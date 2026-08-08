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Pakistan sanctions over $35 million for textile, other exporters to boost competitiveness

Pakistan sanctions over $35 million for textile, other exporters to boost competitiveness
In this picture taken on July 20, 2023, workers pack fabric rolls at the Kohinoor Textile Mills in Lahore, Pakistan. (AFP/File)
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Updated 08 August 2026 12:33
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Pakistan sanctions over $35 million for textile, other exporters to boost competitiveness

Pakistan sanctions over $35 million for textile, other exporters to boost competitiveness
  • Duty drawback, technology upgrade funds aim to ease exporters’ liquidity constraints
  • Textile sector is backbone of Pakistan’s goods exports, accounting for nearly 60 percent
Updated 08 August 2026 12:33
Ismail Dilawar
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KARACHI: Pakistan has sanctioned Rs10 billion ($35.5 million) for its textile and apparel industry and other export sectors to improve cash flows and help manufacturers upgrade technology as the government seeks to make the country’s exports more competitive, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The textile sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s exports, accounting for 59.6 percent of total exports during July-March of the last fiscal year, when textile shipments stood at $13.5 billion despite a marginal 0.5 percent decline, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26.

“Pleased to share that the Ministry of Commerce has sanctioned Rs. 10,000 million for textiles & apparel and other export sectors under duty drawback and technology upgradation schemes,” Khan said in a post on X.

“I hope this will improve the liquidity of industry and enable them to enhance exports.”

Pakistan has long used duty drawback schemes to reduce the cost burden on exporters by refunding or compensating them for eligible duties, taxes and levies associated with goods they sell overseas.

Technology upgradation schemes, meanwhile, are aimed at encouraging industries to modernize machinery and production processes, helping improve productivity, product quality and international competitiveness.

The government has been seeking to increase exports and improve the competitiveness of Pakistani manufacturers through measures including tariff reforms, trade facilitation and incentives for export-oriented industries.

The commerce ministry said the latest allocation was part of efforts to strengthen export sectors and create conditions for sustainable export growth.

Topics: Pakistan textile Pakistan Textile exports

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