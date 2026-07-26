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Northwestern province warns of glacial floods as Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 107

Northwestern province warns of glacial floods as Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 107
A community hall and houses show signs of damage after a Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding (GLOF) incident occurred from the nearby Shisper glacier, in Hassanabad village, Hunza valley, in the Karakoram mountain range in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, October 10, 2023. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 26 July 2026 18:12
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Northwestern province warns of glacial floods as Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 107

Northwestern province warns of glacial floods as Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 107
  • Authority says immediate attention be paid to sudden changes in color of water in rivers and streams or unusual sounds
  • The statement follows heavy rains that have injured 344 people across Pakistan since the monsoon season began on June 26
Updated 26 July 2026 18:12
REHMAT MEHSUD
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ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Sunday warned of a threat of glacial floods in the region, urging people to avoid going close to rivers and streams.

The development follows heavy monsoon rains that have killed at least 107 people and injured 344 others across Pakistan since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Most of the deaths have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, where heavy rains have triggered flash floods, collapsed walls and roofs of houses and resulted in electrocutions.

The provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) on Sunday warned of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Upper Kohistan and Mansehra districts in KP.

“Warm weather conditions and intermittent rains are likely to accelerate the melting of glaciers,” it said, adding that local administrations have been directed to continuously monitor sensitive areas and issue timely warnings.

“Residents of low-lying areas should be informed about the threat of possible GLOF in a timely manner. Public should avoid going near rivers, streams, glacial lakes and narrow mountain valleys.”

The development came as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains, thunderstorms over upper catchments of all rivers as well as in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The KP PDMA advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, and tourists not to camp and trek in vulnerable areas.

“There is a risk of vehicles being swept away in fast-flowing water, citizens should be careful,” it said.

“Immediate attention should be paid to sudden changes in the color of water in rivers and streams or unusual sounds.”
 

Topics: glacial melting Glacial melting in Pakistan Climate Change in Pakistan

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