Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August

In viral campaign, Southeast Asians use apps to support Indonesian delivery drivers

JAKARTA: A new solidarity movement has emerged across Southeast Asia, as people started to place fake orders on delivery apps — not to receive meals, but to support Indonesian app-based drivers, as many have been struggling to stay afloat amid closures following nationwide protests.

The mass protests led by students and workers that broke out in Jakarta last week were sparked by controversial perks and housing allowances for lawmakers. Anger grew further after an armed police vehicle ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery driver, Affan Kurniawan, at a protest site.

At least nine people have been killed since as mass demonstrations spread to other major cities, with more people joining in — including thousands of Indonesian app-based drivers — to protest police violence, corruption and social inequality.

Constant social media updates and videos shared real-time by protesting Indonesians have sparked a massive show of solidarity in other Southeast Asian countries. One campaign in particular gained massive traction, when an X user suggested a way in which others can support Indonesians by giving delivery riders orders from abroad.

In step-by-step posts that have since gained more than 57 million views, the Thailand-based user, @sighyam, who goes by Yammi, explained how to order food, beverage, first aid kits and give tips through delivery apps.

“What I saw in Indonesia was a gross violation of not just human rights, but of the ability for us as human beings and our rights to demonstrate our voices in public spaces. And for Affan to be run over by a police vehicle was shocking for me. It made me so emotional,” Yammi told Arab News on Tuesday.

He soon figured out a way to act and encouraged others to do the same.

“So many people … hopped on board. I feel really proud of everyone,” he said. “Young people and our generation — I’m talking Generation Z — are really plugged into what’s happening and we’re seeing and we’re connecting with each other’s shared struggles. So, when we show each other solidarity, we’re also validating our own efforts in our own countries, and I think that’s really powerful.”

As Yammi’s call became a trending topic on X over the weekend, thousands from across the region and beyond have been sharing screenshots of their orders for and interactions with Indonesian drivers.

“When the riders received the food, many of them were visibly touched. Some expressed gratitude, while others were quietly surprised because they did not expect anyone to think of their situation,” said Min, who supported the campaign from Malaysia.

“Solidarity is not always about grand gestures, it can also be about empathy, about making sure ordinary people like the riders who kept working despite the risks, feel seen and supported … supporting them, even in a simple way, made me realize how important it is to look beyond the headlines and also care for the individuals who are silently affected by the bigger events.”

Tine, who is based in the Philippines, said she could easily relate to what is happening in Indonesia.

“I sympathize with their situation as someone who also comes from a Southeast Asian country currently facing issues with corruption,” she told Arab News.

“It’s really heartwarming. I’m glad to see SEAblings, as what many call us now, connect and support one another in this way.”

The call for solidarity was also answered by Singaporeans. Among them was Nurul A’ini, who said she felt inspired seeing how many people engaged with the original post.

“As a Singaporean, I know how much we depend on drivers and delivery riders here, too, and I can imagine how tough it must be for those in Indonesia, who are struggling even more,” she said.

“Supporting them is not just about giving food or money. It’s about showing that they’re not alone and that we see their hard work … at the end of the day, we’re all neighbors in this region, and lending a hand, even in small ways, can mean a lot. That’s why I felt it was important to also step up and contribute.”