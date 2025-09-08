You are here

Pakistan weighs spectrum roadmap in talks with industry stakeholders, global telecom body

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb (fifth left) chairs a meeting of the Spectrum Advisory Committee in Islamabad, Pakistan, on September 8, 2025. (PID)
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
  • Discussions underscored importance of spectrum in growth of IT and telecom services and exports
  • The development comes amid Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate work on 5G spectrum rollout by Dec.
Ismail Dilawar
KARACHI: Members of a Pakistani advisory committee on Monday met with telecom industry stakeholders and a global telecom body to discuss a roadmap for spectrum enhancement in the South Asian country, Pakistan’s Finance Division said.

The meeting was presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and attended by federal ministers, senior officials of relevant ministries and regulators, representatives of leading mobile operators and Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific at GSMA.

The GSMA is a global organization that aims to utilize the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation that is foundational to positive business environments and societal change, unlocking the full power of connectivity.

During Monday’s meeting, participants from the telecom industry and GSMA shared perspectives on advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation through an effective spectrum policy, according to the Finance Division.

“Discussions underscored the importance of spectrum in enabling growth of IT and telecom services, supporting exports, jobs, and wider digital adoption,” it said.

“Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the insights of the industry and GSMA, appreciating the value of global best practices for Pakistan’s spectrum roadmap.”

The development comes amid Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate work on spectrum auction for expanding the telecommunication network and introducing 5G technology by Dec. this year as Islamabad eyes digital transformation in the South Asian country.

Pakistan lost nearly $1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector in just one year, with inflows plunging from $1.67 billion in 2021–22 to $750 million in 2022–23, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report issued in July.

The decline reflected growing unease among investors about Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, wherein fixed broadband penetration was just 1.3 percent, and only 14.8 percent of cell towers were connected to fiber, making it difficult to meet rising data demands or prepare for 5G deployment.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, Finance Minister Aurangzeb emphasized timely progress on the spectrum process to capture emerging opportunities for Pakistan’s economy and society, according to the Finance Division.

IT and Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar reaffirmed the government’s focus on enabling a “digitally connected Pakistan with inclusive, affordable and high-quality connectivity.”

Pakistan arrests dozens at protest over Daesh-claimed suicide attack

AFP
Pakistan arrests dozens at protest over Daesh-claimed suicide attack

  • Businesses were shut, demonstrators took to streets across a dozen cities in Balochistan in response to the Sept. 2 bombing
  • Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing in a stadium parking lot in Quetta, where hundreds of BNP supporters had gathered
AFP

QUETTA: Police arrested at least 60 people and deployed tear gas in Pakistan’s poorest province during a strike on Monday, as protesters demanded accountability over a suicide attack claimed by Daesh.

Businesses were shut and demonstrators took to the streets across more than a dozen cities in Balochistan in response to a September 2 bombing at a political rally that killed 15 people.

In provincial capital Quetta, police arrested protesters blocking a road and fired tear gas to disperse them.

“The government has already warned the protesters that although they have their democratic right to protest peaceful, they have no right to force people to be off the roads or disrupt the vehicle traffic and force the people to close their businesses,” senior police superintendent Muhammad Baloch told AFP.

Balochistan, a turbulent province on the border with Iran and Afghanistan, is regularly the scene of violence, often carried out by militants from the regional branch of the Daesh, Islamic State-Khorasan, as well as by IS-Pakistan or Baloch separatists.

Ahead of the strike, the Balochistan National Party (BNP) urged the public to unify across political, tribal and class lines to demand those behind the attack to be exposed.

“Isn’t the state responsible for this? Wasn’t it the duty of the state to protect these innocent people?” said BNP chief Akhtar Mengal.

The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the bombing in a stadium parking lot in Quetta, where hundreds of BNP supporters had gathered for a rally.

Last year was the deadliest in a decade in Pakistan, with a spike in violence along the western border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s largest and most resource-rich province, sparsely populated Balochistan is also its poorest, and regularly ranks among the lowest on human development indicator scorecards.

Baloch separatists have been fighting a decades-long insurgency against the Pakistan military with the aim of ending discrimination against the Baloch people on their land, which has been met with a severe counter-terrorism crackdown.

Washington, Islamabad deepen cooperation with mining pact on critical minerals

Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
Washington, Islamabad deepen cooperation with mining pact on critical minerals

  • US State Secretary Marco Rubio last month said Washington looked forward to exploring cooperation with Pakistan in critical minerals
  • Pakistan is rich in gold, copper, lithium and other mineral reserves, yet its mineral sector contributes only 3.2 percent to the country’s GDP
UROOSA JADOON

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) have signed an agreement on critical minerals, the US embassy in Islamabad said, amid deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed between American firm US Strategic Metals (USSM) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, according to the US embassy in Islamabad.

