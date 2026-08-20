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Rain delays start of second day’s play in England-Pakistan opener

Rain delays start of second day’s play in England-Pakistan opener
The covers stay on the pitch as rain delays the start of day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 20, 2026. (AFP/ file)
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Updated 20 August 2026 14:39
AFP
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Rain delays start of second day’s play in England-Pakistan opener

Rain delays start of second day’s play in England-Pakistan opener
  • The hosts were well-placed at 112-2, 59 runs behind, after skittling out Pakistan for just 171
  • This is England’s first Test match since the international retirement of former captain Ben Stokes
Updated 20 August 2026 14:39
AFP
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LEEDS: England’s bid to strengthen their grip on the first Test against Pakistan was halted by bad weather as rain delayed the scheduled 1000 GMT start of the second day’s play at Headingley on Thursday.

The hosts were well-placed at 112-2, 59 runs behind, after skittling out Pakistan for just 171 in their first innings on Wednesday.

This is England’s first Test match since the international retirement of former captain Ben Stokes and the sacking of fellow Bazball architect Brendon McCullum as their red-ball coach.

Joe Root, at the start of his second stint as full-time England captain, was 37 not out, with Jordan Cox — replacing the injured Jacob Bethell at number three — unbeaten on 23.

England’s strong position was mainly down to pacemen Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue, who shared all 10 Pakistan wickets between them after Root won the toss in the first of this three-match series.

Recalled seamer Robinson became the first man to take a wicket with the first ball of a Test series in England on his way to an impressive return of 5-51 in 18 overs that included four of Pakistan’s top five batsmen.

No bowler who has played Test cricket for England has taken more Test wickets at a better average than Robinson (88 at 21.25).

Tongue finished with 5-46 as Pakistan, missing injured captain Babar Azam, collapsed with only Abdullah Shafique (61) and Imam-ul-Haq (42) offering much resistance while sharing a third-wicket partnership of 91.

England have won just two of their last 10 Tests, while it is 30 years since Pakistan last won a Test series in England.

Topics: Pakistan v England

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