Northwestern province warns of glacial floods as Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 107

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Sunday warned of a threat of glacial floods in the region, urging people to avoid going close to rivers and streams.

The development follows heavy monsoon rains that have killed at least 107 people and injured 344 others across Pakistan since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Most of the deaths have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, where heavy rains have triggered flash floods, collapsed walls and roofs of houses and resulted in electrocutions.

The provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) on Sunday warned of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Upper Kohistan and Mansehra districts in KP.

“Warm weather conditions and intermittent rains are likely to accelerate the melting of glaciers,” it said, adding that local administrations have been directed to continuously monitor sensitive areas and issue timely warnings.

“Residents of low-lying areas should be informed about the threat of possible GLOF in a timely manner. Public should avoid going near rivers, streams, glacial lakes and narrow mountain valleys.”

The development came as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains, thunderstorms over upper catchments of all rivers as well as in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The KP PDMA advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, and tourists not to camp and trek in vulnerable areas.

“There is a risk of vehicles being swept away in fast-flowing water, citizens should be careful,” it said.

“Immediate attention should be paid to sudden changes in the color of water in rivers and streams or unusual sounds.”

