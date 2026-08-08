Pakistan organizes mango festival in Singapore in push to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan organized a mango festival in Singapore this week to showcase the premium varieties of the fruit, the information ministry said, as it seeks to boost exports and tap the Singaporean market for millions of dollars in sales.

Pakistan is one of the world’s leading mango producers, renowned for varieties such as Sindhri, Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol. The country produces around 1.9 million metric tons of mangoes annually, but less than four percent of the crop is typically exported, according to industry figures.

The Pakistan High Commission in Singapore organized the event on Friday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with Singapore Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim attending as the guest of honor.

“Pakistani mangoes are unmatched in taste,” Pakistan High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq was quoted as saying by the Press Information Department (PID).

“The festival aimed to promote a harmonious blend of Pakistan’s culture, commerce, and cuisine.”

The statement said the festival showcased Pakistan’s premium mango varieties, including Chaunsa and Sensation [locally known as Lal Badshah], highlighting their distinctive taste, aroma and quality.

The festival promoted Pakistan’s agricultural exports, showcased its premium mangoes in Singapore and highlighted opportunities to expand bilateral trade, PID added.

The statement said attendees were impressed by the quality of Pakistani mangoes, praising their “vibrant aroma, smooth texture and sweet taste.”

Pakistan exported around 110,000 metric tons of mangoes worth nearly Rs 30.4 billion ($110 million) last year, according to the All-Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Importers and Merchants Association.

In June, Pakistani mango farmers and exporters said Pakistan’s mango export earnings could fall by nearly 30 percent this year as climate-related crop losses and disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict reduce export volumes and drive-up shipping costs.

Exporters say this year’s crop has been hit by unusually high temperatures during the critical pollination period, as well as severe windstorms. Conflict-related disruptions in key regional markets have further dampened trade prospects.