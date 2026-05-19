Pakistan army chief pushes ‘people-centric’ strategy amid renewed unrest in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday emphasized a “people-centric approach” to achieving lasting peace in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta for meetings with the provincial leadership and a security review session.

Munir’s remarks came during a visit to the Command and Staff College in Quetta, where he addressed officers and troops amid a renewed push by Pakistani authorities to counter separatist militancy in the volatile province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Pakistan has for decades battled a separatist insurgency in mineral-rich but underdeveloped Balochistan, where ethnic Baloch militant groups accuse the state of exploiting local natural resources without adequately sharing the benefits with residents.

Islamabad denies the allegations and says it is investing heavily in infrastructure, energy and welfare projects aimed at improving livelihoods and integrating the province economically with the rest of the country.

“Underscoring the importance of sustainable peace and stability in Balochistan, the Field Marshal highlighted that long-term progress depends upon a people-centric approach, inclusive development and improved governance alongside security efforts,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

“He appreciated the ongoing efforts of the Government of Balochistan focused on public welfare, socio-economic uplift and strengthening the bond between the state and the people of the province,” it added.

During the visit, Munir also reiterated the military’s commitment to combating militancy and accused hostile forces of attempting to destabilize Pakistan through misinformation and proxy violence.

“The Field Marshal emphasized that Pakistan’s destined rise cannot be obstructed through propaganda, fake news or externally sponsored terrorism,” ISPR said.

The army chief said attempts to derail Pakistan’s progress through “proxies and propaganda” would fail because of what he described as the resilience of the state and unity of the people.

Separately, Pakistan’s prime minister arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit, where he was scheduled to meet the provincial leadership and chair a meeting of the provincial apex committee under Pakistan’s National Action Plan, according to his Office.

The National Action Plan is Pakistan’s overarching counterterrorism framework formulated after the 2014 Peshawar school attack, aimed at tackling militancy, extremist financing and sectarian violence.

Munir also spoke about the changing nature of warfare and stressed the importance of adapting to emerging technologies, multi-domain operations and future battlefield challenges, according to ISPR.