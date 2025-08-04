You are here

  • Home
  • Canada airdrops aid into Gaza, says Israel violating international law
War on Gaza

Canada airdrops aid into Gaza, says Israel violating international law

Pallets are loaded on a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130 Hercules transport aircraft before airdropping some of approximately 21,600 lbs of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip, at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan August 4, 2025. (REUTERS)
1 / 2
Pallets are loaded on a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130 Hercules transport aircraft before airdropping some of approximately 21,600 lbs of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip, at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan August 4, 2025. (REUTERS)
Canada airdrops aid into Gaza, says Israel violating international law
2 / 2
This handout photo from the Canadian Armed Forces shows an airdrop of humanitarian aid from a CC-130J Hercules over the Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3wes

Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Canada airdrops aid into Gaza, says Israel violating international law

Canada airdrops aid into Gaza, says Israel violating international law
  • Canada plans to recognize the State of Palestine in September
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

OTTAWA: Canada said on Monday it delivered humanitarian assistance through airdrops to Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli military assault for almost 22 months, with Ottawa again accusing Israel of violating international law.

“The (Canadian Armed Forces) employed a CC-130J Hercules aircraft to conduct an airdrop of critical humanitarian aid in support of Global Affairs Canada into the Gaza Strip. The air drop consisted of 21,600 pounds of aid,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that it was Canadian Armed Forces’ first humanitarian airdrop over Gaza using their own aircraft.

The Israeli military said 120 food aid packages for Gaza’s residents were airdropped by six countries, including Canada. The other five were Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Germany and Belgium.

Canada said last week it plans to recognize the State of Palestine at a meeting of the United Nations in September, ratcheting up pressure on Israel as starvation spreads in Gaza.

Canada also said on Monday that Israeli restrictions have posed challenges for humanitarian agencies.

“This obstruction of aid is a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately,” Canada’s government said.

The Israeli embassy in Ottawa had no immediate comment. Israel denies accusations of violating international law and blames Hamas for the suffering in Gaza.

Israel cut off food supplies to Gaza in March and then lifted that blockade in May — but with restrictions that it said were needed to prevent aid from being diverted to militant groups.

President Donald Trump also claimed Hamas militants were stealing food coming into Gaza and selling it. However, Reuters reported late last month that an internal US government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by Hamas of US-funded humanitarian supplies.

Israel says it is taking steps for more aid to reach Gaza’s population, including pausing fighting for part of the day in some areas, allowing airdrops and announcing protected routes for aid convoys.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered in October 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, Israeli tallies show.

Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s subsequent military assault has killed over 60,000 Palestinians. It has also caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and prompted accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the International Criminal Court. Israel denies the accusations. 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA Canada

Related

Spain breaks up ring smuggling Yemenis to UK, Canada video
World
Spain breaks up ring smuggling Yemenis to UK, Canada
Canada intends to recognize Palestinian state at UN General Assembly: Carney
World
Canada intends to recognize Palestinian state at UN General Assembly: Carney

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’
Updated 49 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’

France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’
  • Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire’
  • Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said that France has ‘no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism’
Updated 49 min 10 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France on Tuesday slammed as “abject” and “erroneous” an accusation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that President Emmanuel Macron’s move to recognize a Palestinian state was fueling antisemitism in his country.
France “protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens,” Macron’s office said, adding that a letter from Netanyahu containing his allegation “will not go unanswered.”
“This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation,” the French presidency added.
Last month, Macron said France would formally recognize a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, the first G7 country to do so.
The move drew a swift rebuke from Israel. In a letter sent to Macron, seen by AFP, Netanyahu claimed that antisemitism had “surged” in France following the announcement.
“Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets,” Netanyahu wrote in the letter.
France is among at least 145 of the 193 UN members that now recognize or plan to recognize a Palestinian state, according to an AFP tally.
Australia joined the list earlier this month, announcing its intention to recognize a Palestinian state in September.
“Violence against the (French) Jewish community is intolerable,” the French presidency said.
“That is why, beyond criminal convictions, the president has systematically required all his governments since 2017 — and even more so since the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023 — to show the strongest action against perpetrators of antisemitic acts,” it said.
Macron’s minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, separately said in reaction to Netanyahu’s letter that France has “no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism.”
The issue “which is poisoning our European societies” must not be “exploited,” Haddad added.
France is home to Europe’s biggest Jewish community.
Reported antisemitic acts in France surged from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023, before dipping to 1,570 last year, according to the interior ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron

Related

Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’
Middle-East
Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’
New Zealand prime minister says Israel’s Netanyahu has ‘lost the plot’
World
New Zealand prime minister says Israel’s Netanyahu has ‘lost the plot’

Protest-hit UK town wins bid to empty asylum-seeker hotel

A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Protest-hit UK town wins bid to empty asylum-seeker hotel

A police officer reacts as demonstrators hold placards and banners as they leave a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

