By the time the 31st UN Climate Change Conference ended on Sunday, delegates in the Turkish city of Antalya had failed to reach consensus on a final text despite days of tense negotiations. Meanwhile, participants in Dubai Future Week 2026 last week discussed how technology might change the way people live and work. Taken together, the debates at those two gatherings point to a question that Gulf governments, for a host of reasons, are better placed than many others to answer: How do you take ideas that sound easy in an air-conditioned conference hall and make them work outside one?

Let’s start with what Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced at COP31: The Kingdom’s renewable energy project pipeline has reached about 79 gigawatts. That impressive figure covers projects at different stages, from plants already producing electricity to contracts still being put out to tender. Among the latest proposals are a wind farm in the Makkah region and two solar projects in Riyadh province and Asir. Sun-drenched Saudi Arabia wants renewable energy to account for half of its electricity supply by 2030.

There is a straightforward economic reason for the Kingdom to generate more power from renewables. Every barrel of oil that Saudi Arabia avoids burning to generate electricity can be sold abroad or used elsewhere. Over time, a more varied energy mix will give the Kingdom more room to meet rising demand from homes, offices, factories and data centers. The economic case would make sense even without an annual climate conference and it is all the more compelling with the Houthis having forced the Kingdom into a financially asymmetric conflict.

Every barrel of oil that Saudi Arabia avoids burning to generate electricity can be sold abroad or used elsewhere Arnab Neil Sengupta

A 79 GW renewable energy project pipeline makes a bigger headline than a new transmission line or a battery installation. But anyone in a tropical or desert country who has experienced even brief power cuts at the height of summer knows how little comfort a headline provides when the grid gives out and the air conditioner or fridge shuts down. Consumers accustomed to uninterrupted electricity year-round expect the power to stay on — whether the sun goes down, demand surges or equipment breaks down.

Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park provides an idea of how planners in Gulf states are approaching the problem separately. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has proposed a seventh phase that would connect more solar panels to a 1,400 megawatt battery energy storage system designed to supply power for up to six hours. But there is also a case for the energy-rich Gulf Cooperation Council countries to do more together. They already have a regional power network that allows them to exchange electricity. What they need to figure out next is how much more use they can make of it as they add solar and wind power.

The Gulf grid already allows countries to buy power from their neighbors when they need it. In June 2024, for example, Kuwait began importing 200 MW from Qatar through the GCC Interconnection Authority network to help meet peak summer demand. The UAE has also supplied Kuwait through the same network, with that trade helping Kuwait meet its summer peak in 2026, according to MEES, the energy publication. Getting to that point required clear agreements on prices, access to transmission lines and the settling of all sorts of commercial terms.

The same approach to practical work ought to guide Gulf investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. AI, a subject much discussed at Dubai Future Week, is a case in point. For an electricity company, the obvious first question is whether a new AI tool can predict demand on a particularly hot day better than the one it already uses. For its part, a water utility might ask whether it can spot a leak sooner or, better still, predict it. If it can, the utility should be able to say how much water it saved and what the system cost. Other cities facing similar challenges could then decide whether the same tool would work for them.

Gulf states have the economic incentive to work out how to cool homes and supply water without burning ever more fuel Arnab Neil Sengupta

A nation with deep pockets and plenty of renewable energy can afford to back several projects simultaneously in the knowledge that some will disappoint. A poorer country dependent on imported fuel may have a compelling reason to switch to renewables but it will find it much harder to borrow funds for a solar plant. This is an area where Gulf investors and developers could help finance and build projects abroad. Having learned how to arrange financing, build power and desalination plants and keep them running at home, they could help do the same in countries where dependable electricity is still beyond the reach of many households.

Amid these developments, the argument over the future of conventional energy is likely to continue. Gulf economies still earn a great deal from selling oil and gas and their governments have every reason to defend those interests. But they have just as much economic incentive as other countries with long, hot summers to work out how to cool homes and supply water without burning ever more fuel. Countries facing similar pressures with fewer resources could learn from the Gulf’s experience in this regard, including its mistakes.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell told a UN Global Compact event in Antalya on Nov. 12 that “when policy and investment bring down the cost of clean power, more households can make the switch.” The Gulf has both the capital and the experience to put some of the ambitious ideas discussed at COP31 and Dubai Future Week into practice. The test comes in the summer, when regional demand for power peaks. Nothing would make the Gulf’s case at international climate talks more convincingly than an AI-managed grid, backed by large-scale battery storage, that brings down summer electricity bills across the region.

Arnab Neil Sengupta is a senior editor at Arab News.

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