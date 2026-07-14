Pakistan PM condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for Kingdom

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned a ballistic missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming Pakistan’s “unwavering support” for the Kingdom’s security and warning that the assault risked further destabilizing the Middle East.

The statement came after the Houthis said they had fired missiles at Saudi Arabia in retaliation for what they described as Saudi-backed strikes on an airport under their control, breaking a four-year truce that had largely kept the Kingdom out of direct conflict with the Iran-aligned group. Saudi authorities said they intercepted missiles launched toward the country’s southern region.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share close strategic, economic and defense ties. The two countries signed a bilateral defense cooperation agreement last year under which an armed attack against either country would be treated as an attack against both, reaffirming their commitment to mutual security cooperation.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the blatant attacks carried out against the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night,” Sharif said in a statement.

“Such reprehensible actions constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and have the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability.”

The prime minister said Pakistan would “continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, security, and mutual understanding across the region.”

Pakistan has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions in the Middle East, warning that further escalation would deepen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and undermine regional peace and stability.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, also condemned the missile attack during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Yemen, expressing Pakistan’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirming support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jadoon reiterated Pakistan’s support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, saying a lasting settlement could only be achieved through an inclusive, UN-facilitated political process. He also condemned the Houthis’ continued detention of UN personnel, humanitarian workers and diplomatic staff, and called for their immediate and unconditional release.