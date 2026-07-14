Thomas Tuchel: England’s World Cup mastermind

ATLANTA: Thomas Tuchel was hired by England as head coach with a simple brief: win the 2026 World Cup.

So far, so good as they prepare to take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the semifinals.

The German has overseen a largely happy camp, dancing with his players in the dressing room in Mexico City after their battling win against the co-hosts.

But his tone changed following Saturday’s 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway, when he described his team as “lucky.”

“The result is fantastic. The last four is amazing, but I’m not happy with the performance,” he said.

That downbeat assessment drew a stinging retort from midfielder Jude Bellingham, who scored twice as England came from behind.

“Whatever, whatever,” said the Real Madrid midfielder after a gruelling 120 minutes in the searing Miami heat.

The pair have a complicated history, but the exchange was a stark reminder that Tuchel will not shy away from speaking his mind.

The 52-year-old will not care that he has riled Bellingham, who has scored six goals and once again proved himself to be England’s man for the big moment.

The Football Association knew who it was getting when it hired the former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss to replace Gareth Southgate in 2024.

Southgate had reshaped the team during his largely successful tenure, breaking down barriers between players from rival clubs and forging a cohesive unit.

But his team never got over the line — defeated in the semifinals and quarter-finals at the World Cup and twice losing in the final of the Euros.

- Winner -

The blunt and charismatic Tuchel arrived as one of the big beasts of world football, with league titles at PSG and Bayern Munich under his belt.

His crowning glory was Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League win in Porto, where he outsmarted then Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Tuchel picked a team of “specialists” for the 2026 World Cup, raising eyebrows by leaving out a number of high-profile players including Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He admitted he relished the pressure of making big decisions as was grilled on his choices.

The Three Lions arrived at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States as one of the favorites and so far the England boss has got his big calls right.

Substitute Anthony Gordon set up both goals for Harry Kane as England came from behind to avoid an embarrassing defeat against DR Congo in the last 32.

In the following round he threw on a clutch of defenders as his 10 men held out for a 3-2 win at the Estadio Azteca.

One of the enduring images from the game in Mexico was of giant defender Dan Burn clearing the ball again and again as Tuchel’s team held firm, perfectly illustrating his ideal of a “brotherhood.”

Tuchel started his first international coaching job in January 2025 after signing an 18-month contract.

The German said at the start of his reign that his aim was to add a “second star” to go with the one that represents England’s sole World Cup success, in 1966.

He convinced his bosses that he was the man for the job and penned a new deal to lead the team to the Euro 2028 tournament in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

England have rarely hit the heights during the current tournament but have found a way each time and have made no secret of the fact they are here to win.

The next step is a tough test against a battle-hardened Argentina on Wednesday, before a potential final against France or Spain.

Tuchel is two games away from glory and ultimate vindication.