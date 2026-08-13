Pakistan predicts fresh rain spell from Aug. 12-15 as monsoon death toll reaches 155

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a fresh spell of rains in several parts of the country from Aug. 12-15, as the death toll from monsoon rains since June 26 increased to 155.

The Met Office said monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country, along with a westerly wave. It added that rain with wind and thundershowers are expected in several districts of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and northeast Punjab from Aug. 12-15.

It said rains with wind and thundershowers are also expected in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as the Pothohar region from Aug. 13.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in southeastern and coastal areas of Sindh with chances of rain-wind/thundershowers in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar districts on 12th & 13th August,” the PMD said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have lashed Pakistan since June 26, killing 155 people in total. Most of the deaths have been caused by flash floods, electrocutions, drownings, and house collapses, as per the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) situation reports.

The highest number of rain-related deaths have taken place in KP, 64, followed by Punjab, 54, Sindh 15, Azad Kashmir 13, Balochistan 8 while one person died in Gilgit-Baltistan since June 26.

The PMD warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Swabi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore during the same period. It said heavy rains may trigger landslides in upper KP’s upper areas of Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Azad Kashmir during the forecast period.

Pakistan is considered one of the most vulnerable nations to climate change impacts and has experienced increasingly erratic weather in recent years, with more frequent heatwaves, droughts and extreme monsoon rainfall.

“Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period,” the PMD said.

In 2025, above-average monsoon rains and flooding killed more than 1,000 people and caused widespread damage to homes, roads, agricultural land and public infrastructure, with Punjab among the hardest-hit provinces.

In 2022, record monsoon rains and glacial melt triggered catastrophic floods that killed more than 1,700 people, affected over 33 million people and caused an estimated $30 billion in economic losses, making it one of Pakistan’s worst natural disasters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ministers have stressed the need to mitigate rain-related disasters through early warning systems and greater cooperation among district and provincial administrations.