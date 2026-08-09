Pakistan calls Makkah pact defensive, says it won’t replace existing agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday its newly signed joint defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye was purely defensive and consistent with Islamabad’s foreign policy as he sought to clarify its scope amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed by the leaders of the three countries in Saudi Arabia on Friday, stipulates that an armed attack on one will be considered an attack on all. It also leaves the door open for other regional states to join the accord.

“The Makkah Accord is purely defensive in nature,” Dar said in a post on X. “It is not targeted against any country and its sole purpose is to further strengthen our ongoing efforts toward peace, stability and prosperity in the wider region.”

He said the accord was the culmination of years of discussions and coordination between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation in dealing with peace and security challenges.

He added that the new trilateral arrangement would not supersede the countries’ other defense commitments.

“The Makkah Accord does not abrogate or replace any existing bilateral or multilateral agreements between these countries, or with other countries or organizations.”

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia already have a bilateral Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement signed in September 2025, while Türkiye is a member of NATO.

The deputy prime minister noted the agreement’s joint defense provision in case of any external armed attack was consistent with the right to individual and collective self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday the provision was technically similar to NATO’s Article 5 collective-defense clause and that the agreement did not identify any particular country as a common threat.

He also said he expected Egypt eventually to join the alliance.

Dar also noted the Makkah Accord remained open to any country in the region willing to uphold its fundamental principles and resolve differences through mutual respect, cooperation and peaceful means.

“The Makkah Accord is consistent with the fundamental pillars of our foreign policy,” Dar said. “Pakistan looks forward to continuing to work closely with all brotherly countries in the region toward lasting peace and stability.”

“We remain committed to advancing the cause of peaceful resolution of all conflicts and building a more secure, stable and prosperous future for our peoples,” he added.

The pact was signed against the backdrop of the US-Iran war, which has engulfed parts of the Middle East and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.