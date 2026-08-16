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Donkeys gallop through Pakistan port city in cart race

Donkeys gallop through Pakistan port city in cart race
A participant competes in a donkey cart race organised by the local authorities in Karachi on August 16, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 16 August 2026 17:38
AFP
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Donkeys gallop through Pakistan port city in cart race

Donkeys gallop through Pakistan port city in cart race
  • Karachi hosts donkey races up to three times a year, where dozens race on 2km circuit
  • Rights groups say animals risk injury, exhaustion while owners insist they take care of animals
Updated 16 August 2026 17:38
AFP
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KARACHI: Abdul Majeed kisses his donkey after winning a cart race through the streets of Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. The high-speed contest, held up to three times a year, sees dozens of donkeys race on a two-kilometer (1.24-mile) circuit on roads closed to traffic.

Animal rights groups say the animals risk injury and exhaustion, but owners such as Abdul Majeed insist their welfare is a priority.

“We feed and take care of the donkeys, we take them around and spend the whole day with them,” the 55-year-old tells AFP.

“This is our work — our work is all about taking care of the donkeys.”

Majeed said donkeys are given almonds and milk, as well as apple preserve. 

Nadir Hussain, a 52-year-old spectator, relishes the races and whenever a twist occurs. 

“We feel very happy when the donkey that was behind comes forward and takes the lead,” he said. 

Abdul Razzaq Balouch, a 60-year-old donkey race organizer, said the main aim of the exercise is to promote the love for sports.

Secondly, he said race organizers want to encourage people who are interested in donkeys to bring their passion into the field.

“Instead of just sitting at home with your donkeys, come and participate in donkey-cart racing, where you will also earn respect and recognition,” he added. 

Topics: Donkey Cart race Donkeys in Pakistan animal rights

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