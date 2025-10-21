You are here

  • Home
  • Israel still fires on Lebanon almost a year after a ceasefire. Some predict the same for Gaza

Israel still fires on Lebanon almost a year after a ceasefire. Some predict the same for Gaza

Israel still fires on Lebanon almost a year after a ceasefire. Some predict the same for Gaza
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Ej Jarmaq. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p98tj

Updated 21 October 2025
AP
Follow

Israel still fires on Lebanon almost a year after a ceasefire. Some predict the same for Gaza

Israel still fires on Lebanon almost a year after a ceasefire. Some predict the same for Gaza
  • Lebanon’s health ministry has reported more than 270 people killed and around 850 wounded by Israeli military actions since the ceasefire
  • Israel says it aims to stop the badly weakened Hezbollah from rebuilding
Updated 21 October 2025
AP
Follow

BEIRUT: As a tenuous ceasefire took hold in Gaza this month, Israel launched more airstrikes on southern Lebanon — 11 months into a ceasefire there.
The bombardment of a construction equipment business killed a Syrian passerby, wounded seven people including two women, and destroyed millions of dollars worth of bulldozers and excavators.
The Oct. 11 strikes would be an anomaly in most countries not at war. But near-daily Israeli attacks have become the new normal in Lebanon, nearly a year after a US-brokered truce halted the latest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Some see a likely blueprint for the Gaza ceasefire, with ongoing but lower-intensity conflicts. On Sunday, Israel struck Gaza after it said Hamas fired at its troops, in the first major test of the US-brokered truce.
Mona Yacoubian, director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, described the Lebanon scenario as a “lessfire” rather than a ceasefire.
Lebanon “could well serve as the model for Gaza, essentially giving leeway to Israeli forces to strike whenever they deem a threat without a full resumption of conflict,” she said.
A ceasefire with no clear enforcement
The latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict began the day after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza. The militant group Hezbollah, largely based in southern Lebanon, began firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas and the Palestinians.
Israel responded with airstrikes and shelling. The low-level conflict escalated into full-scale war in September 2024.
The ceasefire on Nov. 27, 2024, required Lebanon to stop armed groups from attacking Israel and Israel to halt “offensive” military actions in Lebanon. It said Israel and Lebanon can act in “self-defense,” without elaborating.
Both sides can report alleged violations to a monitoring committee of the US, France, Israel, Lebanon and the UN peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL, but the deal is vague on enforcement.
In practice, Israel has largely taken enforcement into its own hands, asserting that its strikes in Lebanon target Hezbollah militants, facilities and weapons.
Israel says it aims to stop the badly weakened group from rebuilding. Lebanese officials say the attacks obstruct its efforts to get Hezbollah to disarm by giving the group a pretext to hold onto its weapons.
Lebanon also says Israel’s strikes, including the Oct. 11 one, often harm civilians and destroy infrastructure unrelated to Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s health ministry has reported more than 270 people killed and around 850 wounded by Israeli military actions since the ceasefire. As of Oct. 9, the UN human rights office had verified that 107 of those killed were civilians or noncombatants, said spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan.
No Israelis have been killed by fire from Lebanon since the ceasefire.
From Nov. 27, 2024, to mid-October, UNIFIL detected around 950 projectiles fired from Israel into Lebanon and 100 Israeli airstrikes, spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said. During the same period, it reported 21 projectiles fired from Lebanon toward Israel. Hezbollah has claimed one attack since the ceasefire.
Conflicting narratives
After the Oct. 11 strikes in Msayleh, Israel’s army said it hit “engineering equipment intended for the reconstruction of terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”
Lebanese authorities, Hezbollah and the equipment’s owner disputed that.
“Everyone in Lebanon, from all different sects, comes to buy from us,” owner Ahmad Tabaja told journalists. “What have we done wrong?”
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the strikes “blatant aggression against civilian facilities.” Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused Israel of seeking to prevent communities’ reconstruction. Lebanon complained to the UN Security Council.
A few days later, Israel struck a cement factory and a quarry, claiming Hezbollah planned to use it to rebuild its infrastructure.
Last month, an Israeli strike hit a motorcycle and a car carrying a family in Bint Jbeil. It killed Shadi Charara, a car salesman, three of his children — including 18-month-old twins — and the motorcyclist, and badly wounded Charara’s wife and oldest daughter. It was among the highest death tolls since the ceasefire, sparking particular outrage because of the children.
“My brother was a civilian and his children and wife are civilians, and they have nothing to do with politics,” said sister Amina Charara.
Israel’s military said it was targeting a Hezbollah militant, whom it did not name, but acknowledged that civilians were killed.
Even when the target is a known Hezbollah member, the military necessity can be disputed.
Earlier this month, an Israeli drone strike killed a Hezbollah member who was blinded last year in Israel’s exploding pagers attack, along with his wife. Israel’s army said Hassan Atwi was a key official in Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit. Hezbollah officials said he had played no military role since losing his eyesight.
The end of ‘mutual deterrence’
Hezbollah was formed in 1982, with Iranian backing, to fight Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon at the time. Israeli forces withdrew in 2000, and Hezbollah grew into one of the region’s most powerful non-state armed groups.
In 2006, Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war that ended in a draw. For the next 17 years, “there was a tense calm ... that was largely due to mutual deterrence,” said Nicholas Blanford, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Middle East program.
Strikes in Lebanon were generally understood to be off limits. Both sides wanted to avoid another damaging war. Now that equation has changed.
Though Blanford said Hezbollah could still deliver blows to Israel, the group’s “deterrence has been shattered by the recent war,” he said.
In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Hezbollah political official Mohammad Fneish said the prospect of coexisting with daily Israeli attacks is “not acceptable.”
But the group has largely limited itself to calling on Lebanon’s government to pressure Israel with what Fneish called “its political, diplomatic or other capabilities.”
He added: “If things develop further, then the resistance leadership is studying matters, and all options are open.”
Yacoubian, the analyst, said she didn’t see the situation in Lebanon changing any time soon, “barring a breakthrough in behind-the-scenes negotiations brokered by the US”
With the Gaza ceasefire, she said, the difference could be the “significant role” of fellow mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Gaza Israel Palestine

