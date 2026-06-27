You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan reaffirms support for dialogue as US-Iran truce comes under strain

Pakistan reaffirms support for dialogue as US-Iran truce comes under strain

Pakistan reaffirms support for dialogue as US-Iran truce comes under strain
US Vice President JD Vance (left) speaks next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (center) and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbfrz

Updated 27 June 2026 22:58
Follow

Pakistan reaffirms support for dialogue as US-Iran truce comes under strain

Pakistan reaffirms support for dialogue as US-Iran truce comes under strain
  • UK praises Pakistan’s role in securing Islamabad agreement between Washington and Tehran
  • Fresh US-Iran strikes raise doubts over efforts to preserve ceasefire and keep Hormuz open
Updated 27 June 2026 22:58
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy between the United States and Iran during a call between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, as fresh exchanges of fire between Washington and Tehran threatened to undermine a truce brokered earlier this month with Islamabad’s mediation.

The renewed tensions come after Washington accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz and launched strikes on Iranian military sites, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks on US targets in the Gulf.

The flare-up has cast fresh doubt over efforts to preserve the ceasefire agreement and keep the strategically vital shipping lane open as both sides negotiate a permanent settlement.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and constructive engagement between the parties,” it added.

The US and Iran electronically signed an initial framework for peace called the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding before beginning technical-level talks on outstanding issues related to Iran’s nuclear enrichment and sanctions in Switzerland.

The talks may come under increasing pressure following the latest military exchanges.

Pakistan has repeatedly said lasting regional stability can only be achieved through diplomacy and has pledged to continue supporting dialogue among all parties involved.

Its officials, along with their Qatari counterparts, remain part of the mediation process as the US-Iran negotiations proceed.
 

Topics: Pakistan diplomacy Pakistan diplomatic relations Pakistan mediates US Iran ceasefire Pakistan mediates US Iran talks

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden History of Conspiracy Theory

Photo/Supplied

Injury-hit Spain face winger dilemma before knockout stages

Injury-hit Spain face winger dilemma before knockout stages

Voluntary return of 1.5m Syrians since 2016: Turkish interior minister

Voluntary return of 1.5m Syrians since 2016: Turkish interior minister

Syrian rescue team departs for Venezuela to help earthquake victims

The Syrian team includes search-and-rescue specialists, equipped with individual professional gear. (SANA)

Serena Williams commands spotlight ahead of her Wimbledon return

Serena Williams commands spotlight ahead of her Wimbledon return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.