25 years ago “to ensure our continued hold on the Land of Israel, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state … thank God, what I promised — we kept.”

In a statement, MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said such actions undermine efforts to end the war and block prospects for peace. 
He renewed the League’s appeal to the international community to “rush to save the Palestinian people” and seize the opportunity to stop the conflict by implementing the two-state solution.
Al-Issa said the MWL’s support for the final document of the recent high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France. 
He warned that continued violations by what he described as an extremist Israeli government represent a grave threat to regional and global stability and remain the biggest obstacle to achieving lasting peace.

Topics: Palestine War on Gaza

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg
  • The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A hydroponic farm in Madinah is becoming a model for sustainable crop cultivation after generating more than 2 million kg of produce.

Using 20 air-conditioned agricultural halls spanning 183,000 sq. meters, the facility grows mostly lettuce, celery, rosemary, wild thyme and basil, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Ayman Al-Sayed said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy. (SPA)

The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent.

These qualities are in line with the National Water Strategy 2030 and the nation’s broader drive to improve environmental sustainability.

Ayman Al-Sayed, director general of the Madinah branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy.

He highlighted the ongoing support for farmers through agricultural subsidy programs and development plans aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Saudi agricultural products on local and international markets.

 

 

Topics: Hydroponic farm in Madinah

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves
  • The reserve is undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the Heritage Commission, organized a workshop on cultural heritage in nature reserves.

It was part of national efforts to integrate cultural and environmental dimensions and promote national identity through the preservation and development of nature reserves, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Attended by various specialists and experts, the workshop explored ways to leverage intangible cultural heritage in nature reserves, emphasizing the vital role of local communities in preserving it and passing it on to future generations.

The initiative reflects the collaborative efforts of national organisations committed to preserving cultural heritage, protecting natural biodiversity, and creating an integrated tourism experience that highlights the richness of Saudi identity in its environmental and cultural dimensions.

The reserve is also undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area.

This restoration aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, aiming to revitalize the reserve’s vegetation and restore ecological balance, the SPA reported.

Acacia trees are crucial to this effort due to their resilience in harsh desert climates and their significant ecological role. They provide grazing, shade and habitat for wildlife while also helping to stabilize the soil and offering a nectar source for high-quality honey.

 

Topics: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan
  • Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language launched its Arabic Language Month program in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation.

The launch featured speeches by the academy’s secretary-general, Abdullah Al-Washmi, and Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam Al-Jutaili, highlighting cultural ties and the program’s role in promoting Arabic under Vision 2030.

Aimed at teachers, students, and language enthusiasts, the program includes competitions, training courses, and a scientific symposium on Arabic education in Central Asia.

Experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia will discuss challenges and opportunities in Arabic teaching.

The event is part of the academy’s series held in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, Uzbekistan, France, Spain and Brazil.

 

Topics: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia

AI boot camp to develop national talent

AI boot camp to develop national talent
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
AI boot camp to develop national talent

AI boot camp to develop national talent
  • The boot camp aims to build on ongoing efforts to develop national talent and provide future-ready tools in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A “Building AI Agents” boot camp, run by the Saudi Data and AI Authority in partnership with American AI hardware company Groq, aims to empower participants in the use of the technology through a hands-on experience culminating in an applied project.

Organizers said the event will combine real-time reasoning and smart-monitoring systems, as participants design voice- and text-based AI agents and create high-performance AI applications using Groq’s advanced architecture.

The SDAIA said the event is part of its efforts to enhance national AI capabilities and promote the adoption of advanced technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The boot camp aims to build on ongoing efforts to develop national talent and provide future-ready tools in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, it added, and help reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global data and AI hub.

The boot camp, which features three in-person training days, begins on Sept. 7. Register at sdaia.gov.sa by Aug. 19.

 

Topics: “Building AI Agents” boot camp The Saudi Data and AI Authority

