3 Saudi universities advance in 2026 world rankings

JEDDAH: Saudi universities have strengthened their presence in the 2026 Academic Ranking of World Universities, with several institutions improving their position and advancing their research and academic standing.

Taif University advanced 219 places to 408th globally following its 627th placing in 2025. It also rose to fourth among Saudi universities, from sixth last year, reflecting efforts to strengthen scientific research and academic competitiveness.

Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh advanced to the 601-700 band globally, from 901-1,000 in 2025, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The university attributed its improvement to efforts to enhance research quality and output, support researchers and research teams, expand funding programs, and strengthen international presence.

Jazan University ranked among the top 14 Saudi universities, placing in the 901-1,000 band globally. The achievement marked the university’s third successive year in the ranking and reflected efforts to improve educational outcomes, strengthen research, and support academic and research staff.

Published by ShanghaiRanking, the Academic Ranking of World Universities ranks the top 1,000 universities annually, based on academic and research indicators, including education quality, faculty performance, research output and institutional performance.