Saudi king praises strong ties with Pakistan, highlights shared commitment to increase cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud this week praised the Kingdom’s strong ties with Pakistan’s government and people, the Saudi foreign ministry said, highlighting the shared commitment of the two nations to enhance cooperation in all fields.

The Saudi king’s message came on Aug. 15, a day after Pakistan celebrated its 80th Independence Day. King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday night, wishing him health and happiness.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also praised the strong relations binding the two countries and peoples, highlighting the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across all fields,” the Saudi foreign ministry’s statement said.

Separately, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations to Zardari for Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“HRH the Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity,” the statement added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly ties rooted in shared faith, culture and cooperation across several domains. The two signed a landmark defense pact in September 2025, which stipulates that an attack on any one country will be considered an attack against both.

Earlier this month, the two nations and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement which stipulates that an attack against any of the three countries will be considered an attack against all.

Saudi Arabia has been a critical regional ally of Pakistan for decades. Over the years, it has helped Islamabad weather periods of severe macroeconomic stress by providing financial assistance, oil on deferred payment terms and rolling over loans to the country.

In 2024, the two nations bolstered their economic cooperation by signing 34 memoranda of understanding worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors, aiming to strengthen trade and business relations.

The Kingdom also serves as an important source of foreign remittances for Pakistan, with over 2.5 million Pakistani nationals living in Saudi Arabia.