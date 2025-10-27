You are here

Police officer, two assailants killed as militants storm remote town in Pakistan's Balochistan

Police officer, two assailants killed as militants storm remote town in Pakistan’s Balochistan
Pakistani police officials cordon off the site after a bomb blast at a fruit market in Quetta on April 12, 2019. (AFP/ file)
Updated 27 October 2025
Police officer, two assailants killed as militants storm remote town in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Police officer, two assailants killed as militants storm remote town in Pakistan’s Balochistan
  • No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault in Bhag town, but Baloch separatists have staged similar assaults in the past
  • Pakistan has frequently blamed a surge in militancy in its western regions on Afghanistan and India, an allegation denied by Kabul and New Delhi
Updated 27 October 2025
Saadullah Akhtar
QUETTA: A police officer and two militants were killed in a gunfight in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a senior police official said on Monday.

The gunfight ensued after dozens of armed men stormed the remote town of Bhag in Kachi district, located some 230 kilometers from the provincial capital of Quetta, at around 4:15pm local time.

Maaz-ur-Rehman, the Kachi senior superintendent of police (SSP), told Arab News the attackers, armed with heavy weapons, targeted the Bhag police station, Levies paramilitary station, a government-owned bank and offices.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, Baloch separatist militants have staged similar assaults in the past in a bid to seize control of towns in the insurgency-hit, sparsely populated province.

“Police and Levies forces resisted with bravery and killed two terrorists,” SSP Rehman told Arab News. “Unfortunately, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhaag Lutf Khosa was killed and another policeman was injured while repulsing the attack.”

Videos circulating on social media showed dozens of fighters roaming in the streets of the town. In one clip, a man, who identifies himself as an employee of National Bank, describes how the attackers vandalized their bank branch.

“The terrorists have taken away one body of their killed members, while the other was seized by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials with weapons and grenades,” SSP Rehman said, adding the attackers also snatched a sniper rifle from a paramilitary Levies member.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and resource-rich province, has long been plagued by a low-level insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatist groups like the BLA. They accuse Islamabad of exploiting the province’s natural resources, such as gold and copper, while neglecting the local population.

Pakistan rejects these allegations, asserting that the federal government has prioritized Balochistan’s development by investing in health, education and infrastructure projects.

In January, armed fighters from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group attacked the Zehri town in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, seizing government facilities before security forces regained control, an administration official in the area said. Last week, two policemen were killed in a drive-by shooting in Nushki district of the resource-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Pakistan has frequently accused Afghanistan of allowing the use of its soil and India of backing militant groups for cross-border attacks in Pakistan’s western regions. Kabul and New Delhi have consistently denied the allegations.

Topics: police Balochistan

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

