Sicily’s Catania airport restarts flights after Etna alert downgrade

MILAN: Sicily’s Catania airport has restarted flights, ​it said on Saturday, after authorities downgraded to orange from red the aviation alert color ‌of Mount Etna’s ‌recent ​volcanic ‌activity.

Ash ⁠from ​Etna’s eruptions ⁠have forced the Sicilian airport to cancel or reroute hundreds of flights ⁠over the last ‌week.

The ‌airport, Italy’s ​fifth-busiest ‌hub by passenger ‌traffic, said on Friday it was suspending all flights until ‌1300 GMT on August 15.

However, in ⁠an ⁠update published on its website, it said it had restarted departing and incoming flights from 1200 GMT following the volcanic alert ​downgrade.