Missouri-based USSM produces and recycles critical minerals, which Washington says are essential in a variety of technologies related to advanced manufacturing and energy production.

While the embassy did not divulge specific details of the agreement, its Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Natalie Baker called the signing yet another example of the strength of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship that will “benefit both countries.”

“The Trump administration has made the forging of such deals a key priority given the importance of critical mineral resources to American security and prosperity,” Baker said in a statement issued by the US embassy.

“We look forward to seeing future agreements between US companies and their counterparts in the critical minerals and mining sector in Pakistan.”

Critical minerals are a select group of non-fuel minerals and metals essential for modern manufacturing, technological advancements, and the transition to clean energy technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles, but are subject to supply chain vulnerabilities.

Pakistan is rich in gold, copper and lithium reserves as well as other minerals, yet its mineral sector contributes only 3.2 percent to the country’s GDP and 0.1 percent to global exports, according to official figures.

Last month, Pakistani and the US officials discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan’s railways and infrastructure to support mineral extraction and transportation, according to the US embassy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the same month Washington looked forward to exploring cooperation with Pakistan in critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

In July, Pakistan also signed a trade deal with the US after which Washington slashed its tariff on Pakistani goods from 29 percent to 19 percent, while Trump imposed double tariffs on Islamabad’s arch-rival India.

Islamabad is currently aiming to tap into its underutilized mineral potential by attracting investment from global mining companies.

In April this year, Pakistan hosted an international minerals summit in Islamabad where top companies and government officials from the US, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkiye, the UK, Azerbaijan, and other nations attended. The summit aimed to attract foreign investment in the country’s mining sector.

Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion

Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
ISMAIL DILAWAR 
Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion

  • Remittances rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in August, with cumulative inflows for FY 2025–26 at $6.4 billion
  • Inflows from Gulf nations, led by Saudi Arabia and UAE, remain vital for Pakistan’s balance of payments
ISMAIL DILAWAR 

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia remained the leading source of remittances to Pakistan in August 2025, sending $736.7 million of the $3.1 billion total received during the month, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Monday. 

Remittances are a key pillar of Pakistan’s external finances, providing hard currency that supports household consumption, helps narrow the current-account gap and bolsters foreign exchange reserves. The steady pipeline from Gulf economies, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has remained crucial for Pakistan’s balance of payments.

Pakistan has received a cumulative $6.4 billion in workers’ remittances during the first two months of fiscal year 2025–26 (July-August), marking a 7.0 percent increase from $5.9 billion in the same period last year.

“Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $ 3.1 billion during August 2025,” the central bank said. “In terms of growth, remittances increased by 6.6 percent on year-on-year basis.”

The bulk of these inflows originated from Saudi Arabia ($736.7 million), followed by the UAE ($642.9 million), the UK ($463.4 million) and the US ($267.3 million).

Pakistan received a record $38.3 billion in workers’ remittances during the last fiscal year, reporting an increase of about $8 billion over a 12-month period — exceedng the country’s ongoing $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia led all contributors during FY25, with remittances totaling $9.34 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $7.83 billion, the United Kingdom at $5.99 billion and the United States at $3.72 billion.

Remittances from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries excluding Saudi Arabia and the UAE totaled $3.71 billion, while EU countries contributed $3.53 billion.

Economists say remittances function as a stabilizer for Pakistan’s economy, helping millions of households manage expenses while giving policymakers breathing room during periods of tight external financing conditions. With traditional sources in the Middle East still accounting for the bulk of transfers, the trajectory of regional labor demand remains central to Pakistan’s outlook on remittance flows.

Pakistan awards UAE naval chief top military honor amid deepening defense ties

Updated 08 September 2025
Pakistan awards UAE naval chief top military honor amid deepening defense ties

  • Maj. Gen. Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi discusses bilateral military cooperation with Pakistan’s president and top military commanders
  • The Emirati naval commander conveys the UAE’s ‘keen interest’ in conducting joint exercises with PAF, the Pakistani military says
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday conferred its prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on UAE naval chief Major General Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi, highlighting the close defense partnership between the two countries as the commander met senior civilian and military leaders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The UAE naval chief was bestowed with the award by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari at a special investiture ceremony in Islamabad, according to the president’s office.

Later, Maj. Gen. Alremeithi met with the president, who said the award was a recognition of his outstanding services, while his visit reflected the enduring fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

“The President underscored that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy extraordinary and exemplary relations, rooted in history and strengthened by enduring people-to-people bonds,” the Pakistan president’s office said in a statement.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue working closely with the UAE to further strengthen these brotherly ties.”

