Punjab bans bathing in public spaces, swimming in rivers as Pakistan monsoon toll reaches 109

ISLAMABAD: The eastern Punjab province announced recently that it has imposed a 60-day ban on bathing on roads, streets and open spaces as well as boating and swimming in rivers, canals, ponds and lakes, as monsoon deaths across Pakistan surged to 109 on Monday.

Heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 109 people and injured 344 across Pakistan since June 26, according to a report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Most of the fatalities have been reported in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, where torrential rains have triggered flash floods, caused house walls and roofs to collapse, and electrocution incidents.

In an official order issued on Sunday, the Punjab government said boating in canals, rivers and lakes becomes “hazardous” during periods of elevated water levels, increasing the risk of drowning whereas the accumulation of rainwater in low-lying areas also posed a serious risk to children bathing in it.

“Now, Therefore, I, Secretary, Government of the Punjab, Home Department, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898), do, hereby, impose a complete ban, with immediate effect, on the following activities across the entire Province of Punjab,” the official order dated July 26 reads.

The prohibited activities listed in the order include bathing in accumulated rainwater on streets and in open spaces, swimming and boating in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, lakes and distributaries.

“This order shall remain in force for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of issuance unless withdrawn earlier,” it added.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more rains, thunderstorms over upper catchments of all rivers as well as in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from July 29 onwards.

Unusually heavy rains and excess water released by dams from India triggered floods in Punjab during the monsoon season last year. Over 1,000 people were killed across Pakistan during the monsoon season in 2025 while millions were evacuated from Punjab to safer areas as floods brought life to a standstill in the province for weeks.