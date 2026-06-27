Pakistan reaffirms support for dialogue as US-Iran truce comes under strain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy between the United States and Iran during a call between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, as fresh exchanges of fire between Washington and Tehran threatened to undermine a truce brokered earlier this month with Islamabad’s mediation.

The renewed tensions come after Washington accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz and launched strikes on Iranian military sites, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks on US targets in the Gulf.

The flare-up has cast fresh doubt over efforts to preserve the ceasefire agreement and keep the strategically vital shipping lane open as both sides negotiate a permanent settlement.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and constructive engagement between the parties,” it added.

The US and Iran electronically signed an initial framework for peace called the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding before beginning technical-level talks on outstanding issues related to Iran’s nuclear enrichment and sanctions in Switzerland.

The talks may come under increasing pressure following the latest military exchanges.

Pakistan has repeatedly said lasting regional stability can only be achieved through diplomacy and has pledged to continue supporting dialogue among all parties involved.

Its officials, along with their Qatari counterparts, remain part of the mediation process as the US-Iran negotiations proceed.