Pakistan and the UAE have strong defense, trade, cultural and brotherly relations, with both countries regularly participating in joint military exercises to strengthen their joint operability.

Highlighting the strong defense and security partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, the President expressed satisfaction over the active participation of the UAE Navy in Aman Dialogue-25 and Exercise Aman-25 in Feb. this year, according to the statement.

He appreciated the confidence the UAE Navy has placed in the professional expertise of Pakistan Navy and assured that Pakistan Navy remains ready to support the UAE Navy’s manpower requirements in the future as well, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing collaboration between the two naval forces.

Commander Alremeithi said he had close ties with Pakistan, having spent four years in the country while graduating from the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, the Pakistan presidency said.

Separately, the UAE naval chief met with Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The two dignitaries held in-depth discussions on professional matters, reviewing the evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The meetings focused on professional matters, evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment. In his meeting with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief, both sides explored fresh avenues of engagement through joint training initiatives and deeper military-to-military cooperation.

“The visiting dignitary expressed the earnest desire of the UAE Armed Forces to draw from the Pakistan Air Force’s rich operational experience in multi-domain warfare,” the ISPR said. “He underscored that PAF’s tested operational framework and combat-proven doctrine remain invaluable for regional and international partners alike.”

The development follows a four-day Pakistan-India military standoff in May, during which officials said the PAF successfully conducted multi-domain operations to down six Indian fighter jets, including the French-made Rafale jets. While India has acknowledged losses in the air, it has not specified the number of aircraft lost.

The hour-long India-Pakistan fight, which took place in darkness, involved some 110 aircraft, experts estimate, making it the world’s largest air battle in decades.

Pakistan’s Chines-made J-10s shot down at least one Rafale, Reuters reported in May, citing US officials. Its downing surprised many in the military community and raised questions about the effectiveness of Western military hardware against untested Chinese alternatives.

“Commander of the UAE Naval Forces further conveyed UAE’s keen interest in conducting joint exercises with PAF, highlighting the immense value of mutual learning, operational synergy and enhanced interoperability,” the ISPR said.

“He also shared that the UAE Air Force is eager to participate in joint training initiatives in Pakistan, an undertaking he described as a vital cornerstone in further cementing the brotherly relations between the two nations.”

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise

Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise

  • Asia Cup tournament looked in limbo after four days of military conflict between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in May 
  • Eight-nation cup is taking place in United Arab Emirates from Sept. 9-28, despite boycott calls from ex-Indian cricketers
Reuters

Reigning 20-overs world champions India look overwhelming favorites to retain their Asia Cup title with Suryakumar Yadav leading a crack squad that can sweep aside rivals and any geopolitical distraction in the tournament beginning on Tuesday.

The Sept. 9-28 tournament had looked in limbo after four days of military conflict between tournament hosts India and bitter neighbors Pakistan in May this year.

The eight-team competition was subsequently moved to the United Arab Emirates but the geopolitical undercurrents were palpable with several former India cricketers demanding a boycott of matches against Pakistan.

With New Delhi backing the Indian cricket board’s stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events only, the Asian Cricket Council, which organizes the Asia Cup, is confident its flagship tournament would prove a success.

With an eye on the T20 World Cup next year, India gave an indication of how seriously they view the tournament when they picked pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The 31-year-old is played sparingly to manage his all-format workload and India will hope to benefit from the wily seamer’s craft both in the powerplay and the death overs.

Test captain Shubman Gill has been recalled to reinforce a batting lineup teeming with serious power-hitters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, currently the top-two T20 batters in official rankings, as well as skipper Suryakumar.

Arch-rivals Pakistan will enter the tournament low on experience but high on confidence after winning a tri-series, also involving Afghanistan and hosts UAE, on Sunday.

“We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

“We’ve been doing really well since the Bangladesh home series. Finally, we’re in very good shape and fully prepared for the Asia Cup.”

Having ignored former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will need sustained contribution from their batters against tougher opposition.

Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in Sunday’s final in Sharjah but skipper Rashid Khan counts their familiarity with conditions as a major gain.

“It’s important for us to learn from these conditions ahead of the Asia Cup,” Rashid, who will lead Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack, said.

“Over the last eight-nine months, we haven’t played much T20 cricket together and a series like this gives us positive energy.

“I think it’s going to be a great and exciting Asia Cup for us.”

Under Litton Das, a new-look Bangladesh will be itching to prove their mettle having lost the likes of stalwarts Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal to retirement.

Afghanistan play Hong Kong in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. 

