Star Cameroon goalkeeper Bihina faces Malawi’s prolific Chawinga sisters in WAFCON final

JOHANNESBURG: Prolific sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga have been instrumental in transforming Malawi from no-hopers to giant killers to finalists at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Malawian Scorchers scored 12 goals en route to the title decider against Cameroon on Sunday with Temwa from Kansas City Current claiming five and Tabitha from Lyon four.

Opposing them in Rabat will be Michaely Bihina, the outstanding goalkeeper at the tournament, who has played a key role as the Indomitable Lionesses reached the final.

The 22-year-old from famed Portuguese club Benfica saved four penalties in the semifinal victory over Morocco — one in extra time and three in the subsequent shootout.

It promises to be an intriguing showdown between Malawi, who have in three of their five matches thusfar scored three goals (Nigeria (3-2) Egypt (3-1) and Algeria (3-1)), and Cameroon, who have conceded only twice in five games.

Malawi are ranked 153rd in the world — 82 places below Cameroon — and it would be the greatest upset in the 28-year history of the WAFCON if they triumph.

“Qualifying for the final is an incredible achievement. Our victories mean a lot to the people of Malawi,” younger sister Temwa told reporters.

“Many of the headlines reflect the goals Tabitha and I have scored, but we are just part of a very talented group of footballers.”

Tabitha, at 30 three years older than Temwa, also emphasized the importance of teamwork in reaching the final.

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“Temwa and I will never succeed without our teammates. When everyone performs to the best of their ability we can succeed.”

Bihina told reporters she “watched recordings of several Malawi matches, but had never been to a stadium to watch the team.”

“The Chawinga sisters are special. I have been studying how they operate and, hopefully, it will assist me in the final.

“We raised our game in the knockout stage to eliminate Nigeria and Morocco. The stronger the opposition, the better we play.”

When the WAFCON kicked off in late July, neither Cameroon nor Malawi were considered likely finalists. Defending champions and record 10-time winners Nigeria were the team to beat.

Cameroon only got into the tournament via a side door having lost home and away to Algeria in the final qualifying round.

Later, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) increased the number of qualifiers from 12 to 16. The four losers with the highest rankings, including Cameroon, were added.

Congo Brazzaville, the first qualifying opponents of Malawi, withdrew. They then overcame Angola.

A blow for Malawi will be the absence of midfielder Rose Kadzere, who scored twice en route to the final. Sent off in the semifinal win over Algeria, she is serving an automatic suspension.

Apart from the glory of being crowned African champions for the first time, Cameroon and Malawi will compete for a record two million dollar first prize. The runners-up pocket $750,000.

On Saturday, Morocco face Algeria for third place in a repeat of a group match won 1-0 by the host nation.