You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework to boost trade, investment ties

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework to boost trade, investment ties

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework to boost trade, investment ties
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif (left), in conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 27, 2025. (PID)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtzx6

Updated 28 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework to boost trade, investment ties

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework to boost trade, investment ties
  • Framework aims to boost cooperation in energy, mining, IT, tourism and food security sectors
  • Development follows PM Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 28 October 2025
Waseem Abbasi
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework to strengthen trade and investment ties, according to an official statement released in Islamabad on Tuesday, as both sides move to expand their decades-old partnership following the signing of a defense pact last month.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh.

Last month, the two countries signed a security agreement pledging that aggression against one would be treated as an attack on both. The move was widely viewed as formalizing longstanding military cooperation into a binding commitment aimed at bolstering joint deterrence.

“Prince Mohammed bin Salman ... and Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, agreed during their meeting held in Riyadh on Monday to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Pakistani prime minister’s Office said in an official statement.

“This framework is based on the two countries’ shared economic interests and reaffirms their mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment relations to serve their common interests,” it added.

According to the statement, several strategic and high-impact projects will be discussed under the framework across economic, trade, investment, and development fields, adding both sides will focus on priority sectors including energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture and food security.

The two countries are also studying joint projects, including two new memorandums of understanding on electricity interconnection and energy cooperation.

The framework, Islamabad said, reflects the two nations’ shared vision to build a sustainable partnership across key economic and investment sectors.

The leaders also expressed hope that the next meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, the highest forum for giving strategic direction to bilateral relations, would be convened soon to advance the agenda.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed close ties but have sought to broaden cooperation in recent years.

Last year, the two countries signed 34 memorandums of understanding worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors.

The two nations share longstanding ties rooted in faith, mutual respect and strategic cooperation, with Riyadh remaining a key political and economic partner of Islamabad.

The Kingdom also hosts more than 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates, the largest source of remittances for Pakistan’s $407 billion economy.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia ties Pakistan Saudi Arabia trade

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

Latest updates

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.