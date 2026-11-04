A catastrophic threat is exploding in the heart of Africa. Congo is currently battling the deadliest, fastest-moving Ebola outbreak in its history. In mid-May, the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared a public health emergency of international concern and continental security. As of Oct. 27, there had been 10,193 cases and 4,960 deaths.

Yet amid rising geopolitical factionalism, the international response remains inadequate. The rest of the world is treating this ticking biological time bomb as a distant, localized problem, despite the risk of a catastrophic global health failure with massive socioeconomic consequences.

This political malaise is all the more alarming given the biological features of the current outbreak. Unlike past epidemics driven by the well-known Zaire ebolavirus strain, this one is caused by the rarer Bundibugyo virus, for which there are no fully licensed vaccines or proven antiviral treatments. Owing to the severity of the outbreak, health agencies have rushed to deploy a mix of cross-strain vaccines and rapid clinical testing. In most cases, responders are left with nothing but the most basic tools of containment, contact tracing and isolation.

But in this conflict-torn region, containment is nearly impossible without massive, unified support. The epidemic is concentrated in northeastern Congo, where decades of armed conflict have displaced millions of people and severely weakened existing health systems. In these dire circumstances, health responders are able to trace only a fraction of contacts, well below the 95 percent operational target required to break the chain of transmission. The situation does not augur well for global biosecurity.

The rest of the world is treating this ticking biological time bomb as a distant, localized problem Tom Achoki, Nebiyu Dereje and Jean Kaseya

Worse still, funding cuts and fragmented global health strategies have undermined humanitarian operational capacity across the region. Humanitarian agencies, including the UN, are warning that the current funding situation is untenable given the pace of the virus’s spread. Judging by other recent epidemics, political authorities around the rest of the world are inviting disaster by continuing to treat global health security as a discretionary line item.

In a hyperconnected world, an unchecked viral outbreak anywhere is a threat everywhere. The COVID-19 pandemic should have permanently dispelled the fallacy that border controls or geography can protect us. Donor countries must recognize that funding the Ebola response is an urgent matter of national security. The most effective way to safeguard global health is to control outbreaks at their source.

The international community must stop treating this crisis as an arena for geopolitical competition. Viruses do not care about the balance of power. The various donor countries supporting this response must set aside their rivalries and pool their resources under a unified command.

That command must be African. True global solidarity means stepping back so that national and continental leaders can take charge. With its Africa Health Security and Sovereignty Agenda, the Africa CDC has outlined a critical shift toward African-led public health sovereignty. Acting as the central nervous system for the continent’s health security, the agency commands the local trust, institutional mandate and regional networks necessary to coordinate a cross-border defense.

The Africa CDC has not waited for a slow-moving global apparatus to deploy. Instead, it has rapidly orchestrated a joint continental response plan, driving regional cross-border surveillance, synchronizing health protocols between Congo and its neighbors, and mobilizing epidemiologists and logisticians where they are needed most.

In a hyperconnected world, an unchecked viral outbreak anywhere is a threat everywhere Tom Achoki, Nebiyu Dereje and Jean Kaseya

Crucially, the success of this defense relies on a national response plan anchored in the Africa CDC’s strategic blueprint, which treats health security and regional socioeconomic stability as closely linked. Rather than deploying top-down, detached public health interventions, the Africa CDC strategy relies on community-centered epidemiologic containment through a village-centered approach. Embedding local religious leaders, youth advocates and trusted community health workers directly into the strategy actively preempts the toxic misinformation that often curtails the effectiveness of public health responses.

The Africa CDC has established a clear plan to secure humanitarian access and halt this virus. But even the most well-conceived strategy is hollow without immediate financial backing. Pledges and commitments need to be converted into actual resources. To sustain the response, donors and regional partners must immediately bypass parallel aid networks and route financial support directly to African-led systems.

Even as the Ebola epidemic rages on, other health needs — including the prevention and treatment of common diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis — remain a pressing priority in the region. A well-coordinated, integrated approach that addresses overall population health needs remains imperative.

The exponential trajectory of Congo’s Ebola outbreak is an urgent reminder that infectious diseases do not wait for ideal geopolitical alignments or balanced budgets. Global leaders face a stark, defining choice: fund the Africa-led regional response today or pay an immeasurably higher price in human lives and economic devastation tomorrow. Solidarity is the only global defense. The health security of us all is too high a price to pay if the international community chooses complacency.