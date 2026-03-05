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Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem

Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem
Republican presidential nominee former US President Donald Trump and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem during a town hall campaign event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, US, Oct. 14, 2024. (Reuters)
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Updated 05 March 2026
AFP
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Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem

Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem
  • Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Markwayne Mullen, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, would take over from Noem
  • Trump: Noem ‘has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)’
Updated 05 March 2026
AFP
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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday fired Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security, the agency responsible for carrying out his sweeping immigration crackdown.
According to multiple media reports, Trump was upset with Noem’s testimony at a Senate hearing this week where she said the president had approved a $220 million DHS advertising campaign in which she featured prominently.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Markwayne Mullen, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, would take over from Noem at the powerful department on March 31.
The president said Noem, 54, would become his special envoy for a new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere he called “The Shield of the Americas.”
Noem “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!),” Trump said.
Trump described Mullin as a “MAGA Warrior” and said he will be a “spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security.”
Mullin’s nomination will be subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority.
“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump said.

Deportation policy

The Republican president campaigned for the White House on a pledge to remove millions of undocumented migrants from the United States and DHS is the chief enforcer of his deportation policy.
Noem came in for bipartisan criticism at Tuesday’s Senate hearing over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
“Under your leadership, the Homeland Security Department has been devoid of any moral compass or respect for the rule of law,” Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, told Noem.
Durbin and other Democrats repeatedly asked Noem to apologize for the deaths of two Americans shot dead by federal agents in Minnesota during protests against the immigration crackdown and for calling them “domestic terrorists.”
Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, had harsh words for Noem’s tenure at DHS and called for her resignation.
“What we’ve seen is a disaster under your leadership,” Tillis said. “What we’ve seen is innocent people getting detained that turn out are American citizens.”
Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, questioned Noem about the $220 million spent by DHS on television advertisements urging undocumented migrants to self-deport.
Noem said the advertisement campaign had been “effective.”
“They were effective in your name recognition,” Kennedy shot back.
Noem’s firing comes amid a partial shutdown at DHS.
Democrats oppose any new funding for DHS until major changes are implemented to how the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency conducts its operations.
They have demanded curtailed patrols, a ban on ICE agents wearing face masks and a requirement that they obtain a judicial warrant before entering private property.

Topics: Kristi Noem Markwayne Mullen

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Iranian women’s football team member changes mind on asylum in Australia

Iranian women’s football team member changes mind on asylum in Australia
Updated 34 sec ago
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Iranian women’s football team member changes mind on asylum in Australia

Iranian women’s football team member changes mind on asylum in Australia
Updated 34 sec ago
Sydney: An Iranian women’s football team member who sought sanctuary in Australia has changed her mind after speaking with teammates, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday.
Seven members of Iran’s visiting women’s football team had claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home over a pre-match protest.
One player and one support member sought sanctuary before the side flew out of Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening in emotional scenes, joining five other athletes who had already claimed asylum.
Burke said in parliament on Wednesday that he had since been advised one of the group “had spoken to some of the team mates that left and changed their mind.”
“She had been advised by her team mates and encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy,” he said.
“As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was.”
The remaining players have been moved from a safe house to another location, he said.
The traveling squad arrived in Malaysia early Wednesday morning after flying out from Sydney, AFP photos at Kuala Lumpur International Airport showed.
There were fears male minders traveling with the team might try to prevent other women seeking asylum.
Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.
Australian officials had “made sure this was her decision” he said, referring to the Iran team member who had changed her mind.

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