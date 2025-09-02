Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August

BERLIN: Asylum applications in Germany fell by almost 60 percent in August compared with the same month last year as the government pursued a crackdown on migration, interior ministry figures showed on Tuesday.
A total of 7,803 people applied for asylum for the first time in August, compared with 18,427 last year, the ministry said, confirming figures first published by the Bild daily.
The drop comes as Germany pursues various measures to curb migration under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office in May.
Under Merz, Germany has imposed strict border controls and deported criminals to Afghanistan.
The government has restricted family reunifications for some migrants and plans to toughen the rules for obtaining German citizenship.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the figures were evidence that “our asylum policy change is working, our measures are successful.”
From now on, he said, the political focus would be on “tightening up the common European asylum system in order to further reduce the pressure of migration on Europe.”
The new figures continue a trend that could already be seen in previous months of 2025.
In July, Germany registered 8,293 asylum applications, compared with 18,503 in the same month last year.
A total of 70,011 applications were filed in the first seven months of the year, compared with 140,783 during the same period in 2024, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).