Related

Special Israeli air strikes raise tensions as Lebanon faces pressure over Hezbollah’s arms
Middle-East

Israeli air strikes raise tensions as Lebanon faces pressure over Hezbollah’s arms

UN Security Council backs Lebanon’s efforts to assert sovereignty, calls for global support of army
Middle-East

UN Security Council backs Lebanon’s efforts to assert sovereignty, calls for global support of army

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
  • Mohammed Alabbar says rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
ABU DHABI: Dubai real estate developer Emaar has not been approached for any post-war Gaza reconstruction work and would not be inclined to do any, said its founder and chairman Mohammed Alabbar.
While US President Donald Trump has envisaged the creation of a new Riviera in Gaza, Alabbar said on Wednesday rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction. “It’s my philosophy ... that everybody should clean up his garbage,” he told the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“I’m very focused on making money for my shareholders,” he added.
Emaar, a building block of Dubai’s expansion into a global economic player in recent decades and developer of the world’s tallest building, is involved in projects worldwide.
Its Marassi Red Sea tourism development in Egypt alongside Saudi and local investors will involve investment of $17 billion, Alabbar said.
Emaar is also looking at possible new projects in India and China. “Their evolution of economic development in India is quite good. China is also, you know, still suffering with their housing problem but you know they’ll come up with it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the US housing shortage is “a disaster” that should be a focus for Trump, he said, urging states and major companies to work together on the problem.
“You can talk about autonomous cars, investment in, you know, data centers. Thank you so much. We want to have a house,” Alabbar added.

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

TYRE: Nearly a year after a truce was meant to bring calm to Lebanon’s border with Israel, tens of thousands of people have not yet returned to ruined towns in the south, kept away by deadly Israeli strikes and slim prospects of rebuilding.
Among them, 50-year-old farmer Zeinab Mehdi, who fled her home in the border town of Naqoura last year when the war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah intensified, joining more than a million people fleeing the south’s hilly villages.
Mehdi, like many of those who left, placed her hopes in a US-brokered ceasefire agreed on November 26, 2024 that ordered hostilities to stop “to enable civilians on both sides of (the border) to return safely to their lands and homes.”

