Saudi Arabia’s Team Vision claim Teamfight Tactics title at Esports World Cup 2026

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Team Vision claimed a 3-0 victory over Aurora Gaming to take the Teamfight Tactics title at the Esports World Cup 2026, along with the $150,000 grand prize and 1,000 Club Championship points.

Team Vision secured the trophy after five days of competition at Allianz Vault in Paris, with a clean run in the playoffs that saw them record victories over Virtus.pro, Flash Wolves, and Aurora Gaming in the Grand Final. Their dominance in the final 3-0 series highlighted the side’s strong performance throughout this year’s EWC.

Team Vision’s run saw them fight through a tough lower bracket to the playoffs. They initially faced off against Flash Wolves in Group A but defeat sent them to face off against T1. Despite a tricky match-up, Team Vision secured a 2-0 win against the South Korean Club to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, where they faced Virtus.Pro. There they were able to advance with a 2-1 finish, setting up a revenge match against Flash Wolves which Team Vision won 2-1 — booking their place against Aurora Gaming in the final.

In Game 1, the Saudi team took control of the health bars and gave Aurora Gaming no opportunity to respond. Game 2 saw more of the same, with Team Vision securing victory in the late mid-game. The third and final game saw Aurora Gaming’s Zhen “60second” Jiankuo control the top of the standings, but the rest of his team struggled to hold on. ZhenBai of Team Vision was able to outsmart his opponents, knocking them down one after another to secure the 3-0 win.

“I feel like we were able to take the win and the title tonight because we were really understanding of the enemy team, because we were scrim partners with them, we were able to take it all. So we are really happy with today,” said MoGG.

“Thank you so much to the friends and family that were able to watch this journey with us through the Esports World Cup. People stayed up late to watch us compete in Paris. So I want to give a specific shoutout to my wife for supporting me on this journey.”

Yan “Flancy” Lingyu was named SONY MVP after he captained his side to victory, earning an extra $25,000. “I would like to believe that this MVP was deserved for everyone on my team. In the 4v4 format, we were able to pull through. Of course, I want to thank you, fans and the people behind the camera. This MVP is for you,” he said.

Aurora Gaming, a team featuring the reigning solo Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Crown winner Ge “Huanmie” Wuxin, had been tipped to go far — but they could not get the better of a strong Team Vision.

The victory secured Team Vision 1,000 Club Championship points, sending them to joint first in the overall standings alongside NAVI with 1,750. Teamfight Tactics represented their final game at EWC 2026, leaving their ultimate fate in the standings unknown until the final week.