LONDON: A UK judge on Tuesday blocked asylum seekers from being housed at a hotel in a town which has witnessed violent protests, dealing a blow to the government.
The high court judge approved a request by the local authority in Epping, northeast of London, for a temporary injunction to stop migrants from being housed at the Bell Hotel.
The ruling, which came after the interior ministry was unsuccessful in trying to dismiss the case, raises questions about the government’s ability to provide accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.
It also comes as Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces serious political heat from the hard-right Reform UK party for failing to stop irregular migrants crossing the Channel to England on small boats.
Protests broke out in Epping in July after an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, which he denies.
Since then hundreds of people have taken part in protests and counter-protests outside the Bell Hotel. Further anti-immigration demonstrations also spread to London and around England.
The council argued that putting the migrants in the Bell Hotel presented a “clear risk of further escalating community tensions.”
It sought an injunction that would mean the hotel’s owners, Somani Hotels Limited, must remove asylum seekers from the property within 14 days.
Judge Stephen Eyre granted the interim order, but gave the owners until September 12 to stop housing the migrants.
He issued his judgment after lawyers for the Home Office claimed that approving the request would “substantially impact” its ability to provide accommodation for asylum seekers across the UK.
Police say there have been at least six protests in Epping since July 17, with officers and vehicles attacked during some of the demonstrations.
Several men appeared in court on Monday charged with violent disorder over the protests.
Starmer has vowed to slash the number of migrants and asylum seekers in Britain, as well as reduce legal migration, to stave off pressure from the far-right Reform party, led by Brexit-leader Nigel Farage and riding high in polls.
More than 50,000 people have made the dangerous crossing from northern France in rudimentary vessels since Starmer became UK leader last July.
Labour has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers before the next election, likely in 2029, in a bid to save billions of pounds.

Topics: UK protest asylum seekers

Related

Protest-hit UK town bids to empty asylum-seeker hotel
World
Protest-hit UK town bids to empty asylum-seeker hotel
UK police arrest 6 after protesters descend on a hotel housing asylum seekers
World
UK police arrest 6 after protesters descend on a hotel housing asylum seekers

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Follow

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town

Swedish church moves down the road before mine swallows town
  • In 2001, the Swedish people voted the wooden church the “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a poll connected to the Ministry of Culture
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

KIRUNA: How do you move one of Sweden’s most beloved wooden churches down the road? With a little bit of engineering, a lot of prayer — and some Eurovision for good luck.
The Kiruna Church — called Kiruna Kyrka in Swedish — and its belfry are being moved this week along a 5-kilometer route east to a new city center as part of the town’s relocation. It’s happening because the world’s largest underground iron-ore mine is threatening to swallow the town.
This week, thousands of visitors have descended upon Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost town at 200 kilometers above the Arctic Circle. It’s home to roughly 23,000 inhabitants, including members of the Sami Indigenous people, spread over nearly 19,500 square kilometers.
Lena Tjärnberg, the church’s vicar, kicked off the move with a blessing Tuesday morning. The journey is scheduled to end Wednesday afternoon.
The church was a gift from the mining company
In 2001, the Swedish people voted the wooden church the “best building of all time, built before 1950” in a poll connected to the Ministry of Culture. Built on a hill so worshippers could overlook the rest of Kiruna, the Swedish Lutheran church was designed to emulate the Sami style as a gift from LKAB, the state-owned mining company.
This week’s move has turned into a two-day highly choreographed media spectacle, run by LKAB and featuring an appearance by Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf. 
Known for both the Midnight Sun and the Northern Lights, Kiruna and the surrounding area is a major draw year-round for visitors to Swedish Lapland. The region also features the Aurora Sky Station, the Icehotel and Kebnekaise, the Nordic country’s highest mountain.

 

Topics: Sweden

Related

Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
World
Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM
Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine
World
Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Follow

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine

Trump offers assurances that US troops won’t be sent to help defend Ukraine
  • Trump also said in a morning TV interview that Ukraine’s hopes of joining NATO and regaining the Crimean Peninsula from Russia are “impossible”
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his assurances that US troops would not be sent to help defend Ukraine against Russia after seeming to leave open the possibility the day before.

Trump also said in a morning TV interview that Ukraine’s hopes of joining NATO and regaining the Crimean Peninsula from Russia are “impossible.”

The Republican president, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders held hours of talks at the White House on Monday aimed at bringing an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. While answering questions from journalists, Trump did not rule out sending US troops to participate in a European-led effort to defend Ukraine as part of security guarantees sought by Zelensky.

Trump said after his meeting in Alaska last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Putin was open to the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine.

But asked Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” what assurances he could provide going forward and beyond his term that American troops would not be part of defending Ukraine’s border, Trump said, “Well, you have my assurance, and I’m president.”

Trump would have no control over the US military after his terms ends in January 2029.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later on Tuesday emphasized that “US boots will not be on the ground” as part of any potential peacekeeping mission.

