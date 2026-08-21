You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan military chief, Syrian FM discuss regional security, defense cooperation

Pakistan military chief, Syrian FM discuss regional security, defense cooperation

Pakistan military chief, Syrian FM discuss regional security, defense cooperation
Picture shared by media wing of Pakistan's military on August 21, 2026 showing Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani (left) in conversation with Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (ISPR)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dpv3

Updated 21 August 2026 06:44
Follow

Pakistan military chief, Syrian FM discuss regional security, defense cooperation

Pakistan military chief, Syrian FM discuss regional security, defense cooperation
  • Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani arrived in Islamabad this week to discuss regional developments, bilateral ties
  • Both sides reiterate resolve to expand engagements in the fields of defense and security, says Pakistan army
Updated 21 August 2026 06:44
Waseem Abbasi
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani met Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to discuss the regional security environment and enhanced bilateral defense cooperation, the military’s media wing said on Friday, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. 

Shaibani arrived in Pakistan leading a high-level delegation on Wednesday evening to review bilateral ties and discuss regional developments amid tensions between the United States (US) and Iran in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a tough campaign targeting Iran’s economy and countries supporting it. 

Shaibani’s visit marked the first time in 19 years that a Syrian foreign minister visited Pakistan. He met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Munir during his visit.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security environment and avenues for enhanced bilateral defense and security cooperation were discussed,” the Pakistani military’s media wing said on Friday about Shaibani’s meeting with Munir. 

The military said Munir highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding fraternal ties with Syria and shared Islamabad’s perspective on global peace and regional stability.

The Pakistan military chief also underscored the importance of cooperation and collaborative efforts to address common security challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

Shaibani appreciated the role played by Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability, the ISPR said.

“Both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand engagements in the fields of defense and security,” it added. 

MAKKAH DEFENSE PACT

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Thursday, Shaibani said Syria was also studying whether to join a new joint defense agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye but had not yet taken a decision.

The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed by the three countries on Aug. 7, stipulates that an armed attack against one of its members would be considered an attack against all three.

“As for the Makkah Agreement, we observed this agreement just as did all other countries, and we understand that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are very important countries in the region,” he said. 

“Of course, we are studying our options,” he continued. “We don’t have a decision right now whether to join or not to join this alliance. This is something that will be kept for the future.”

His comments came amid renewed tensions with Israel, which carried out eight airstrikes on Syria’s Abu Al-Duhur air base this week, damaging its runway and storage areas. Israel said the strikes were intended to prevent a potential deployment of Turkish forces at the facility, while Türkiye denied it had personnel there. 

Topics: Pakistan Syria Ties Army chief General Syed Asim Munir ISPR

Latest updates

Al-Hilal claim victory over Al-Fayha but questions remain amid apparent lack of cohesion

Al-Hilal claim victory over Al-Fayha but questions remain amid apparent lack of cohesion

Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

Flavio Cobolli fueled by candy in sweet defeat of Tommy Paul in Cicinnati

Flavio Cobolli fueled by candy in sweet defeat of Tommy Paul in Cicinnati

Swiatek into Cincinnati semis after Rybakina injury

Swiatek into Cincinnati semis after Rybakina injury

Trump, former fixer Michael Cohen have warm interview at political low point for president

Trump, former fixer Michael Cohen have warm interview at political low point for president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.