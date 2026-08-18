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Pakistan captain Babar Azam out of first Test against England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam out of first Test against England
Pakistan’s Babar Azam avoids a ball during day 2 of the second and last cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 31, 2024. (AFP/File)
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Updated 18 August 2026 17:05
AFP
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Pakistan captain Babar Azam out of first Test against England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam out of first Test against England
  • Azam unable to overcome an injury to his right hand during Pakistan’s warm-up game against a county club
  • It is the same hand Azam was struck on during the second Test against the West Indies earlier this month
Updated 18 August 2026 17:05
AFP
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LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test against England at Headingley starting Wednesday.

Azam has been unable to overcome an injury to his right hand after being struck during Pakistan’s warm-up game last week against a County Select XI.

It is the same hand he was struck on during the second Test against the West Indies earlier this month.

“Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first Test match,” Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said Tuesday.

“Salman Ali Agha will be the captain for the first Test.”

The match at Headingley is the first of a three-Test series.

Topics: Babar Azam

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