TRUCE DID NOT END ISRAELI STRIKES
But while rockets are no longer launched from Lebanon, Israel has kept up strikes and troops occupying hilltops in Lebanon still flatten homes, according to residents, Lebanese officials and rights organizations.
Israel says its post-truce strikes target Hezbollah’s efforts to re-establish military posts or train new fighters, accusing the group last week of hiding “terrorist activity under civilian disguise in Lebanon.” Israel said in February that it needed to keep forces in Lebanon “to defend Israeli citizens” before territory is fully handed over to Lebanese troops.
Hezbollah denies that it is seeking to reconstitute its military force in south Lebanon and says Israel is striking the area to deliberately keep civilians from ever returning home.
“Whatever house was still standing or land was still in good shape, they razed,” said Mehdi, who now works on a farming project funded by the UN Women’s agency in the coastal city of Tyre. “They pulled water pumps out from the ground and destroyed them. All the irrigation I had in the ground is broken. I have nothing.”
IMAGES SHOW POST-TRUCE DESTRUCTION
Mona Yacoubian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, described the pace of strikes as Lebanon’s “new normal.” Observers have worried that it offers a preview of how this month’s fragile ceasefire in Gaza could play out: steady strikes without full-blown war.
On October 11, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon hit construction yards approximately 40 km (25 miles) from the border, destroying more than 300 vehicles including bulldozers and excavators.
The Israeli military said it had struck “engineering machinery used to re-establish terrorist infrastructure.” Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said it hit civilian facilities.
Public Works Studio, a Lebanese research organization, said there had been dozens of deadly attacks on people attempting to return home and using excavators to clear the rubble of their homes or filling water tanks on their rooftops.
Reuters reviewed satellite imagery of Naqoura provided by Planet Labs showing the town on January 19, approximately two months after the ceasefire came into force, and on September 14.
Reuters counted at least two dozen structures in Naqoura in the January image that appeared to have been destroyed by September, when the image showed grayish-white marks where the structures once stood. Given the buildings were intact in January, this indicated the buildings were destroyed in strikes, rather than in rebuilding efforts.
Asked about the images showing destruction in Naqoura and in another village, Houla, the Israeli military said it conducted precise operations against Hezbollah.
“The two mentioned villages contained numerous terrorist infrastructures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization — located inside civilian buildings, underground, and within dense agricultural terrain,” the military said in a statement to Reuters.
’STILL LIVING IN A WAR’
More than 64,000 people remain displaced in Lebanon, including nearly 1,000 who fled areas this month where Israel carried out strikes, the International Organization for Migration says.
Some still live in schools in Tyre.
Mounifa Aidibeh, 47, transformed her catering business into a community kitchen when Israel sharply escalated its strikes on September 23, 2024, aiming to break Hezbollah and beginning what Lebanese call the “66-day war.”
Aidibeh’s Mhanna community kitchen, also supported by the UN Women’s agency, uses the harvest from Mehdi’s farming to make 1,350 meals daily for the displaced in the schools.
“We thought when the 66-day war is done, we’d of course stop. We didn’t expect people wouldn’t go back to their homes,” Aidibeh said as cooks, also displaced, tended to vats of simmering onions.
Persistent displacement is just one sign hostilities never concluded. Aidibeh pointed to a recent strike in the town of Bint Jbeil that killed children, Israel’s warnings to stay away from southern villages and the daily buzz of Israeli drones overhead.
“The war never ended for it to come back – we’re still living in a war,” she said. “The war will end when Israel leaves Lebanon. When it totally leaves Lebanon. When there’s no drone in the sky, when (Israel) doesn’t hit a house every day.”
Israel said in August that it would be willing to reduce its troop presence in Lebanon if the Lebanese army takes steps to disarm Hezbollah.

STILL NO MAJOR RECONSTRUCTION
The World Bank estimates Lebanon needs $11 billion to rebuild homes and infrastructure destroyed in the war. But major reconstruction efforts have yet to begin, with some countries conditioning recovery funds on progress to disarm Hezbollah.
Bidaya Sleiman, 41, was elected to Houla’s municipal council this year but cannot live in the border town since an Israeli strike destroyed her home last year.
She visits weekly to support the township’s modest efforts to revive public services.
“Through meeting up with people and listening to their complaints, I say the war is still ongoing and the pain of war is continuing,” she told Reuters.
Israeli strikes hit Houla this month, and satellite imagery from Planet Labs dated September 24 showed widespread new damage in the town compared to a February image. With winter approaching, Sleiman said needs for shelter will grow — but first, residents want attacks to stop.
“The first thing people want is security. Because whatever we can offer these people, or whatever the state or authorities offer in compensation – if there’s no security then there’s something missing,” she said.

