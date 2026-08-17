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Saudi project clears 2,157 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 2,157 explosive devices in Yemen
Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid. (Supplied/Masam)
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Updated 17 August 2026 16:08
Arab News
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Saudi project clears 2,157 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 2,157 explosive devices in Yemen
Updated 17 August 2026 16:08
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Teams working on Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removed 5,287 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The devices included 2,075 unexploded ordnances, 68 anti-tank mines 11 anti-personnel mines, and three improvised explosive devices, according to a recent report.

The explosives had been planted indiscriminately across the country, posing a threat to civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

The work brings the total number of explosive devices cleared since the launch of the Masam project in 2018 to 585,670.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The project, which is implemented by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, trains local demining engineers, provides them with modern equipment, and supports Yemeni citizens injured by explosive devices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

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