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Two tropical storms pound Japan, causing flooding and landslides

Two tropical storms pound Japan, causing flooding and landslides
The Kamo River, swollen by heavy rain, flows rapidly in Kyoto, Japan June 26, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Reuters)
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Updated 27 June 2026 19:07
AP
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Two tropical storms pound Japan, causing flooding and landslides

Two tropical storms pound Japan, causing flooding and landslides
  • The storms, Mekkhala and Higos, have dumped heavy rain
  • A flooding alert was issued in parts of Kyoto
Updated 27 June 2026 19:07
AP
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TOKYO: Two major storm systems pounded Japan on Saturday, causing landslides and floods and leaving one dead and several injured, media and officials said.
The storms, Mekkhala and Higos, have dumped heavy rain and damaged roads as Japan experiences its annual rainy season.
A man in his 70s died and three others were injured after a house collapsed in a landslide in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Friday, Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported.
Television footage from Kyoto showed the Kamo River swollen with churning, muddy water.
A flooding alert was issued in parts of Kyoto, Osaka and other areas in western Japan.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 30 homes were flooded in Nara and Hiroshima on Friday. Heavy rain also disrupted some train operations and flights in the area.

Topics: Japan Tropical storm

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