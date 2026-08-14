PM, president urge unity, reforms as Pakistan marks 79th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday called for national unity, institutional reforms and renewed commitment to democratic values as Pakistan marked its 79th Independence Day, urging citizens to work together to build a stronger, more prosperous nation.

On August 14, 1947, Pakistan achieved independence from British colonial rule when the United Kingdom partitioned the Indian sub-continent into two independent dominions, Muslim Pakistan and Hindu-majority India.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad and 21-gun salutes at the provincial headquarters, with flag-hoisting ceremonies and special prayers offered in mosques for peace and prosperity of the nation.

In his message, PM Shehbaz Sharif said hailed the statesmanship and visionary leadership of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders, and the immense sacrifices of the people that led to the creation of the country.

“Let us, on this day, renew our national resolve to work together for the development and prosperity, peace and stability, mutual harmony and national unity. Today, I sincerely, yet again, extend the invitation to all the segments of society and especially all political parties to join hands and work constructively together for the national integrity and for the protection and advancement of our national interests,” Sharif said in a statement.

“May Allah Almighty make Pakistan a symbol of honor and dignity among the comity of nations and bless it with a glorious future adorned with continued success and progress. Ameen!“

Separately, President Zardari said the country’s independence was not only a historic achievement, it was also a responsibility that each generation must carry forward.

“The Pakistan that was created through the democratic will of its people must continue to grow stronger, more secure and more prosperous. Our task is not only to remember what earlier generations achieved, but to add to it through our own work,” he said.

“This is also a time to look inward and focus on the work that will determine Pakistan’s future. We must strengthen our economy, create greater opportunities for our young people, improve education and skills, strengthen institutions through series of governance, economic and social reforms to ensure that the benefits of development and democracy reach every part and community of the country.”

Earlier, fireworks burst over Pakistan’s capital at midnight as jubilant crowds poured into streets across the country to mark the 79th anniversary of independence, waving national flags and chanting “Long Live Pakistan.”

Women and children joined the late-night celebrations as roads and public spaces filled with people dressed in green and white. Official celebrations are set to continue Friday.

This year’s celebrations include the inauguration in Islamabad of the “Yadgar-e-Fatah,” or Monument of Victory, commemorating what Pakistan calls the “Battle of Truth” against India last year.

The fighting erupted after gunmen killed 26 people in Indian-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan-backed militants, an allegation Islamabad denied. The nuclear-armed rivals exchanged missile, drone and other strikes before a ceasefire halted the fighting.