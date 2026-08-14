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Hezbollah chief says Lebanon-Israel deal puts undue pressure on army

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Friday accused Lebanese authorities of subjecting the country’s armed forces to undue pressure by implementing a framework deal agreed with Israel. (Reuters/File Photo)
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Friday accused Lebanese authorities of subjecting the country’s armed forces to undue pressure by implementing a framework deal agreed with Israel. (Reuters/File Photo)
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Updated 14 August 2026 22:08
AFP
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Hezbollah chief says Lebanon-Israel deal puts undue pressure on army

Hezbollah chief says Lebanon-Israel deal puts undue pressure on army
  • June trilateral framework, to which the United States is also a party, involves the disarmament of the Lebanese militant group
Updated 14 August 2026 22:08
AFP
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BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Friday accused Lebanese authorities of subjecting the country’s armed forces to undue pressure by implementing a framework deal agreed with Israel to end hostilities.

The June trilateral framework, to which the United States is also a party, involves the disarmament of the Lebanese militant group and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south, where it has occupied several areas.

It also includes the deployment of the Lebanese army to areas where Israel’s military has pulled out, starting in test areas known as “pilot zones.”

“How can you accept this ongoing humiliation of the Lebanese army, exposing it to bombardment and Israeli pressures, instead of acting as its protectors?” Qassem said in a speech.

In talks between Lebanon and Israel in Rome last week, both sides discussed which countries might participate in a committee tasked with verifying the Lebanese army’s deployment in the pilot zones and clearance of Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure, a Lebanese presidency source told AFP.

“Israel is attempting to bind Lebanon to an inquiry committee that oversees the army’s deployment, operations, and internal details. Where is the patriotism? Where is the dignity of the army that ought to be preserved?” said Qassem.

His comments came as US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa on Friday called on Hezbollah to surrender its weapons, saying Israeli attacks would stop once the Iran-backed group gives up its arsenal.

“Attacks will stop when it is time,” Issa told reporters after meeting Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. “And, also, you should tell Hezbollah that if they give up their weapons, everything will stop.”

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the direct talks and refuses to surrender its weapons.

Washington on Tuesday announced it would sponsor a new round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Rome in early September.

But Qassem reiterated the group’s rejection of the framework deal and called on Lebanese officials to reverse it.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Lebanon Hezbollah Naim Qassem

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