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas
  • US leader: Gaza deal could also pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday cautioned there were challenges ahead both in terms of disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza as part of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement.

“We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel,” Vance said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Vance is in Israel to shore up support for the ceasefire and post-war reconstruction plans brokered by US President Donald Trump.

During a press conference on Tuesday in Kiryat Gat, a city in southern Israel where a US-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, Vance expressed “great optimism” that the truce would hold.

He said Washington would not set a deadline for Hamas to disarm under the deal, despite concerns in Israel that the group has seized on the halt in fighting to reassert itself in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said ideas for “the day after” had been discussed.

“We’re just creating an unbelievable day after with a completely new vision of how to have the civil government, how to have the security there, who could provide that security there.”

“It’s not going to be easy, but I think it’s possible... we’re really creating a peace plan and an infrastructure here where nothing existed even a week and a day ago,” he said.

“That’s going to require a lot of work. It requires a lot of ingenuity.”

Vance said that the Gaza deal could also pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East.

“I think this Gaza deal is a critical piece of unlocking the Abraham Accords,” Vance said, referring to the series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020.

“But what it could allow is an alliance structure in the Middle East that perseveres, that endures, and that allows the good people in this region, the world, to step up and take ownership of their own backyard.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel US JD Vance

Related

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu
Middle-East

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Vance says Israel hostages could be freed ‘any moment,’ vows continued US pressure video
World

Vance says Israel hostages could be freed ‘any moment,’ vows continued US pressure

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict
  • Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, punches above its weight diplomatically in the region and beyond and has gained vast influence by strategically investing everywhere from the West to Africa
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates president, called on Wednesday for compromise to end the Middle East conflict by providing security for Israel and a viable state for Palestinians.
The Gaza ceasefire that came into force earlier this month presents an important opening but the approach to one of the world’s most complex and intractable conflicts needs to change, Gargash said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“This is definitely a moment of opportunity. I think the first thing to say, we see opportunity because we have a chance today to change course,” he said.
The UAE, a wealthy Gulf Arab state, is seen as a vital player in efforts to rebuild Gaza after two years of war — following the deadly attack on southern Israel by militant group Hamas — that killed tens of thousands of people and demolished the Palestinian enclave, creating widespread hunger and a humanitarian disaster.
“Some policies are no longer valid and should not be reincarnated, the maximalist views on the Palestinian issue are no longer valid, we have to address the issue that we have two contending nationalisms fighting on one piece of land and that land has to be divided,” Gargash said.
“Are we going to continue with this sort of maximalist views on how to address the Palestinian issue, for example, by the Israeli right, which has to understand that this is not going to go away,” added Gargash, who served as the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs from 2008 to 2021.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the most far-right government in Israel’s history, has rejected the idea of a Palestinian state.

UAE’S INFLUENTIAL ROLE IN THE REGION
Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, punches above its weight diplomatically in the region and beyond and has gained vast influence by strategically investing everywhere from the West to Africa.
The UAE was the most prominent of the Arab states to sign US-brokered normalization deals with Israel in 2020 known as the Abraham Accords.
UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh said during a panel at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit that the UAE normalized relations with Israel to foster tolerance and change mindsets in the region.
“We partnered with the Arab region, with the United States and with Israel using the Abraham Accords to help achieve this ceasefire in Gaza that was so desperately needed,” said Nusseibeh.
Gargash reiterated that Israeli annexation in the occupied West Bank would constitute a “red line” for the UAE.
Asked if that red line could lead to the end of the Abraham Accords, which US President Donald Trump wants to expand to include other Arab states to stabilize the Middle East and promote economic growth, Gargash said the focus now should be on making Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war work.
As Gaza faces a shaky ceasefire, highly sensitive questions remain for the next phase of the truce in the US plan, such as widespread calls for Hamas to disarm and for the group not to play any future role in governing the enclave.
The UAE sees Islamist groups such as Hamas as an existential threat, a position that often influences its foreign policy.
“We’ve had 30 years of the trajectory of political Islam, and political Islam was the main combatant here in the two years of war,” Gargash said, adding that political Islam could now be waning.
The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, Hamas’ rival, expects to play a significant role in post-war Gaza even though Trump’s plan sidelines it for now, and it is banking on Arab support to secure its position despite Israeli objections, Palestinian officials say.
Asked about the PA, Gargash noted that it has stated that it is willing to reform, but he added that changes such as financial transparency were needed.