The president also said in the interview that he is optimistic that a deal can be reached to end the Russian invasion, but he underscored that Ukraine will have to set aside its hope of getting back Crimea, which was seized by Russian forces in 2014, and its long-held aspirations of joining the NATO military alliance.

“Both of those things are impossible,” Trump said.

Putin, as part of any potential deal to pull his forces out of Ukraine, is looking for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

Trump on Monday said that he was arranging for direct talks between Putin and Zelensky.

But the Kremlin has not yet said whether Putin, who has resisted previous calls by Trump and others for direct negotiations on ending the war, is committed to a face-to-face meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

Asked whether Putin has promised Trump that he’ll meet directly with the Ukrainian leader, Leavitt responded affirmatively. “He has,” Leavitt said of Putin.

Trump early on Monday during talks with Zelensky and European leaders said that he was pressing for three-way talks among Zelensky, Putin and himself.

But after speaking to Putin later in the day, Trump said that he was arranging first for a face-to-face between Zelensky and Putin and that three-way talks would follow if necessary.

“It was an idea that evolved in the course of the president’s conversations with both President Putin, President Zelensky and the European leaders yesterday,” Leavitt explained.

Trump said he believed Putin’s course of action would become clear in the coming weeks.

“I think Putin is tired of it,” Trump said. “I think they’re all tired of it. But you never know. We’re going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks. That I can tell you.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US

Related

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting at the White House in Washington.
World
Zelensky, Trump express hope for trilateral talks with Putin to bring end to Russia-Ukraine war
US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for end to war in Ukraine
World
Putin agreed to let US, Europe offer NATO-style security protections for Ukraine: Trump envoy

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war
Updated 19 August 2025
Follow

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war

Modi receives Beijing’s top diplomat as India-China tensions ease amid US trade war
  • India-China relations have been tense since deadly clashes along their border in 2020
  • Disruption from Trump’s tariffs created an opening for the Asian powers to repair ties
Updated 19 August 2025
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received China’s top diplomat on Tuesday, as the Asian powers resumed disputed border talks after years of tensions.

The neighbors and the world’s two most populous countries have been locked in a standoff triggered by deadly clashes along their Himalayan border, known as the Line of Actual Control, in 2020.

Tens of thousands of troops, tanks, and artillery have since been deployed on both sides of the LAC, with both countries building new roads, bunkers, and airstrips in the high-altitude area.

Despite multiple rounds of military and diplomatic engagements, friction points remained, with India restricting Chinese investments, banning dozens of Chinese apps, and scrutinizing trade ties, as it deepened relations with Beijing’s rivals — the US, Japan, and Australia.

But a recent disruption caused earlier this month by US President Donald Trump’s trade war, in which he unexpectedly hiked the total duty on Indian exports to 50 percent, has created an opening for the Asian powers to seek to repair ties.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Monday.

Ahead of meeting Modi, he held talks with his counterpart, S. Jaishankar, who told him in his welcome speech that after a “difficult period” in bilateral relations, the “two nations now seek to move ahead.”

Jaishankar said the visit would cover economic and trade issues, including cross-border trade, as well as people-to-people contacts.

Wang also met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for the 24th round of talks to discuss de-escalation of border tensions, and said he was ready to work with India “to build more consensus and identify the direction, the specific goals of the boundary consultations going forward, and create more conditions for the improvement and further growth” of bilateral relations.

A thaw between India and China began last year, when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral meeting in five years at a summit of BRICS nations in Russia’s Kazan.

They are expected to meet again later this month as Modi will visit China for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This will be the Indian prime minister’s first official trip to China in over six years.

 

“Both are moving gradually to try and normalize a relationship. If you go back to October last year when Prime Minister Modi met President Xi Jinping, you saw the beginnings of some sort of an effort towards normalization,” Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution, told Arab News.

But after years of freeze, change is not likely to happen immediately.

Kewalramani expects that as the two countries resume talks, they would be followed by more engagements at the levels of commerce, finance, industry and technology ministers.

“We can start to build on areas where there are commonalities and shared interests that would inject some sort of stability not only into the relationship but also into the geopolitics of the region,” he said.

“One can argue that the disruption that Donald Trump has caused has led to some degree of urgency, but I don’t think you’re going to see an overnight change in the relationship. I think what you are going to see is a slow, cautious, calibrated effort by both sides to try and arrive at some sort of a new equilibrium.”

Topics: India China Narendra Modi Wang Yi

Related

Special What led to Modi-Xi handshake and thaw in India-China ties video
World
What led to Modi-Xi handshake and thaw in India-China ties
Update Modi and Xi agree to resolve differences, boost India-China ties
World
Modi and Xi agree to resolve differences, boost India-China ties

Latest updates

Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time
How Gaza’s hospitals became a battleground against Israeli bombs and hunger
How Gaza’s hospitals became a battleground against Israeli bombs and hunger
Saudi ambassador to Switzerland presents credentials
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Switzerland Abdulrahman Al-Dawood presents his credentials to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.
France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’
France calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim ‘abject’
Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine
Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.