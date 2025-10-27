You are here

EU, Pakistan reaffirm partnership under GSP+ as Islamabad raises ethanol, Basmati concerns

Pakistani officials and European Union lawmakers gesture during a meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad on October 27, 2025. (Handout/Senate)
Updated 27 October 2025
  • Pakistan told EU lawmakers suspension of duty-free access for Pakistani ethanol has hit sugarcane farmers and rural supply chains
  • Islamabad urges fair decision in Basmati Geographical Indication case, arguing rice is jointly grown and central to Pakistan’s economy
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and a visiting delegation of the European Parliament reaffirmed their partnership under the GSP+ preferential trade framework during talks in Islamabad on Monday, while Pakistan raised concerns over the withdrawal of duty concessions on ethanol exports and the ongoing Geographical Indication (GI) dispute over Basmati rice.

The GSP+ scheme grants Pakistan duty-free access to the EU market for most exports in exchange for progress on human rights, labor protections, environmental commitments and governance reforms. The EU is Pakistan’s largest export destination, particularly for textiles, leather, ethanol and agri-food products.

At Monday’s meeting, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan told the delegation that the European Commission’s suspension of duty-free treatment for Pakistani ethanol earlier this year, citing increased export volumes, had reduced market competitiveness and impacted sugarcane-linked rural economies, where farming communities depend on surplus molasses processing for income.

On Basmati, Pakistan noted that both Pakistan and India have sought Geographical Indication (GI) protection for the rice in the European Union, and urged the EU to ensure a fair and impartial process that reflects the crop’s cultivation across the Punjab region on both sides of the border.

“The withdrawal of duty concessions on Pakistan’s ethanol exports under the GSP+ scheme has adversely affected rural livelihoods and farming communities,” a statement by the Press Information Department said, quoting Khan, adding that Pakistan also urged the EU to ensure “a fair and impartial decision that recognizes Pakistan’s heritage and rightful claim to the globally renowned rice variety.”

The ministry noted that both issues were significant for Pakistan’s rural economy and the livelihoods of farmers, particularly in areas affected by recent floods.

The ministry said the government highlighted reforms under the GSP+ monitoring process, which links continued duty-free access to progress on human rights and governance standards.

It pointed to Pakistan’s election to the UN Human Rights Council (2026–28), the National Commission for Human Rights receiving “A status” accreditation, and new legislation including the Islamabad Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025 and the Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals.

Pakistan also asked the EU for technical assistance and transition support to meet upcoming European market regulations that will affect Pakistani exports, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on emissions-linked products, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) on supply-chain oversight, and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) governing agricultural imports.

These requirements will shape future access to the EU market for textiles, leather, agriculture and manufacturing exports.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