Topics: UAE

Related

United Arab Emirates cuts red tape to attract digital businesses photos
Middle-East

United Arab Emirates cuts red tape to attract digital businesses

Saudi tech delegation showcases innovation at GITEX in Dubai
Business & Economy

Saudi tech delegation showcases innovation at GITEX in Dubai

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu
Updated 22 October 2025
AP
Follow

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu
  • Vance is meeting Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday
  • Uncertainty remains over the peace plan, including disarming Hamas, the deployment of an international security force in Gaza
Updated 22 October 2025
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel has completed the identification of the bodies of two more hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday, as US Vice President JD Vance sounded a buoyant note about progress in Gaza’s fragile ceasefire during a visit to Israel.
Authorities identified the deceased hostages as Arie Zalmanovich and Tamir Adar. Their bodies were transported in coffins by the Red Cross and handed over to the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip. A military ceremony attended by the chief rabbi of the Israel Defense Forces was planned for later in the day, Netanyahu’s office said.
The two were killed in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants, which triggered the two-year war.
Since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, the remains of 15 hostages have been returned to Israel. Another 13 still need to be recovered in Gaza and handed over, a key element to the ceasefire agreement.
Meanwhile, the burial of more than 50 Palestinians is set for Wednesday at a cemetery in Deir al Balah, Gaza. The bodies were displayed outside Nasser hospital in Khan Younis ahead of burial. The 50 are among the 165 bodies of Palestinians that Israel has so far handed over.
Vance is meeting Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday. He is accompanied by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.
On Tuesday, Vance, Witkoff and Kushner said the ceasefire had exceeded expectations but acknowledged flareups of violence in recent days.
Uncertainty remains over the peace plan, including disarming Hamas, the deployment of an international security force in Gaza and who will govern the territory. Vance said Tuesday officials are brainstorming on the composition of the security force, mentioning Turkiye and Indonesia as countries expected to contribute troops.
Britain is also sending a small contingent of military officers to Israel to assist in monitoring the ceasefire.
Charity says an armed group took over its Gaza facility
A top Palestinian non-governmental organization that offers mental health services to people in Gaza said Wednesday that there had been an “armed raid and brutal takeover” of one its facilities in the territory last week.
The Gaza Community Mental Health Programme said an “armed group” it didn’t identify stormed the facility in Gaza City on Oct. 13, seized the building, expelled guards by force and put up their own families there.
“This blatant attack and serious crime represents a flagrant violation of all laws and norms,” the group said.
It was unclear why the organization waited more than a week to report the takeover, but it said that although it had made immediate requests for authorities to intervene, there had been no “concrete action” to return the facility “despite repeated promises to evacuate.”
It urged Palestinian authorities to act immediately so that the facility is returned to its hands, ensure that patients and staff are protected and to hold those responsible to account “without any delay or leniency.”
It also called on countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to “intervene decisively” and prevent actions undermining humanitarian work.
Israelis to bid farewell to a Thai hostage killed on Oct. 7, 2023
Israelis were set on Wednesday to bid farewell to a Thai farm worker whose body will be repatriated to his native Thailand later in the day.
Sonthaya Oakkharasri was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, and his body was held in Gaza until it was returned last weekend.
A statement by the Families’ Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees said a gathering will be held at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv to pay last respects to Oakkharasri, calling him a “devoted father and farmer who dreamed of establishing his own farm.”
In the 2023 attack on Israel that started the war, Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people as hostages.
The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 68,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. The ministry maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts. Israel has disputed them without providing its own toll.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Top UN court to rule on Israel’s Gaza aid obligations
Middle-East

Top UN court to rule on Israel’s Gaza aid obligations

UN warns severe danger from unexploded ordnance in Gaza will persist for years to come
Middle-East

UN warns severe danger from unexploded ordnance in Gaza will persist for years to come

Latest updates

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences

TikToker Taher Travels connects the Arab world with global audiences

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.